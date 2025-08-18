Do You Need a Fragrance Primer, or Is It Simply Scented Indulgence?

First came primers for our foundations, then our eyeshadows. Now, fragrance wants in on the act. A new crop of so-called “fragrance primers” promises to prep your skin so your signature scent lingers for longer. Think of it as the base coat to your eau de parfum. But is this a genuine olfactory game-changer, or just another step in an already elaborate beauty routine?

“A fragrance primer is a product with emollient properties that helps anchor scent on the skin,” explains Emma South, Fragrance & Lifestyle Expert at Jo Malone London. “Well-hydrated skin slows the evaporation curve of a fragrance, allowing the wearer to detect it longer.”

While the term “fragrance primer” is relatively novel, the practice of preparing skin for scent has been around for centuries. “The concept takes us back to ancient scent rituals that used castor and olive oils as bases,” South says.

What’s new is the way brands are giving it a moment in the spotlight and tying it to specific scents. Chanel’s Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Primer, for example, describes itself as the first step in the “Gabrielle Chanel Art of Perfuming” to intensify the luminous floral notes of the scent. It’s a fragrance-skincare hybrid, combining hydrating ingredients with the same jasmine, ylang-ylang, orange blossom and Grasse tuberose found in the perfume itself. Similarly, Rare Beauty’s new signature fragrance launched alongside four moisturising Layering Balms, each with its own scent profile to complement the perfume, or stand alone.

“Of course, any additional ingredients carry their own scent that could tweak the overall effect of the perfume that follows,” notes South. That’s why Jo Malone London fragrances are created with layering in mind. “You don’t need to match cream to cologne; you can blend different notes to create something unique. Applying a luxurious body crème or glistening body lotion in your chosen scent creates a perfect base of supple, hydrated skin for your fragrance to rest on, reinforcing the effect and ensuring it lasts all day.”

Strip away the luxe packaging and clever positioning, and a fragrance primer’s real superpower is… hydration. You don’t have to buy a branded one to get the effect—any well-formulated body lotion or oil (ideally unscented, if you don’t want to meddle with your perfume’s personality) can create the same hydrated canvas that slows scent evaporation. What the branded versions offer is sensory enhancement: textures, notes and mood designed to flow seamlessly into the perfume that follows.

So, are fragrance primers a revolution? Perhaps not. But they are a seductive new chapter in the long history of perfume ritual. If you’re the kind of person who thrills at adding one more beautiful step to your routine, they might be irresistible. If not, the shortcut to scent that lasts all day is as simple as a good body cream and your favourite fragrance. And if you find your nose “switches off” to it? Try South’s tip: avoid misting the décolletage, where you’ll smell it constantly and tire of it sooner. Instead, spritz the nape of your neck, and let the scent surprise you throughout the day.

