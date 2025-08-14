These Beauty Products Are Like Works Of Art—They Deserve To Be On Display At All Times

I have worked in the beauty industry for a very long time. You would think that by now, I would be immune to the thrill of a new product. But that couldn't be further from the truth. I love discovering new brands, trying out clever formulas and finding something that becomes a permanent fixture in my routine. But the thing that excites me most is coming across a truly beautiful product.

Yes, some of the best blushers are very pretty, and there is some seriously chic skincare packaging out there, but I'm talking about the products that when you unbox them, you immediately start thinking about where in the house they might sit—popped on a shelf for the world to see, placed intentionally on a sideboard so guests spot it as soon as they walk through the door. The ones that are, in their own right, design pieces. The products that showcase craftsmanship, alongside our beauty needs.

I have spent much of my career collecting luxury candles that, once burnt out, can be used as smart toothbrush holders. I have refused to throw away room sprays long after their juices have run out, because their vessels are so beautiful they look like pieces of art in my sitting room.

And so, I decided it was high time that I share my findings. Consider this a roundup of some of the world's most beautiful products that deserve to be on display at all times.

1. Santa Maria Novella Melograno in Scented Terracotta

2. Buly 1803 Dental Floss

3. La Bonne Brosse N.03 The Essential Soft Petit Brush

4. Bamford Isla Rose Quartz Eye Mask

5. Baobab Collection Fety Mandihy Scented Candle

6. Loewe Tomato Leaves Large Soap Bar

7. Commune Seymour Body Wash with Reusable Pump

8. Fornasetti AL BUIO Scented Candle

9. Trudon Room Spray ABD El Kader

10. Slip Sunshade Queen Zippered Pillowcase with Scalloped Edge

11. Selahatin Eukalypse Mouthwash

12. Jo Malone London Wild Berry & Bramble Townhouse Candle

13. Diptyque Fleur d'Oranger Hourglass Diffuser

