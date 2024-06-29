Butter yellow athleisure is all I want to wear in this heat: 9 picks that prove it’s the it shade of the summer

It’s official: butter yellow has been hailed as the most elevated way to wear the sunniest shade on the colour wheel - in fact, Google searches for butter yellow have seen a huge spike in the last month alone. The trending colour has seeped its way into our summer fashion and even our manicure inspiration boards, so it’s only natural that we would want to incorporate it into our best gym wear too.

Here at MC UK, we’re strong advocates for thoroughly testing the products we recommend - because the last thing we’d want is to make you spend money on something we didn’t know actually worked.

Now, obviously we can’t have an entire wardrobe filled with butter yellow athleisure, that would simply be unsustainable, but luckily loads of our tried and tested fit kit also comes in the trending hue. So here’s our roundup of the best butter yellow fit kit - from leggings and workout tops to cycling shorts and unitards - that we’ve tried and love ourselves.

I’m Valeza, Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, and probably one of the strongest advocates for wearing butter yellow that I know. I’m seriously obsessed. Why? Aside from being on-trend and surprisingly easy to style, the hue simply makes me feel happy whenever I put it on - and we could all do with some extra sunshine in our lives, right?

In my bid to bring my favourite summer shade to the MC UK Health page, I also asked Ally Head, our Senior Health Editor, and Dionne Brighton, our Health Writer, for their top butter yellow fit kit picks. Ally is team MC’s resident marathon runner and loves a high-impact workout, and like me, Dionne loves to experiment with all sorts of exercises - Pilates and weight training in particular. Together, we have all tried countless items of athleisure in the name of journalism, so you can rest assured that everything included in this article has been thoroughly squat and sweat-tested prior to your purchase. You are very welcome.

So if you think your workout wardrobe is due a sunny upgrade, keep scrolling to shop the best butter yellow athleisure for yourself.

As butter yellow athleisurewear trends - our top picks

What did we look for when testing?

Like all of the best gym wear we’ve tested, our butter yellow athleisure picks had to tick several boxes to make the cut:

Fit : were they comfortable and stretchy? Did they have a flattering fit?

: were they comfortable and stretchy? Did they have a flattering fit? Material : did they sweat-wick well and pass the squat test? Did they move with us throughout our workouts?

: did they sweat-wick well and pass the squat test? Did they move with us throughout our workouts? Performance : were they better suited to high or low-impact workouts?

: were they better suited to high or low-impact workouts? Price : would we get our cost per wear?

: would we get our cost per wear? Colour: was it a citrusy hue or more of a creamy yellow? Both were welcome: brighter yellows pair well with a colour-clash workout outfit, while softer tones work well with neutrals, But overall, these pieces had to have that ‘buttery’ element to make them fit with the trend.

1. Best butter yellow sports bra

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ultimate Wide Binding Bra Today's Best Deals £32.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Soft + Sweat wicking Reasons to avoid - Might not be supportive enough for some

This bra actually inspired this round up - the perfect sunshine shade of yellow, sure to brighten up any summer workout. Other need to knows about Adanola kit - it's seriously sweatwicking, comfortable, and easy to throw on, too.

2. Best butter yellow unitard

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement Righteous Runsie Today's Best Deals £88 at Free People Reasons to buy + Soft and comfortable + Doesn't ride up + Great for running Reasons to avoid - Bra needed for extra support

How stunning is the shade of this running unitard from FP movement (aptly named the 'runsie')? Ally owns it in a few colours and swears by it as an easy throw-on-and-go running outfit. She loves how soft and supportive it is and the fact that it looks incredibly chic too. Do keep in mind, though, that it's best to wear an extra sports bra underneath for high-impact sports.

3. Best butter yellow cycling shorts

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M DryMove™ Seamless Sports hotpants Today's Best Deals £8.99 at H&M Reasons to buy + Affordable + Beautiful yellow shade + Great for low-impact sports like Pilates Reasons to avoid - Not the most sweat-wicking material

When it comes to cycling shorts, I'm super picky: they need to be comfortable yet still supportive and not dig into my thighs - these shorts tick every box, and now come in a chic yellow shade to boot. I own them in several colours and love them for lower-impact sports like Pilates or simply running errands. At well under £10, they're easily the most affordable product in this list, and I'm super impressed by the quality, considering their price.

4. Best butter yellow workout top

(Image credit: JD)

adidas Techfit Racerback Training Tank Top Today's Best Deals £26 at JD Sports Reasons to buy + Comes in a wide range of colours + Sweat wicks effortlessly + High neck detail Reasons to avoid - It runs a bit small

Ally raves about this adidas workout top, so imagine my delight when I saw it was available in butter yellow. She's a fan of how the airy mesh detail makes it super breathable and great for running and weight training alike, plus the high neck design offers extra support and coverage.

5. Best butter yellow running shorts

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement Get Your Flirt On Shorts Today's Best Deals £38 at Free People Reasons to buy + Flattering fit + Affordable + Supportive waistband Reasons to avoid - They're a bit short

These might fall on the more 'subtle' side of yellow, but they still have a distinctly buttery hue. Ally loves these shorts for running, in fact - they're one of her top picks. They're reasonably priced and make a chic addition to your workout wardrobe. They feature built-in pants and a high waistband for extra support and security, and the water-resistant material makes them great for long, sweaty runs. Be warned though: they run slightly big and are on the shorter side, so be sure to pick your size accordingly.

6. Best butter yellow oversized gym T-shirt

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Vacation Short Sleeve Oversized T-Shirt Today's Best Deals £38.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Comfy, oversized fit + Stunning yellow shade + Summery vibe Reasons to avoid - Quite sweaty so not the best for sweaty workouts

Multiple people on the MC team own and love Adanola oversized tees, and this butter yellow shade is simply perfect for summer. Dionne loves the heavyweight cotton, which washes well and makes the T-shirt feel far more expensive than it actually is, but beware, it might not be the best material for hot, sweaty workouts.

7. Best butter yellow leggings

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement Never Better Leggings Today's Best Deals £88 at Free People Reasons to buy + Super soft and comfortable + Wide, supportive waistband + Don't roll down Reasons to avoid - They're not *exactly* butter yellow

I'll preface my review for these leggings by saying that they're much more of a citrus-y orange yellow than a butter yellow, but they're so incredibly soft, comfortable and flattering that I had to include them in this list. They come in loads of other colours plus have a high, wide and supportive waistband which doesn't roll down, making them great for yoga and Pilates, but they're not the most sweat-wicking, so probably won't be great for high-intensity workouts.

8. Best butter yellow longline sports bra

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement Never Better Crop Today's Best Deals £50 at Free People Reasons to buy + Super soft + Flattering + Stays put and doesn't roll up Reasons to avoid - Not super supportive - better for low-impact workouts

If you're as much a fan of a matching gym set as I am, you'll want to snap this matching longline sports bra up too. It comes in the same super soft material and orange-yellow shade as the leggings above, and makes the chicest complete set. This longline sports bra is incredibly comfortable and just about the most flattering bra I own, it goes without saying that it's perfect for low-impact workouts.

9. Best butter yellow sweatshirt

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Vacation Relaxed Sweatshirt Today's Best Deals £56.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Stunning colour + Flattering oversized fit Reasons to avoid - Runs quite big

This sweatshirt comes in the same butter yellow shade as the oversized tee above, and I'm obsessed. I imagine it pairing really well with chocolate brown leggings and some off-white trainers. I own a few Adanola hoodies and sweatshirts, and nothing beats them for running from brunch to barre - each selection is thick, washes well and feels far more expensive than it actually is.