When it comes to edits of the best fragrances in existence, patchouli perfumes often don't get the shoutout they deserve. While sweet scents like vanilla perfumes, coconut perfumes and rose perfumes often come out on top, the earthy depth of patchouli perfumes is often overlooked—and I think, as a note, patchouli is being slept on.

Whether it's a scent that showcases patchouli as its primary note, or a fragrance where patchouli lingers in the background to add depth, the popularity of patchouli's deep, yet fresh, green edge has become incredibly popular in recent years.

Patchouli hails from a bush that grows mainly in India, of which the leaves produce an essential oil. It is typically found in woody perfumes to add a grounding element, as it has a sweet yet earthy smell that complements many other notes.

Patchouli may even be residing in some of your favourite fragrances without your knowledge. But if you are looking for a new perfume that has a fresh, yet deep, crispness to it (that also smells different to anything else out there), I'd suggest taking a look at the following best buys.

1. Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97 Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97 Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Amber, patchouli, musk, vetiver Today's Best Deals £170 at Selfridges

New to the patchouli perfume world, Victoria Beckham's first foray into fragrance was undeniably a successful one. Our favourite from the small-but-mighty collection of three is Portofino '97, which is both fresh and woody/intense all at once. Inspired by VB's early romantic Italian trips with husband David, this blue bottle really tells a story. The patchouli is complemented by amber, musk and vetiver for a sexy, layered scent.

(Image credit: Maison Margiela)

Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, patchouli, musk Today's Best Deals £110 at Cult Beauty

One of Replica's latest additions, On A Date is – you've guessed it – the perfect first date fragrance. It's sexy and rich, with pink pepper and musk, combined with our beloved patchouli plant for intensity. As it's on the slightly heavier side for a fruity perfume, we'd recommend this for the colder autumn/winter months rather than summertime.

3. Lush Karma

(Image credit: Lush)

Lush Karma Specifications Key notes: Patchouli, Brazilian orange, pine Today's Best Deals £30 at Lush

Lush's perfume collection really stands out in the crowded highstreet fragrance scene, with unique concoctions that come with friendly price tags. Karma is a bestseller, inspired by 1960s London and boasts notes of zesty Brazilian orange, woody pine and, of course, patchouli.

4. Jo Loves Cobalt Patchouli & Cedar

(Image credit: Jo Loves)

Jo Loves scents are truly special, created by none other than Jo Malone CBE herself. This one proves just how suited patchouli can be to both light, fresh perfumes and those earthy, woody winter fragrances. This is both light and refreshing and layered and rich, making a decadent and irresistible blend you won't be able to stop spritzing.

5. Le Labo Patchouli 24

(Image credit: Le Labo)

Le Labo Patchouli 24 Specifications Key notes: Patchouli, birch, vanilla Today's Best Deals £168 at Harvey Nichols

Tired of Santal 33? Perhaps it's time to try a new Le Labo favourite in the form of the brand's patchouli offering. If smoky, leathery smells are your jam, you cannot beat this patchouli-powered perfume. Combined with vanilla for a slightly sweet, creamy twist, it's a joy for the nose.

6. Sana Jardin Celestial Patchouli

(Image credit: Sana Jardin)

Sana Jardin Celestial Patchouli Specifications Key notes: Patchouli, rose, leather, cedar Today's Best Deals £76 at Sana Jardin

This gorgeous perfume is like a warm hug on a cold day. It's leathery, woody and a little flowery, with rose as well as patchouli utilised. It's intense enough to make an impact and also stands the test of time, lasting throughout the day without continuous top-ups needed.

7. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Patchouli

(Image credit: Escentric Molecules)

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Patchouli Specifications Key notes: Iso E Super, patchouli Today's Best Deals £55 at Liberty

If you really want to get on the patchouli hype, why not invest in a scent that places the note front and centre? This one by Escentric Molecules offers a twist on its original fragrance, with an added woody, floral note of patchouli for that extra special edge.

8. & Other Stories Act 1, Scene 3

(Image credit: & other stories)

& Other Stories Act 1, Scene 3 Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: Patchouli, rose, amber, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £29 at & Other Stories

Another excellent store on the high street for affordable yet sophisticated perfumes, & Other Stories always unearths a new favourite. Patchouli-wise it's this bottle, which smells like amber, rose, leather and pomegranate. It has a certain level of drama, so it's a good one to wear to feel confident.