They Can Make or Break a Workout, but These 9 Best Running Socks Have Seen Our Team Comfortably Through Marathons
With options at every price point
If there's one thing no runner should leave the house without, it's a truly reliable pair of running socks. Although certain distances make some slight foot discomfort inevitable, your choice of socks is the thing protecting you from hugely painful blisters, rubbing, or excess sweating when there needn't be any. Enter: our roundup of the very best running socks, chosen by marathon runners and fitness experts.
Finding the right running accessories to support your workout can be just as essential as a pair of the best workout leggings or running shorts. They might not be the very first thing to come to mind when you're shopping, but they have the power to make or break a run - socks in particular. But investing in a high-quality pair isn't only reserved for long-distance athletes - a comfortable pair of socks will serve you equally well on a 10k as they will on your walking pad or home treadmill.
Senior Health Editor Ally Head has run an impressive ten marathons in her time, so it's safe to say she knows what makes for an excellent pair of running socks. And although I'm only partial to the occasional Parkrun or jog when I feel I need it, my sessions on the treadmill at the gym and the vast amount of long walks I've done mean I've tried and tested several types of workout socks that lend themselves well to running too.
Look no further for tried and tested pairs of socks that you can throw in your best gym bag and go, and that fit seamlessly into your running shoes with zero rubbing to contend with.
Best running socks overall
Free People Winners Circle Ultimate Sock Pack
"I really think these are the best socks of all time - I wear them for all of my races," shares Head. The ribbed crew socks are the ideal length for wearing with both leggings and shorts, and the fun colourways add just the right amount of brightness to any workout look.
Most affordable running socks
Puresport Performance Running Socks
"If you're a runner, you'll have heard of Puresport - a buzzy, London-based brand which delivers both effective supplements and seriously clever marketing campaigns. I love most of their kit, but especially their socks - the designs are breathable and sweat-wicking, and also come in a range of fun colours for either training or race day." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Best running socks for long distance
STYRKR x SUMS Performance
"Harry Styles wore Sums socks for the 2025 Berlin Marathon - which is kind of all you need to know, right? This collab with Styrkr - one of my go-to fuelling brands - gets a yes from me. Engineered for endurance and built for performance, they offer a light compression for circulation, anti-blister cushioning for comfort, and breathable mesh to keep your feet the right temperature." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Most stylish running socks
Stance Ruffle Icon Quarter Sock
"Because running socks can - and shall! - be cute, as well as functional. I'm a big fan of Stance designs and have been since I first tested them back in 2018. They're everything you want in a running sock - thick, but not too thick, supportive without being sweaty, and cosy while still offering breathability. Plus, this ruffle design promises to elevate any running 'fit." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Best technical running socks
Sums All Seasons Socks
"Another pair of SUMS socks, this time from their main collection. Again, if they're good enough for Harry Styles - who ran a sub-three-hour marathon in Berlin in September, FYI - they're good enough for us. Made with polyamide, these come with anti-blister cushioning and in a breathable yarn knit." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor.
Most versatile running socks
FP Movement Logo Stripe Tube Socks
"I've probably worn these socks hundreds of times. They're my go-to for races or running events, thanks to the iconic stripe design and comfortable fit. I love that they're fashionable, but also functional, and that they wash well and hold their shape." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Best light cushioning running socks
Gymshark Crew Socks 5pk
I have had my Gymshark socks for about a year and they're the ones I turn to again and again for runs, long walks, and treadmill sessions. They're sleek and minimalist, but have a nice long length that keeps my ankles and legs protected and warm. I love the ribbed detailing, but my favourite feature is the terry knit that stretches from the heel to the toes that adds cushioning without too much bulkiness. They also wick sweat seriously well - I have never had to content with soggy or smelly feet, even after a lengthy hike or jog.
Softest running socks
Vuori Crew Sock
Much like other Vuori activewear, these socks are incredibly soft. They are very breathable and moisture wicking, which makes them a joy to wear. They're thinner than some other options (but still well cushioned) so I love wearing them with my most comfortable trainers when I don't need too much padding. I regularly wear them casually too, because they're just that soft. If you hate rough, terry textures, these are the socks to go for.
Best moisture-wicking socks
New Balance Active Premium Crew 3 Pack
"Finally, I wore these New Balance socks for my recent 3:13 marathon personal best in Valencia, and can confirm they're a dream to run in - soft, cosy, comfortable, but high-functioning, too. I also like that they double up for day wear - I'm all for activewear that can seamlessly fit into your wardrobe, whatever you're doing." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Are thick socks better for running?
There is no one size fits all answer to which socks are best for running. Thick socks will usually provide cushioning and padding to prevent rubbing, whilst thinner socks tend to be more breathable. The pair you go for is entirely dependent on your preference and the type of shoes you wear.
