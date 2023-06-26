These are, without question, the 14 best floral perfumes of all time

Floral perfumes aren't for everyone—I get it. But I want you to hear me out for just one minute, because as a beauty editor of nearly a decade, I can tell you for certain that floral perfumes have an unduly bad reputation. In fact, every floral perfume hater that I've met has got it all wrong. The truth is, the best perfumes in existence are mostly floral blends.

When you hear the terms 'floral perfume' or 'floral fragrance', I want you to rid your mind of any negative connotations. Forget the strong, powdered roses and powerful, heady championing of lily of the valley and instead think about burying your nose into a crisp bouquet of crunchy greens and delicate florals. Yep, floral perfumes in 2023 are totally wearable—they're fresh fragrances that please every nose. Oh, and they're long-lasting, too.

And as somebody who typically leans towards musky, skin-like scents, even I appreciate the beauty of a great floral. You see, having done this job for many, many years, I'm now somewhat of a perfume aficionado. I refuse to wear any perfume that doesn't earn me a compliment on first wear and it has to be unique enough to pique interest—and there are only 14 predominantly floral perfumes (of the hundreds that I've tried over the years) that fulfil my brief. So trust me when I say, these are the 14 best floral perfumes in existence (even the most avid of floral-fragrance haters will like something on this list).

1. Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle

Aerin (Image credit: Future)

Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Eau de Parfum Best delicate floral perfume Specifications Size: 50ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: Honeysuckle, grapefruit, bergamot, mandarin oil, lily of the valley, gardenia, jasmine sambac

This perfume is, without doubt, one of the most coveted in my entire collection. It is the perfume equivalent of a freshly-pressed white cotton shirt and jeans outfit. It's fresh, laid-back and exceptionally elegant. Like walking past a shrub of fragrant honeysuckle in the Mediterranean sunshine—it's a light, delicate floral that oozes sunshine and joy.

2. Byredo Rose of No Man's Land

Byredo (Image credit: Future)

Byredo Rose of No Man's Land Eau de Parfum Best traditional rose floral perfume Specifications Size: 50ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: Turkish rose petals, raspberry, pink peppercorn, white amber, papyrus wood

I might have dubbed this rose perfume 'traditional' but I say that in a modern way. It's not powdery or heady in any way, shape or form. It's traditional in the sense that it is, clearly, a rose-based scent upon first sniff, but it's also fresh, sense-clearing and a little bit fizzy on the nose.

3. Chloé Naturelle

Chloe (Image credit: Future)

Chloé Eau de Parfum Naturelle Best green-smelling floral perfume Specifications Size: 50ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: Cedrat essence, cassis bourgeon absolute, organic rose essence, neroli essence, cedar essence, mimosa absolute

Chloé perfumes are some of my favourite out there. The thing which sets them apart from others is their distinct uniqueness—they're strong and long-lasting in the sort of way that would have people chasing you down the street asking after them. And of all the Chloé perfumes, Naturelle is, I believe, the most endearing. Although a rose-based scent, it smells less like the powdered petals and much more like the green, crunchy stems. With an added hit of neroli, it's airy and breezy in a spring-time sort of way, while the woody base notes are what keeps it lingering on the skin for hours upon hours without fading.

4. Diptyque Fleur de Peau

Fleur De Peau (Image credit: Future)

Diptyque Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum Best powdery floral perfume Specifications Size: 75ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: Musk, iris, ambrette, pink peppercorn

Diptyque's Fleur de Peau champions the powdery, unique scent of iris. If you've never smelled iris before, you might consider it a Marmite sort of note—while some love it, other's hate it. Personally, iris is probably my favourite fragrance note. It's powdery, for sure, but it possesses a soapiness that makes it uniquely distinguishable from other floral scents. With added musk and ambrette, Fleur de Peau becomes a skin-like floral that has everyone asking after it.

5. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

Gucci (Image credit: Future)

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Best sweet floral perfume Specifications Size: 50ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: White gardenia, jasmine grandiflorum absolute, pear blossom accord, brown sugar accord

Forget everything you think you know about floral perfumes being 'delicate' and 'pretty', this perfume packs a sweet, fruity punch and has a hardness to its dry down that puts it on a different playing field entirely. What's so perfect about Flora Gorgeous Gardenia is that although it's unlike other floral perfumes out there, it remains indisputably crowd-pleasing. In fact, I'm yet to come across a soul who doesn't see its appeal.

6. Mon Guerlain

Guelain (Image credit: Future)

Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Best intense floral perfume Specifications Size: 50ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: French lavender, Sambac jasmine, sandalwood, vanilla Tahitensis

For those who have a more mature taste in floral fragrances, Mon Guerlain will likely be for you. It has a classic intensity to it which makes the perfume impossible to ignore. Whereas some floral perfumes dance delicately through the air, Mon Guerlain wafts through with a sense of purpose and pride. It's floral, a little bit powdery and also truly intense. Its power is unquestionably one of the reasons it's one of the most popular perfumes around.

7. Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Pivione

Issy (Image credit: Future)

Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Pivione Eau de Toilette Intense Best water-like floral perfume Specifications Size: 50ml Blend: Eau de Toilette Intense Key notes: Peony, white raspberry, cedarwood essence

L'Eau D'Issey is a fragrance that has become adored all over the world for its water-like freshness. Not in any way salty or marine, it is instead fresh and quenching, like a glass of ice-cold water on a sweltering day. Pivione is the latest iteration of the classic, incorporating delicately floral notes of peony and juicy berries. It is fresh, crunchy, crisp and totally mouthwatering.

8. Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves

Jo Loves (Image credit: Future)

Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves Parfum Best fresh floral perfume Specifications Size: 100ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: Lemon peel, pink pepper, rose oil, geranium, petitgrain, honey, amber, cedarwood, peppered citrus fruits, patchouli, rose absolute

If you're looking for an ethereal sort of wedding scent, Jo Loves White Rose & Lemon Leaves is a great place to start. The best way I can describe this scent is like burying your nose into a freshly cut wedding bouquet of velvety roses and green stems. It's fresh, lightweight and absolutely beautiful.

9. Lancôme La Vie Est Belle

Lancome (Image credit: Future)

There are few perfumes as instantly recognisable as Lancôme La Vie Est Belle. Much like Mon Guerlain, it packs one hell of a floral punch. It's deep, it's powerful and it lasts all night long. While some of the other floral perfumes on this list might cater to those who are looking for a way to wear reinvented florals, La Vie Est Belle is a classic floral scent to its core—just more wearable.

10. Maison Francis Kurkdjian L'eau À La Rose

Maison Francis (Image credit: Future)

Maison Francis Kurkdjian L'eau À La Rose Eau de Toilette Best juicy floral perfume Specifications Size: 70ml Blend: Eau de toilette Key notes: Musks, peony, Centifolia rose, Damascena rose, lychee

If you're asking me, few perfumers know how to work with rose quite as expertly Francis Kurkdjian does. Created with two types of rose, both Centifolia and Damescena, you'd assume this perfume might be heady and hard to get away from, but that couldn't be further from the truth. It's juicy, quenching and undeniably light and breezy. Plus, it clings to the skin and merges with it in a way that rose perfumes typically struggle to. If I could only wear one rose perfume for the rest of time, I'd make it this.

11. Dior Miss Dior

Miss Dior (Image credit: Future)

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Best creamy floral perfume Specifications Size: 50ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: Lily of the valley, peony accord, iris, rose, musks, vanilla, benzoin, tonka bean, sandalwood

Miss Dior is probably the most worn perfume amongst my group of friends. In fact, I'm not sure I could name you one person I know who doesn't own a bottle of this right now. Although it's technically a floral, it's also sweet, creamy and skin like, in the sort of way that just invites you in. In my opinion, Miss Dior masters the art of being universal enough that it's impossible to dislike and unique enough that it's guaranteed a compliment or two.

12. Narciso Rodriguez Musc Noir For Her

Musc Noir (Image credit: Future)

Narciso Rodriguez Musc Noir For Her Eau de Parfum Best trending floral perfume Specifications Size: 50ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: Plum, heliotrope, musk, leather suede accord

Chances are, you've seen this perfume blowing up on TikTok thanks to its popularity amongst the chicest of French women. True to the French-girl way, this perfume oozes laid-back elegance. With musk and leather suede accord, it's skin like in a way that makes people think you just smell that good, while the floral addition of heliotrope is unique enough to secure that first hint of intrigue.

13. Tory Burch Mystic Geranium

Tory Burch (Image credit: Future)

Tory Burch Mystic Geranium Eau de Parfum Best versatile floral perfume Specifications Size: 50ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: Bergamot, lotus, geranium, cedarwood, musk

New on the floral fragrance scene is this from Tory Burch—and it smells every bit as good as it looks in the bottle. Think of it like a fresh, English garden in summertime, complete with a fruit-filled picnic basket and gingham blanket. It's fresh, sense-clearing, delicate and expertly comforting.

14. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

Viktor Rolf (Image credit: Future)

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Best gourmand floral perfume Specifications Size: 50ml Blend: Eau de Parfum Key notes: Tea, bergamot, freesia, jasmine, rose, orchid, patchouli