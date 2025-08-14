I have worked in the beauty industry for a very long time. You would think that by now, I would be immune to the thrill of a new product. But that couldn't be further from the truth. I love discovering new brands, trying out clever formulas and finding something that becomes a permanent fixture in my routine. But the thing that excites me most is coming across a truly beautiful product.

Yes, some of the best blushers are very pretty, and there is some seriously chic skincare packaging out there, but I'm talking about the products that when you unbox them, you immediately start thinking about where in the house they might sit—popped on a shelf for the world to see, placed intentionally on a sideboard so guests spot it as soon as they walk through the door. The ones that are, in their own right, design pieces. The products that showcase craftsmanship, alongside our beauty needs.

I have spent much of my career collecting luxury candles that, once burnt out, can be used as smart toothbrush holders. I have refused to throw away room sprays long after their juices have run out, because their vessels are so beautiful they look like pieces of art in my sitting room.

And so, I decided it was high time that I share my findings. Consider this a roundup of some of the world's most beautiful products that deserve to be on display at all times.

1. Santa Maria Novella Melograno in Scented Terracotta

Santa Maria Novella Melograno in Scented Terracotta £70 at Liberty This beautifully hand-crafted pomegranate is infused with a punchy spicy scent that fills whichever room it's placed in. Best kept out of direct sunlight and away from hot radiators, this would look splendid on a console table in a hallway.

2. Buly 1803 Dental Floss

Buly 1803 Dental Floss £14 at Buly 1803 It was incredibly difficult to choose which product from Buly 1803's stunning collection to include in this roundup. The French brand, known for combining traditional and classic design with modern cosmetics, has so many products that wouldn't look out of place in a museum. From its tortoiseshell toothbrushes and combs to its scented matches and hand creams that you'll never want to use, it's a design-obsessive's dream. A trip to the brand's Parisian apothcary-cum-boutique is well worth a visit. However, it was the dental floss that's both twee and fun that made the cut. On the side of the bathroom, it looks like something you could have picked up in an antique shop.

3. La Bonne Brosse N.03 The Essential Soft Petit Brush

La Bonne Brosse N.03 The Essential Soft Petit Brush £98 at Liberty Find me a more beautiful hairbrush, and I shall wait. In fact, I'll save you the time. There isn't one. La Bonne Brosse, another French brand, has made the everyday task of brushing your hair feel more luxurious than ever before. There are four different types to choose from, so you'll be able to find one that suits your hair type and needs. Each one comes in a range of bright and pastel colourways, and has the rather pleasing twist handle design. I chose this rather lovely olive green shade, which I proudly leave on my bedside table each day.

4. Bamford Isla Rose Quartz Eye Mask

Bamford Isla Rose Quartz Eye Mask £95 at Space NK intoWhether you believe in the power of crystals or not, you cannot tell me that you don't believe in this eye mask's beauty. Bamford's Isla Rose Quartz Eye Mask is said to depuff thanks to its cooling nature. It can be used over the eyes, obviously, but you can also place it on any areas that need soothing. It's typically kept on my dressing table, next to my jewellery, but if I know I have a night of wine-drinking ahead of me, I move it inot the fridge. I'm telling you now, my hangovers have never looked so luxe.

5. Baobab Collection Fety Mandihy Scented Candle

Baobab Collection Fety Mandihy Scented Candle £115 at Baobab Collection I don't actually own this raffia-covered Baobab candle, but am dying to get my hands on one. For the simple reason that once that delicious smelling candle has burned down, I can't think of a more happy-making place to store my loo rolls.

6. Loewe Tomato Leaves Large Soap Bar

Loewe Tomato Leaves Large Soap Bar £52 at Selfridges There was a time when soap on a rope was considered a ghastly addition to any bathroom. But that was until Loewe moved, ever so wisely, into home fragrance. The brand's pillar candles are iconic, and so nearly made it onto the list, but then I remembered this smart looking soap that I like to hang in my shower. Please note: it never comes into contact with water, because it is never used. It's far too nice for washing.

7. Commune Seymour Body Wash with Reusable Pump

Commune Seymour Body Wash with Reusable Pump £65 at Liberty I'll be honest, really pretty hand soaps and body washes are not hard to come by. This is an area of the market that is flourishing. But I deem Somerset-based brand Commune the prettiest. The matte butter yellow packaging is easy on the eye, and the pump is the most ergonomic that I have ever tried. I have the hand wash and lotion next to my kitchen and the shower gel next to my bath. The best thing is, I've just found out that you can buy a marble tray and wall brackets to truly show them off.

8. Fornasetti AL BUIO Scented Candle

Fornasetti AL BUIO Scented Candle £230 at Harrods Come on, do I really need to give you an explanation about this one? It's a candle, housed inside a juicy red ceramic apple, that sits upon a beautiful plate adorned with Fornaetti's easily recognisable designs. Put this in any room of the house, and it will add joy instantly.

9. Trudon Room Spray ABD El Kader

Trudon Room Spray ABD El Kader View at trudon.co.uk This is an instant conversation starter. I have had a very old Cire Trudon room spray on the shelves in my sitting room for years—the fragrance inside is long gone—but I cannot part with it. The ribbed glass, the traditional atomiser, it's a thing of beauty. One day, I hope to replace it; until that day, it will sit proudly for all to see. And chat about.

10. Slip Sunshade Queen Zippered Pillowcase with Scalloped Edge

Slip Sunshade Queen Zippered Pillowcase with Scalloped Edge £139 at Space NK I will admit that silk pillowcases weren't exactly something that I engaged with. I know that they have a whole host of benefits—help improve skin texture, can prevent hair damage—but they just didn't go with my bedroom scheme. And then I found this glorious stripy and scalloped pillowcase. It adds a much-needed pop of colour to my room and my hair and skin is forever grateful.

11. Selahatin Eukalypse Mouthwash

Selahatin Eukalypse Mouthwash £23 at John Bell & Croydon This might look like a bottle of niche fragrance, but it is, in fact, a mouthwash. Gone are the days of hiding away your oral-care products; this bottle would look delightful on a mirrored tray next to a bathroom sink. If you wanted to complete the collection (and who could blame you?), the Swiss brand also has a toothpaste and mouth spray that are equally as cool.

12. Jo Malone London Wild Berry & Bramble Townhouse Candle

13. Diptyque Fleur d'Oranger Hourglass Diffuser