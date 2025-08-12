How I Cut My Hair Styling Time to 5 Minutes Without Sacrificing Perfect Waves

Despite being a beauty editor for over a decade, when it comes to styling my hair, I’m incredibly lazy. I love products and tools that require minimal input and maximum return, whether that’s a dry shampoo that doubles as a texture spray to instantly add movement and banish oily roots, or a hairdryer with an attachment to smooths and dries in as little time as possible.

My reluctance to spend more than a nominal five minutes on my hair every morning is exactly why ghd’s curling tools have long been my default. Their latest launch, the Chronos Curve range, takes things up a notch with “curl-responsive technology” that keeps the entire barrel at the optimum 185°C—no hot spots, no guesswork. Translation: faster styling (up to three times faster than a rival), glossy, frizz-free results, and no extreme heat damage. A quick rough-dry, a few lazy wraps around a Chronos Curve, and I look as if I’ve spent the morning coaxing perfect tousled waves.

There’s four Chronos Curve tools to choose from—two wands and two tongs—but I skipped the analysis paralysis and went straight to ghd’s new Curl Finder Tool, a six-question quiz powered by 240 AI-generated images to match you to your ideal curler. My result? The Chronos Curve Max Wand: a larger-barrel tong designed for chin-length hair and beyond, creating loose, tumbling waves with just the right amount of nonchalance.

The wand itself couldn’t be easier to handle. It heats up in under a minute, and the generously sized barrel means I can curl bigger sections at a time, especially if I want a more "undone" finish.

Aside from the speed of styling and the lasting results (the waves stay put until bedtime—a small miracle for my fine, slippery hair), what I love the most about my Max Wand is the versatility of the curl. Held at an angle with a single quick wrap, it delivers those elusive Alexa Chung–esque, Scandi-cool bends. Go vertical with multiple wraps and you’ll get more defined waves with a touch more polish.

ghd Chronos Curve Max Wand (38mm Barrel) £189 at ghd

As with the rest of the Chronos Curve range, the Max Curve has an anodised barrel which offers smooth control and the cool tip and safety stand make mid-styling pauses fuss-free. Plus, the automatic shut-off after 20 minutes is a welcomed feature, meaning I'll never have to turn around mid-commute to check I've switched it off. It’s also got a long, tangle-free cable, universal voltage (meaning it'll work anywhere in the world) and a streamlined design that feels satisfyingly luxe in the hand.

