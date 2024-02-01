When it comes to perfume, people tend to fall into one of two categories. There are the 'signature perfume' people who have found 'The One' and stick with it, and then there are the fragrance wardrobe owners who aren't loyal to any particular floral fragrances, woody scents or even ouds—they want them all.

Having said that, beauty editors and fragrance journalists are in the unique position of testing the best perfumes for a living, meaning they have road-tested far more scents than the average consumer. But, while they often have a few different scents on the go and will reach for them on different occasions, it does mean that they are likely to have found the closest thing to their signature perfume. And I can assure you, if a beauty editor considers any perfume a 'signature', it's good. So, to find out what scents fragrance-expert beauty editors deem to be good enough to wear time and time again, I asked 12 fellow editors to share the scent upon which they’d most likely bestow the 'signature' title.

Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor, Marie Claire

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

Diptuque Orphéon Eau de Parfum £153 at Space NK Key notes: Tonka bean, cedar, jasmine, juniper berries

"It will come as no surprise to anyone who knows me that I consider Diptyque Orphéon my signature scent. Despite the fact I change my fragrance almost daily, I have found this is the perfume people have come to associate with me the most over the years—and I am not mad about it. Orphéon is, in my opinion, up there with the greatest perfumes ever made. It is soft and powdered, making it the perfect comforting scent for any daytime activity. However, it also has a deeper smokiness to it that means it adapts to be a stand-out in the evening, too. It is impossible to dislike. The best way I have come to describe it over the years it like stepping into a French starlet's dressing room in 1960s Paris, where plumes of face powder fill the air as cigarette smoke delicately ribbons itself throughout." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire

Nateisha Scott, beauty editor and content consultant

(Image credit: Nateisha Scott)

"There are my favourite fragrances that I often wear on rotation, and then there is my signature scent which feels a like second skin—and that, hands down, has to be Initio Oud for Greatness. Dark, spicy, layered and sweet, the fragrance warrants a thousand compliments. The key standout notes that I adore are oud, lavender, nutmeg and saffron, and whenever I wear it, it’s like yin and yang with my skin’s chemistry. It makes it on its own or in any scent pairing." — Nateisha Scott, beauty editor and content consultant

Katie Thomas, senior beauty editor, Marie Claire

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

Jo Malone London Jasmine Sambac and Marigold £150 at Lookfantastic Key notes: Marigold, jasmine sambac, benzoin resin

"I have always wanted to be one of those people that others could identify purely by their scent. But I am too greedy and have far too many fragrances. My husband, on the other hand, does think there's a fragrance that he'd associate with me and that's Jo Malone London's Jasmine Sambac & Marigold, which I wore on our wedding day. I am a sucker for a white floral, so it makes complete sense." — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire

Tori Crowther, freelance beauty & health journalist

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

"I've been wearing Diptyque Fleur De Peau since its launch in 2018 and still find myself constantly reaching for it. It's musky, powdery and clean-smelling while still maintaining its uniqueness. The combination of pink pepper, iris and musk make it a fairly punchy scent that feels ultra feminine to me. It's long-lasting on the skin and even more so when spritzed onto clothing; I like to generously spritz onto my scarf during the winter months. Although I don't wear it every day, it's certainly a perfume I find myself going back to and will never be without." — Tori Crowther, freelance beauty & health journalist

Aleesha Badkar, digital beauty editor, woman&home

(Image credit: Aleesha Badkar)

"It might be on the shelves and pulse points of pretty much every beauty editor, influencer and enthusiast around but, once upon a time, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 was simply an enigmatic aroma of saffrony amber goodness that seduced me into years of unwavering loyalty.

"I snatched my very first smell of it back in autumn 2017 and it had me hook, line and sinker. Being a young writer in the beauty game, I was obviously looking for a chic scent that I could call my own. And the insanely smooth blend of sweet, warm and woody was just what I had been searching for, with the balmy amberwood and ambergris lifted by the fresh cedar and fir resin to give it an elegant and grown-up touch. And then, my favourite part of the fragrance—the touch of earthy sweetness from the saffron.

"It is sexy, warm, sweet, sophisticated and a touch animalic—all in one bottle. And I will always be grateful that it gave me what I had been (admittedly self-indulgently) looking for for years—someone to walk into a house and say 'oh is Aleesha here? I can smell her'..." — Aleesha Badkar, Digital Beauty Editor, Woman&Home

Vanese Maddix, freelance beauty journalist and podcast host

(Image credit: Vanese Maddix )

Glossier You Eau de Parfum View at Sephora UK Key notes: Pink pepper, iris, ambrette seeds, ambrox

“My signature is probably Glossier You. It's a scent that I don't wear all the time [now], but when I first got it I think I went through two bottles very quickly. This is debatable, but I personally don't think the scent is very long-lasting. It does last for a good few hours but not as long as other perfumes, whereas other people do find it lasts. I think it lingers very well on clothes but not as well on the skin. Despite all this, I feel like it's my signature scent. I have so many perfumes, but when I'm rushing out the door Glossier You is always the one I reach for when I'm not sure what to wear, which realistically is at least once a week. I just know I love the scent, and I'll never be mad that I picked Glossier to wear on any given day. I also don't think it's a scent that feels like you should only wear it in the evening or only during winter or summer; it feels like you can wear it all year round and at any time of day. It's just a lovely floral, sweet scent and I find that I get such good comments on it, which is really nice. That's why I would say it's my go-to." — Vanese Maddix, freelance beauty journalist and podcast host

Mica Ricketts, freelance beauty editor and copywriter

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Byredo Velvet Haze £140 at Byredo Key notes: Ambrette, coconut water, patchouli leaves, cocoa absolu, wild musk

"As somebody who adores perfume, I love switching up the fragrances that I wear depending on my mood, the time of year or the occasion. However, there is one that I always come back to—and gets more wear than any other scent in my regular rotation—and that is Byredo Velvet Haze. To me, this is the perfect perfume. It's warm, cosy and rich in patchouli and ambrette, but it doesn't feel heavy in the slightest thanks to a freshness from coconut water and sweetness from cacao. As the name suggests, it has a velvety-smooth quality that almost melts into your skin; perhaps helped along by the lingering base notes of wild musk. I've worn it for so long now that spraying it on feels like home to me. It's a comfort blanket in the finest fragrance form." — Mica Ricketts, freelance beauty editor and copywriter

Lucy Partington, freelance beauty editor and copywriter

(Image credit: Lucy Partington)

"You know a perfume is your signature fragrance when somebody smells it in a shop and says “this smells just like you”. For me, that scent is Le Labo’s Thé Matcha 26: a soft, creamy, musky number. Alongside its hero note there’s some fig, vetiver and cedar wood; it’s familiar, cosy, warming and welcoming, and I love that it’s noticeable but never overpowering. People always comment on it. Plus, it lingers—which is something that always I look for in a fragrance. I can smell it on scarves and on coats and in my hair for days after I’ve sprayed it, and that only makes me love it more." — Lucy Partington, freelance beauty editor and copywriter

Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director, Refinery29

(Image credit: Jacqueline Kilikita)

KAYALI Lovefest Burning Cherry 48 £73 at Huda Beauty Key notes: Burning cherry, raspberry, praline, palo santo, guaiac wood, patchouli

"At first spritz, this a mouthful of tarte maraschino cherries steeped in a rum cocktail. It dries down to something woody, smoky and spicy thanks to palo santo (derived from tree bark) and guaiac wood. The addition of fudgy praline and comforting tonka bean means I never, ever get bored of smelling it, whether it's on my skin or clothes. It's the sexiest fragrance I own and I love how the red bottle looks on top of my dressing table." — Jacqueline Kilikita, deputy beauty director at Refinery29

Sunil Makan, Editor, Marie Claire

(Image credit: Future)

Ormonde Jayne Isfarkand £235 at Ormonde Jayne Key notes: Pink pepper, lime, mandarin, cedar wood

"I get asked this question ALL THE TIME: what’s your go-to or favourite fragrance? It's such a difficult one to answer as, in reality, there are so many different factors to take into account; the mood you wish to evoke, where you’re going, what time of year it is and even what you’re wearing (yes, I'm obsessed with fragrance). But I get the purpose of the feature, so here we are! Ultimately, I want a fragrance that is sophisticated, slightly spicy and unique. I find myself drawn to fragrances that include pink pepper, geranium and vetiver in their ingredient lists.

"I will never stop loving Ormonde Jayne fragrance. Linda Pilkington, the founder, gets it right every single time. This one, Isfarkand, was the first fragrance I experienced from the brand and, seriously, it was love at first sniff. It’s got everything I need from a fragrance: it’s slightly spicy thanks to pink pepper, has the slightest whisper of soapiness (that’ll be the balminess of bergamot) and has depth thanks to moss. A supremely elegant construction that is seriously addictive—the kind of scent that makes you want to nuzzle your nose deep into someone's neck." — Sunil Makan, Editor at Marie Claire

