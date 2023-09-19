These top-selling perfume mists smell impossibly expensive—but they're surprisingly affordable

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Beauty recommendations on TikTok can be hit or miss, particularly when it comes to the best fragrances (to say the least). However, one brand’s line of scents that creators and beauty editors can’t get enough of is Sol de Janeiro’s perfume mists. Why? Because they smell impressively expensive.

Sales stats reflect the buzz these scents are getting on social, with Lookfantastic reporting the brand as a key driver for its year-on-year growth in vanilla perfumes. Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist even took the top spot for being the most popular perfume on the site this year.

And trust us when we say beauty insiders can't get enough of these perfumes mists. Not only do they smell impressively expensive, they are also well loved for their bright, sunny blends that can lift any mood. In fact, some beauty editors and influencers cite these mists as some of their favourite scents ever—competing with eau de parfums ten times their price.

With six scents in the Sol de Janeiro perfume mist family, there's something for everyone. We’ve put all of the Sol de Janeiro perfume mists to the test, giving you the lowdown on each one.

1. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 Perfume Mist

Reasons to buy + Lasts a long time (especially for a body mist) + Can be layered with the Bum Bum Cream Reasons to avoid - Nothing complex - Quite sweet

Starting with the original, of course, which is the scent of the brand's famous Bum Bum Cream, which many beauty enthusiasts know and love. It's deliciously sweet, uplifting and full of summer fun. It's ultra long-lasting, especially if you first layer on your Bum Bum cream and then spritz this over the top.

2. Sol de Janeiro After Hours Perfume Mist

Reasons to buy + Lingers nicely Reasons to avoid - More intense—not as fresh as the others

After hours, as you can expect, was created for those late nights, hot dates and nights out with your pals. This is the newest scent in the bunch and very different from the original. With notes of blackcurrant and amber woods, plus a lasting caramel scent, it's one of the more unique mists. It's designed to linger and you'll find people complimenting your scent, even after a dance sesh.

3. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '71 Perfume Mist

Reasons to buy + Sweet opening burst Reasons to avoid - Very gourmand, so not to everyone's tastes

This one is a true gourmand, instantly enveloping with caramel, sweet vanilla, white chocolate and macadamia. The initial burst is impressively strong with just one mist (so bear this in mind for close quarters), but it does settle down on the skin where the coconut and sea salt come through. This is definitely one of the more dessert-like fragrance mists so one to try before you buy if you're not yet sure on gourmands.

4. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '68 Perfume Mist

Reasons to buy + Likeness to a very popular scent Reasons to avoid - Not super long-lasting

Now, this is the one that people often use as a placeholder for a certain famous fragrance: Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540. Although, of course, the fragrances cannot be compared with the attention that goes into eau de parfums, the likeness is somewhat there. It's fruity, fresh and easy to wear. It doesn't last as long as some of the other scents do though.

5. Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist (limited edition)

Reasons to buy + Summer in a bottle Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work across seasons particularly well

If elevated sunscreen scents are your thing then this is right up your street. It's a true summery fragrance with notes of coconut, tuberose (which settles really nicely on the skin) and warm sand (yep, that's a note). In short, it transports you to a beach destination.

6. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '40 Perfume Mist

Reasons to buy + Great year-round Reasons to avoid - Sweet and floral, so it won't be for you if you like deeper scents

Out of the bunch, this one seems the easiest to wear, so if you're blind buying, and you like a traditional sweet floral scent, pick this one. With notes of vanilla, plum and cassis opening and musk and woody notes at the base, it's a lovely mix which can be worn year round. It's a great middle-ground between being long lasting and fine to wear in close quarters.