Trust Us, We Workout Every Day: 9 Best Running Shorts With Pockets for Seamless and Stress-Free Workouts

It doesn't matter if you're a seasoned runner or you're still navigating the complex world of Strava kudos; having the right kit on hand is the first step to a stress-free and productive workout. One investment that our Editors swear by? Running shorts with pockets.

Although running vests are experiencing a spike in popularity, not everyone feels comfortable wearing one, or finds it necessary. I've always favoured workout gear with pockets (the best sports bras with pockets are a lifesaver) where I can keep my phone and keys when I'm on the move without fear of them flying out.

Running shorts with pockets are specifically designed with runners in mind, and there's an option on the market for all preferences. What makes the best running shorts is down to personal preference; whilst I like a cycling short design that ensures no risk of chafing, our Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, loves a loose, breezy mini short for her marathons. Between us, we have tried a fair few pairs of shorts, and the following pairs are by far our favourites, with the added bonus of practical pockets built into the design.

Senior Health Editor Ally Head testing the lululemon Fast & Free shorts, which come with three back-waistband pockets. (Image credit: Future)

Best running shorts with pockets overall

(Image credit: ASICS)

Asics Road 3-N-1 short Today's Best Deals £40 at Asics Reasons to buy + Three pockets + Handy hooks on back for t shirt or vest + Drawstring waist Reasons to avoid - Length runs at 3.5 inches which might be on the short side for some

Senior Health Editor Ally loves these breezy shorts for their innovative design that offers ample storage. "Not only are they noticeably light, flexible, and breathable, but they have three pockets in total - one in the waistband and two on the front - plus more on the sides of your legs and a handy hook on the back for any sweaty tops during hot summer runs," she says.

Best double layer shorts with pockets

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Unified Double Layer Shorts 5" Today's Best Deals £48 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Double layered + Zip pocket + Range of colours Reasons to avoid - May be slightly warm in summer

If, like me, you suffer from chafing but have always wanted to be able to wear flowy running shorts, these are the perfect pair. They have fitted shorts underneath to keep you comfortable whilst enjoying a flared silhouette for extra style points. They have a small zip pocket on the outer layer that is just the right size for keys, gels, or headphones. I tend to hold my phone when running, so it's no huge problem for me that it doesn't fit, but it's something to keep in mind.

Best fitted shorts with pockets

(Image credit: New Balance)

NB Sleek Pocket High Rise Short 6" Today's Best Deals £60 at The Sports Edit Reasons to buy + Supportive + Three pockets + Dry quickly Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

Another favourite of Ally's, these shorts are brilliant if you prefer a cycling short fit that will fully protect from chafing "Offering three pockets (one on each leg and one at the lower back), these cycling-style shorts from New Balance are great. I've tried them on many a training run and they always dry quickly," she says. They will also work for gym workouts or treadmill sessions when sweat-wicking is key.

Best running shorts with a small pocket

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4" Today's Best Deals £48 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Supportive + Small zip pocket Reasons to avoid - Short, if you'd prefer fuller length coverage

If you hate the thought of bulky pockets and want something more discreet, these are the shorts for you. They're extremely lightweight and non-see-through, and have space for small essentials that won't weigh you down.

"I've run in these a handful of times now, and you barely notice you're wearing them, and they get a yes from me for the handy yet discreet zip pocket for smaller items (my phone didn't fit, but my keys and card did)," says Ally.

Best shorts that don't ride up

(Image credit: LNDR)

LNDR Peachy Keen 8" Bike Short Today's Best Deals £67.15 at LNDR Reasons to buy + Don't ride up or down + Comfortable + Pockets on side of each leg for phone Reasons to avoid - Can show sweat patches

"I'm a big fan of these bike shorts and have worn them on repeat since testing," says Ally. "They're exceptionally comfortable, fit well, and don't ride up or down while you're working out. I love that there are pockets on both sides (handy for your phone, keys, or all-important gels come race day). Note: they run true to size, so no need to size up or down here."

Most affordable running shorts with pockets

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Decathlon Women's Running Shorts Today's Best Deals £6.99 at Decathlon Reasons to buy + Affordable price point + Stretchy fabric + Zip pocket for phone and keys Reasons to avoid - Might not last as long as other competitors

With 2,166 reviews and at just £6.99, you can't go far wrong with these Decathlon shorts. "I found that, while they didn't last for as long as some more expensive shorts out there, they supported me through shorter runs once or twice a week, plus, are made with stretch fabric and a wide waistband for ultimate comfort. Zip pocket included that can fit your phone, keys and card," says Ally.

Best patterned running shorts with pockets

(Image credit: Amazon)

Leovqn Women's Shorts with Pockets Today's Best Deals £11.04 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fun pattern + Spacious pockets + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Seams can dig in slightly

I love nothing more than leopard print activewear, so I live in these shorts in the summer. I've had them for years and they're still going strong despite the affordable price point, and the side pockets fit so much in them, and they're surprisingly secure, keeping my phone and keys in place with no bouncing. The seams on the legs do dig in ever so slightly, but I've never found it too uncomfortable.

Best running shorts with open pockets

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Pintuck Shorts Today's Best Deals £28 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Comfortable fit + Bright colourway + Spacious pockets Reasons to avoid - No zips

I usually stay away from pockets that don't have a fastening for running for obvious reasons, but if I'm using wired headphones attached to my phone or have snacks or gels that need to be easily accessible, they're very handy. I love this pink colourway and the stretchy waistband, and these pockets offer plenty of space. They're also great for lounging or walking, and they come at a great price point.

Best shorts with pockets for seasoned runners

(Image credit: ON)

ON Performance Short Tights Today's Best Deals £55 at ON Reasons to buy + Sweat wick well + Compressive fit + Available in blue and beige Reasons to avoid - Not the top recommendation for beginners

Ally has tried several pairs of ON running shorts and raves about how well they wick sweat - a crucial facet during the summer season. They're designed by runners for runners, meaning Ally recommends them most for race training or longer distances rather than shorter or more gentle workout runs. This is largely due to their compressive fit that might not be the most comfortable for newer runners, but is brilliant if you like to feel fully supported no matter the distance you're going and favour kit with high compression levels. And with sleek side pockets big enough to hold your phone, they can take you anywhere.