These 8 green perfumes make for the ultimate fresh, crunchy and uplifting scents

Even if you’re only a little interested in fragrance, discovering a new perfume that you love is always a great feeling. As a beauty editor who tries lots of the latest fragrances for a living, I’ve recently been won over by a specific type of fragrance—green perfumes.

Both floral and fruity are very popular fragrance families when it comes to the best perfumes for women, but green perfumes can offer something a little different. They can be slightly floral, fruity or woody, but this isn’t the takeaway impression of these fragrances—actually, they tend to be fresh, grassy and/or herby. And if you’re somebody who likes to match their perfumes to the seasons, in my opinion nature-inspired fragrances work year-round.

Fragrances can affect our mood or remind us of a certain place or time (as these nostalgic perfumes prove) and to that end, green scents can be extremely uplifting. After years of testing fragrance and trying some that are new to me in recent weeks, I deem the following green perfumes worth a try—from well-known luxurious fragrance houses to niche perfume brands.

8 of the best green perfumes

1. Frederic Malle Synthetic Jungle Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Frédéric Malle )

Frederic Malle Synthetic Jungle Eau de Parfum Best all-round green perfume Specifications Key notes : Basil, lily of the valley, jasmine, galbanum, patchouli Today's Best Deals £165 at Cult Beauty

You know that feeling when you smell a perfume that’s brand new to you, and it’s an instant hit? That was me when I first smelled Synthetic Jungle. A long-lasting perfume, the notes are all well-balanced (neither the basil nor the patchouli is overpowering) while the jasmine and lily of the valley don’t make the fragrance overtly floral. Green really is the best way of describing it. It’s a new favourite.

2. Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Diptyque )

Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Parfum Best woody green perfume Specifications Key notes : Fig leaf, fig, green notes, coconut, cedar Today's Best Deals View at NET-A-PORTER View at John Lewis View at Amazon

A Diptyque best-seller, Philosykos is inspired by a grove of wild fig trees—the name actually translates as “friend of the fig” in Greek. It’s another that I’d describe as well-balanced; the fig gives it freshness but is subtle, not sickly or overly sweet. Similarly it’s not an intensely woody perfume, but the cedar definitely comes through in the drydown.

3. & Other Stories Plants Illustrated Eau de Toilette

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

& Other Stories Plants Illustrated Eau de Toilette Best affordable green perfume Specifications Key notes : Pear, black pepper, violet, bamboo, Somali incense, sandalwood, Indian papyrus, skin musks, Indian cypriol Today's Best Deals £29 at & Other Stories

& Other Stories perfumes are well worth checking out. They’re extremely wearable and appeal to those on smaller budgets, not to mention the packaging is extremely chic. Plants Illustrated is one of the two newest additions to the line-up, billed as “taking your senses on a jungle stroll” with notes including pear, bamboo, papyrus and musk, among others. As an EDT it may not last quite as long as some other green fragrances, but the joy of affordable perfumes is that you’re less reluctant to reapply one that costs less than £30.

4. D.S. & Durga Coriander Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: D.S. & Durga )

D.S. & Durga Coriander Eau de Parfum Best aromatic green perfume Specifications Key notes : Coriander, pepper, juniper needle, geranium, clove stem, clary sage, musk, magnolia, mace Today's Best Deals £155 at Liberty London

Coriander is a contentious herb but, if you have an aversion to its presence in your food, don’t let that put you off this fragrance. It starts fairly punchily, with the aromatic notes really coming through, then the drydown is lovely—green, musky and a little woody. This makes for an extremely wearable scent.

5. Parfums de Marly Greenley Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Parfums de Marly )

Parfums de Marly Greenley Eau de Parfum Best crisp green perfume Specifications Key notes : Italian bergamot, lemon sorbet, cashmere wood, mandarin, green apple, white cedarwood, dry amber, dark rum, black musk Today's Best Deals £185 at Escentual

A luxurious take on green perfume, Greenley is extremely crisp. Opening with apple and cucumber that’s balanced with cashmere wood, it's fresh and uplifting. Then there’s the base of comforting oakmoss and musk, which give it longevity and, I think, make it a nice one for year-round wear.

6. Phlur Father Figure Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Phlur)

Phlur Father Figure Eau de Parfum Best creamy green perfume Specifications Key notes : Waterlily, lush fig, cassis buds, orris root, iris flower, jasmine dew, skin musk, vanilla Madagascar, patchouli leaf, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £88 at Free People UK

You probably recognise Phlur from BeautyTok after Missing Person achieved viral fame, and it finally came to the UK last year. But that isn’t the only fragrance from the brand that’s worth checking out—Not Your Baby is one of my most complimented perfumes, while this one, Father Figure is a new addition for 2023. It’s kind of juicy with a little sweetness alongside the depth of musk and patchouli, making for a wearable crowd-pleaser.

7. Le Labo Baie 19 Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Le Labo )

Inspired by rainfall after a period of dryness (the brand notes that the perfume could have been called “Water 19”), Baie 19 has a kind of clean feel to it that makes you think of fresh and dewy mornings. Despite taking its name from the French for berry, it’s not obviously fruity, but has this kind of mouth-watering quality that really gets your attention. I liked it initially, but it's really grown on me.

8. Chanel Cristalle Eau Verte Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel Cristalle Eau Verte Eau de Parfum Best citrus green perfume Specifications Key notes : Lemon, bergamot, jasmine, magnolia, musk Today's Best Deals £136 at Sephora UK

Like a sunlit morning, Cristalle Eau Verte is very elegant. It’s crisp and fresh and initially quite citrusy (not something that I’m usually drawn to in fragrances I wear), but this wears into something that’s subtly green—I also think it would layer really well with other fragrances. If you’re looking for a nature-inspired perfume and know you gravitate towards citrus or floral perfumes, or both, this will be right up your street.