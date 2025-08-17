£500 and 80 years in the making—is this the world's most exclusive perfume?

In the Sylhet region of Bangladesh, a small family distillery prepares one of the rarest ingredients in perfumery. Thick, dark agarwood—harvested from trees more than 150 years old—is distilled over three days using methods passed down through numerous generations of the Jalali family. The result is oud that has aged for more than 80 years, with a depth and clarity few others can match. And this week, Creed released Oud Zarian, a £500 fragrance built entirely around this single, limited harvest.

Oud, sometimes called “liquid gold,” has been prized for centuries across the Middle East and South Asia for its rich, resinous scent and role in spiritual and ceremonial rituals. In recent years, it has moved firmly into the luxury fragrance mainstream, with Western perfume houses reinterpreting its complex profile for modern audiences. As a result, it has become one of the most coveted—and polarising—ingredients in the global fragrance market. For Creed, Oud Zarian is part of this ongoing renaissance—but its use of long-aged Jalali oud makes it unusual even in the rarefied world of niche perfumery.

The Jalali family has been cultivating and distilling agarwood in Sylhet for over 400 years, relying entirely on handwork and traditional techniques. Unlike most commercial producers, they avoid chemical stimulation of the trees, work only with infected “black” wood, and never blend it with lower-grade material. The result is a cleaner, more nuanced oud, which is free from the animalic heaviness often associated with younger or less carefully processed varieties, and something that instantly sets Oud Zarian apart.

I’m not usually drawn to oud fragrances, but Oud Zarian is unexpectedly magnanimous—it doesn’t overwhelm or cling at the back of the nose, as I find some ouds can. Instead, it’s smooth, rich and creamy, while still carrying the commanding presence only oud can deliver. Although oud is very much the main character, the fragrance composition is complex and perfectly balanced. It opens with a flash of brightness from bergamot, quickly tempered by the smoky warmth of frankincense and a subtle kick of ginger. At its heart, Rose Centifolia adds a musky femininity that softens the composition without diluting its depth.

At £495 for 100ml, Oud Zarian sits firmly in the realm of fragrance as luxury object, even as a status symbol. For some, that price is difficult to reconcile with something intangible. For others, the rarity and craftsmanship justify it. And for those who are simply curious, it's a reminder that in perfumery, as in fine wine or couture fashion, part of the value lies in the story—the provenance, the skill, and, in this case, the decades of patience.