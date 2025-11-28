The Art of Gifting...with Sharmadean Reid

Author, Founder, Creative Director, Writer and all-around multihyphenate, Sharmadean Reid is a visionary in every sense. She is the founder of the million-pound businesses WAH Nails and Beautystack, and most recently launched her latest fine fragrance and bathing brand, 39BC. Throughout her business ventures, she continues to focus on the cultural and economic agency of women, cementing her as a trusted industry voice. As part of our The Art of Gifting series, she shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting…

Honestly, I’m thinking about gifts all year round. I’ll see something beautiful in a shop, or read about a maker, and mentally file it away for the right person. I don’t like panic-buying and want every gift to feel like a tiny moment of world-building – a clue that I’ve really seen someone’s taste, their habits, their secret desires. My process is simple: sensory, thoughtful and a little bit indulgent. I always prioritise feeling over function. I like a bit of whimsy and luxury. A good gift should shift your energy, even for a moment.

Personally, the best gift I’ve ever received was a pair of Saint Laurent heels from Brigitta Spinocchia Freund. It honestly never occurred to me that another woman could buy me a pair of shoes that were so perfectly me. The fit, the height, the attitude – she just understood. It made me realise how powerful it is when another woman really sees your style and reflects it back to you with that level of confidence and generosity.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Sharmadean Reid

A forever piece — sculptural, powerful, and beautifully made. It’s the kind of jacket you keep for decades.

WHAT TO BUY FOR...Your Most Stylish Friend

The heel on this is subtle and sexy — the perfect black pump. Every stylish woman needs a pair that quietly commands the room.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The One That Has Everything

I would say a rare book from Climax Books, like the Madonna Sex book or a Nobuyoshi Araki publication. When someone genuinely has everything, you gift them rarity and provenance. A collectable book feels intimate, cultural, and utterly unexpected.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Person You Know Very Little About

There’s a scent for every taste, and everyone has to shower at some point. Plus, you can casually impress the in-laws with your ancient history knowledge — the story card is inside the box.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Aesthete

I love sensory gifts, and nothing beats slipping into fresh, beautifully textured sheets. It turns an everyday ritual into a moment.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Table

Alex Eagle's tableware is one-of-a-kind — sculptural, elevated, and instantly makes your Christmas table feel curated rather than themed.

ALEX EAGLE Mini - Mosaic Murano Glasses £130 at Alex Eagle

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Foodie

My friend Laura Jackson sent me this when I was feeling low, and it felt incredibly thoughtful. It’s seasonal, joyful, and beautifully put together.

The Newt in Somerset The Festive Fizz Hamper £125 at The Newt in Somerset

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Furry Friends

The chicest dog bowl worthy of our most-loved little dictators; I love Henry Holland's personalised swirly dog bowls.

Where To Shop For The Best Gifts IRL

It has to be Liberty London. When I arrived in Soho as a student, I used to swipe perfume samples from here. Now it’s the place where I treat myself all year. I buy three new baubles every Christmas. I’ll be buying the Singer sewing machine ornament this year in honour of my grandmother.

Christmas Vintage Sewing Machine Ornament £19.95 at Liberty

Go-to Shops For Gifting?

I love Pentreath & Hall for their ancient Roman-inspired world. I recently bought my brother one of their ancient lion-shaped soaps.

(Image credit: Pentreath & Hall)

What is your signature wrapping style?

I wrap everything in the Financial Times newspaper and secure it with velvet ribbons from my ribbon drawer. Velvet feels luxurious, colourful, and sensory. I reuse the ribbons each year. This year, I’m adding this velvet garland from Selfridges.

