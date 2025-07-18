Cobalt Blue Is The Activewear Trend Of Summer - 6 Kit Picks Our Wellness Editors Are Wearing Non-Stop

Plenty of trends come and go, particularly when it comes to colour palettes, but the abundance of cobalt blue activewear on the market has to be one of my favourites to date. Nothing enhances a workout quite like feeling your best, and this is one hue that always boosts my mood and energy - so you can be sure that I have my finger on the pulse of the best cobalt blue activewear on the market.

It goes without saying that you don't need to invest in new exercise kit every time a new trend emerges - here at MC UK, we're all about shopping consciously and investing in pieces you will wear for years to come. We also believe that wearing exercise clothing that makes you feel good can seriously help to enhance your sweat session, so occasionally shopping for trend-led pieces that truly feel like you (and that you know you will wear on repeat) is worth it.

I've noticed cobalt blue cropping up at many of my favourite activewear brands this season, so I can guarantee it won't be long before it's the new butter yellow. But the best part about the vibrant shade is that it works for year-round wear; I will absolutely be wearing it well into autumn and winter as well as this summer.

All of the brands included in this guide have been tested thoroughly by our expert Editors, so you can be sure that any investment is a worthwhile one. From the best Reformer Pilates sets to cool girl activewear brands that look just as good as they feel, these are by far the best cobalt blue activewear pieces money can buy.

Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, with professional athlete Anya Cullings, both wearing cobalt blue activewear. (Image credit: Ally Head)

1. Best cobalt blue tank top

(Image credit: Monday Body)

Monday Body Zion Tank Today's Best Deals £65 at Monday Body Reasons to buy + Supportive + Trendy accent trim + Thick straps Reasons to avoid - Runs small

I have the sports bra version of this top, whilst our Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, has this tank version - and we both don't have enough good things to say. Not only is it supportive for all chest sizes, but the fabric is so soft and stretchy, making it a dream to put on. I absolutely love the white accent that makes the cobalt stand out even more, and it's a shade that truly flatters every skin tone. I wear mine for Reformer, and it provides just the right amount of support for that type of workout. However, it does run a little small, so if you have bigger boobs I would recommend sizing up.

2. Best cobalt blue cycling shorts

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active Effortless Seamless Shorts Today's Best Deals £44 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Seamless and lightweight + Thick waistband + Plenty of stretch Reasons to avoid - Sells out extremely quickly

My Oner Active review proved just how much of a fan I am of the brand, so you can trust these shorts are deserving of praise. I prefer to wear tight-fitting cycling-style shorts like these for my workout than loose, flowy ones, and Oner's are extremely stretchy, lightweight, and supportive without being too compressive. Plus, this cobalt hue is ever so slightly more muted if you want to avoid going too neon.

3. Best cobalt blue running shorts

(Image credit: Free People)

Free People Carpe Diem Shorts Today's Best Deals £38 at Free People Reasons to buy + Editor favourite + Thick waistband + Breezy fit Reasons to avoid - Potential for chafing

These are another firm favourite of Ally's, rated as one of her best pairs of running shorts. "Deliciously soft, impressively sweat wicking, and stylish, too, the materal responsive, comfortable, and breathable (meaning no unwanted sweat patches). The waistband also holds you in without being restrictive," she says. However, they don't have any fitted internal shorts underneath, so just be weary if you're prone to thigh chafing.

4. Best cobalt blue leggings

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25" Today's Best Deals £69 at lululemon (was £118) Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + High rise fit + Five pockets Reasons to avoid - Pricey (but on sale)

You don't need me to tell you how good lululemon leggings are, but this pair is especially good if you like leggings with pockets. With a whopping five on offer (two on the legs and three in the waistband) you can fit pretty much everything in this pair. I love the internal tie that offers the perfect fit, and the 25" inseam is ideal for petites.

5. Best cobalt blue sports bra

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori AllTheFeels™ Bra Today's Best Deals £51 at Vuori (was £65) Reasons to buy + Medium support + Soft brushed fabric + Good size range Reasons to avoid - No adjustable straps

I have this exact bra in black and it's one of my favourite sports bras, so much so I regularly wear it with my everyday outfits when I want comfortable support. The brushed, soft fabric is so comfortable on the skin and it provides medium support that's great for gym sessions or Pilates. The only downside is the lack of adjustable straps, but the wide halter shape means there's still a good amount of lift with zero digging in.

6. Best cobalt blue gym layer

(Image credit: TALA)

Tala Sculpt Seamless Longline Jacket Today's Best Deals £25.60 at TALA (was £64) Reasons to buy + Sculpting + Mock neck + Thumb holes Reasons to avoid - No pockets

I love a tight-fitting jacket like this for the colder months and wearing to and from the gym. This seamless fit is so sculpting and the lockable zip and thumb holes ensure it will stay in place if you want to wear it during your workout too. There's no pesky hood to get in the way and it has a longer length for extra coverage and hold. If you just want a pop of cobalt rather than the full 'fit, this gym layer is the way to do it.