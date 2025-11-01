As Dua Lipa Joins Forces with Frame Fitness - I Tried Their At-Home Workouts Before They Reach the UK

From her powerhouse vocals to her activist spirit, there’s one word that sums up Dua Lipa: strength. Strength of body, strength of mind and strength of character.

She’s been part of our playlists since New Rules dropped in 2017, and these days, she’s just as influential in the wellness world as she is on the stage. Whether it’s her cult-followed supplement routine (colostrum and electrolytes, anyone?), her daily yoga practice or her famously efficient 15-minute HIIT sessions, Lipa’s approach to movement is as disciplined as it is balanced.

So, when she announced a partnership with Frame , a high-end at-home Pilates Reformer brand, as both Co-Founder and Creative Director, fans and fitness enthusiasts alike took notice. Especially after she dropped two viral Pilates classes in NYC with Frame founder Melissa Bentivoglio, racking up 1.2 million likes and counting. “To say I’ve woken up a liiiil sore is an understatement,” she wrote. “So happy, so proud and feeling so strong.”

And whilst some celebrity partnerships can feel tokenistic, the alignment between Frame and Lipa seems like a genuine meeting of the minds. As the first European to own a Frame Reformer, “bringing Dua on felt like a natural fit,” said Bentivoglio when we caught up over email earlier this month. “She embodies the spirit of Frame - movement as bold self-expression, focused discipline, and pure joy.”

Her creative fingerprint, Bentivoglio tells me, “is everywhere - from our storytelling and visuals to the energy that drives our community.”

It’s this natural alignment between talent and brand which gives the partnership both credibility and emotional connection, explains Georgina Curtis , founder of talent and PR agency Glazed . “The success of celebrity collaborations in the saturated wellness market depends on how genuine they feel. Unlike some other partnerships, the alignment here makes sense. Dua is globally influential yet still relatable, which pairs well with Frame’s aspirational yet approachable image.”

If you’ve already opened a new browser tab to figure out how to get your hands on the workouts, hold that thought (for now). The Frame platform is currently US-only, but in a comment shared exclusively with Marie Claire UK, Bentivoglio has confirmed that the brand is actively working towards a UK launch by the end of 2026.

In the meantime, I got early access to Frame’s mat-based workouts - a curated digital library of Pilates, mobility, and meditation classes that will be part of the UK platform. Keep scrolling for my honest review after trying the sessions exclusively for two weeks, plus everything you need to know about what’s coming, how it works, and whether it’s worth the hype.

Dua Lipa is Now The Co-Founder of An At-Home Pilates Brand - I Tried The Workouts Before They Reach The UK

What is Frame Fitness?

The brainchild of Bentivoglio, herself a classically trained ballet teacher, Frame is one of a few at-home Pilates Reformers disrupting the traditionally studio-based market with a digital library of on-demand classes spanning Reformer and Mat workouts, alongside Yoga, stretching and guided meditations.

The brand was born in 2021 when a post-pandemic demand for flexibility inspired Bentivoglio to bring her studio classes to the masses. “I realised I couldn’t always be there for my private clients, and I saw how many people faced the same challenge. It became clear that what people truly needed was flexibility: the ability to move on their own time, in their own space, and in their own way,” she says.

When I, like many others before me, likened Frame to Peloton, Bentivoglio says that she’s flattered by the connection, but she’s built the brand to go further. “From the beginning, our goal wasn’t just to create a beautiful Reformer; it was to build a complete ecosystem of movement that supports your body through every stage of life,” she explains.

With the global Pilates and yoga market valued at over £120 billion in 2024, according to data from Polaris, it’s no surprise that in just four years, Frame has accumulated quite the following. With over 100K followers on Instagram, Frame Reformers now feature in homes across the US, alongside studios and hotels worldwide, including the Four Seasons London at Park Lane, where it’s currently undergoing refurbishment.

What are the benefits of a Frame membership?

You already know the benefits of Pilates: it's low-impact, joint-friendly and scientifically proven to build strength, improve flexibility and boost mental health.

But at £3,726 for a Reformer and a £29.80/month membership, Frame is undeniably a commitment.

The brand argues it pays off quickly. With the average UK studio class costing around £25, regular users could cover the cost in just over 150 sessions. And, crucially, Frame offers unlimited access to more than just Reformer classes. Think yoga, mat Pilates, meditation and mobility work, all under one membership. And unlike in the studio, where you’re restricted to 45-50 minute sessions, with Frame, you can squeeze in movement, whether you have ten minutes or a full hour.

“The appeal is studio-quality movement on your own terms,” says Bentivoglio. “There’s no need to commute, book classes in advance, or adjust your day around a schedule. You can move when it works for you, whether that’s a quick burst of energy before your morning coffee or a grounding stretch after work.”

Who is a Frame membership best for?

There’s no denying that an at-home Pilates Reformer is convenient, and could be game-changing for those with busy schedules, or who don’t live in close proximity to a studio.

Despite its accessibility, the on-demand format does come with some drawbacks. Namely, the lack of an instructor’s eye, which can be crucial for form correction and injury prevention. “The Reformer is an intricate system that requires thorough anatomical education and training on the spring science at the very least,” explains Marsha Lindsay, Founder of NOBU Pilates . “All you need is one incorrect spring to result in injury.”

It’s why Lindsay doesn’t recommend an at-home set-up to anyone at the beginning of their Pilates journey. “There are three factors to consider,” she says.

1. Competence

“To use a Reformer at home, you need to have a baseline of knowledge on form, understanding of the correct settings, and adjustments for injuries,” Lindsay explains. She recommends beginning with studio classes or investing in a trainer to visit you at home, to ensure your movement and posture are correct.

2. Confidence

With experience comes confidence, says Lindsay. “You must have good body awareness to execute the movement as well as confidence handling the equipment and moving through the transitions.”

3. Commitment

Before investing in a Frame Reformer, ask yourself if you’re committed to using the equipment consistently, says Lindsay. “Pilates requires commitment for real change in the body. It’s a big item to have at home, so it’s really best suited to those who will really make the most of it.” If you’re unsure, she recommends continuing with your studio journey until you’re more established in your practice.

When will you be able to buy a Frame membership?

If you’re desperate to get your hands on a Frame Reformer, you can place a bespoke order via email, but this will come with significant shipping charges. The official UK rollout is scheduled for the middle to end of next year - a decision which Bentivoglio says has been in part influenced by Lipa.

“This move into the UK feels especially meaningful right now, given that it’s a market with such a strong connection to both Dua and the Pilates community,” she explains.

And even if you don’t want to purchase the Reformer just yet, Frame’s mobile platform is in the works - meaning the mat workouts, meditations and mobility sessions will soon be accessible to UK users, with or without the machine.

I tried out Frame Fitness classes exclusively before they reach the UK - my honest thoughts

With UK shipping still yet to commence and the Frame Reformer at London’s Four Seasons under refurbishment, I tested the platform’s mat-based library over two weeks.

The platform

While the current version is designed to work alongside the Frame Reformer, I was given early access to the classes users can expect from the mobile-friendly rollout coming in 2026.

My initial impression? It’s undeniably slick. Navigation feels intuitive and familiar (think Netflix for Pilates), and you can filter by body focus, instructor, duration, difficulty, and equipment. There's even a feature to adjust music volume independently from the instructor's voice - a small but, in my opinion, game-changing detail.

Being able to save classes and track your history also helps you to build a realistic, consistent routine, especially on busy days when decision fatigue usually wins.

The workouts

There’s a generous mix of over 200 sessions, ranging from 10-minute core burners to full-length classes that mirror the studio experience. Some require light kit, such as ankle weights or a Pilates ring, but there are plenty of bodyweight-only options too.

What really stood out to me was the clarity of the instruction. Even without physically watching the screen the whole time, I could follow along easily - something that’s not always a given with on-demand classes.

That said, it’s important to note what you don’t get with an at-home setup: hands-on adjustments. That’s something I personally missed. There’s a reassurance in knowing an instructor can spot a misalignment or guide you into deeper engagement, and for beginners in particular, that guidance can be key for both progress and injury prevention.

For those further along in their practice, however, I’d argue there’s a benefit in having to self-correct. Over the fortnight, I became more conscious of my posture, my core engagement, and the subtle differences a small tweak can make. I left each session feeling better connected to my body and more confident in my own awareness.

Ash felt that no single class felt especially particularly punishing, but after a week of consistent movement, her body was stronger. (Image credit: Ash S)

The experience

The biggest thing I missed? Human connection. I love walking into a studio, chatting to the instructor, and soaking up the collective energy of the room. Frame definitely does its best. The instructors bring personality and presence, and once I found my favourites, I started to feel a rhythm. For me, though, it’s just not quite the same as being in the room.

The impact

One of the most noticeable differences was how much more often I practised. Without needing to travel to a studio or pay per class, I found myself rolling out my mat most days, even if just for a short session.

The effect was cumulative. No single class felt especially punishing, and I’ve definitely done harder workouts in the studio, but after a week of consistent movement, my body definitely felt stronger. Given that consistency is everything in a discipline like Pilates, that’s a huge plus for a platform like Frame. It makes it easy to fit in movement daily, which is something I’ve struggled to achieve with expensive studio memberships and busy scheduling.

My verdict?

Would I invest in a Frame Reformer? If you’re already a seasoned Pilates devotee, have space at home, and want more autonomy in your movement, absolutely. The platform is beautifully designed and expertly led.

That said, if you’re just starting out with Pilates or thrive off the motivation of an IRL class, I’d hold off or try the mat platform first to see if it fits your routine.

Either way, Frame’s UK launch is set to shake things up, and if Dua’s involved, you can bet it’ll be both strong and stylish.

Will I be able to take classes with Dua Lipa? The short answer to this is no. While Lipa has joined Frame as Co-Founder and reportedly is a regular user of the platform, she’s not going to be instructing you in your next online session. That’s because she’s not a certified Pilates instructor, despite being a long-term practitioner. Instead, she’ll be focused on creative direction and business strategy, so expect to see her face all over Frame’s campaigns and social media in the coming years.