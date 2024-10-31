I'm a wellness enthusiast—47 gifts guaranteed to boost self care and make your loved ones smile this festive season

Searching for the best wellness gifts? Then look no further. In our humble opinion, presents that improve your general wellbeing are fail-safe presents guaranteed to boost mood and put a smile on anyone's face.

Whether you have a Pilates enthusiast in your life, a running-obsessed friend that you're looking to spoil, or are on the hunt for self care ideas to gift to yourself, we've rounded up nearly 47 of the best for a variety of budgets.

Why wellness gifts, then? Simply because self care is an essential part of feeling good about yourself, but too often, gets forgotten when we're busy or stressed. That's why wellness-focused gifts can be such a thoughtful option - they're a simple way of reminding loved ones to take time for themselves.

That said, self care looks different for everybody - which is why here at Marie Claire UK, we always encourage taking time to do what makes you feel good. Self care, to you, might be soaking in the tub - one study found that hot baths can help lower stress levels and improve sleep. For others, it looks like heading out for a long walk.

Either way, research proves that taking time for yourself can reduce stress, boost happy hormones, and elevate your mood. Of course, Christmas isn't just about gifts - far from it - and this year more than ever, upcycling, crafting, and getting inventive rather than buying things people won't use is a must. That said, if you are looking to invest and are stuck for ideas or looking for a last-minute gift, this carefully curated self care gift guide has something to put a smile on everyone's face. That's what the festive season is all about, after all.

47 best wellness gifts to shop this festive season

Just in time for gifting season, we've rounded the greatest self care gifts out there, guaranteed to up anyone's level of zen.

Best wellness gifts under £50

Atomic Habits by James Clear £9 at Amazon I'm a big fan of this book and rate it as a wellness gift. While I normally prefer fiction to self-care books, I found this one pretty game-changing when it comes to reframing negative thoughts and cultivating healthy habits. This would make a great gift for anyone who's been feeling a little blue. As the name suggests, it's all about how small habits can lead to big changes, and also includes stories of how people have changed their lives following the author's handy tips and tricks.

Yogi Tea Choco Blend £9.99 at Amazon This is, hands down, my favourite tea - and yes, I do stock up on it every time I find it in a health food store or supermarket. A certified B Corp company, showing the brand is genuinely invested in both people and planet, it's hard not to love the soothing Ayurvedic blend, combining notes of cocoa, cinnamon and chai.

Alomejor Pilates Ring £12.57 at Amazon Pilates is without a doubt the workout of the year. For the home workout fan in your life, this simple yet effective Pilates ring will either inspire them to give the workout a go or help them to take their sessions up a notch.

Adanola Puffer Pouch £14.99 at Adanola This stylish puffer pouch from Adanola makes the perfect make up bag or gym essentials, with a puffer panel detail, zip closure, inside pocket and white printed logo.

Yamasan Kyoto Uji Japanese Matcha powder £16.99 at Amazon Everyone seems to have switched coffee for matcha this year, with many raving about the benefits of matcha (more stable energy, less coffee jitters, and so on). Our Junior Shopping Editor Valeza Bakolli loves this powder, which is made from ceremonial grade matcha from Uji Japan. A treat any matcha lover will thank you for.

Wild Nutrition Magnesium £15.67 at Amazon Have someone you're close to who struggles with their sleep? Multiple studies have found magnesium to be effective for helping you to drift off, not to mention improve exercise performance and blood sugar regulation. B Corp certified Wild Nutrition make the best, in my opinion.

Aery Living Happy Space Bath Salts £16 at Aery Living I've long been a fan of Aery Living as a brand - they design gorgeous, feel-good candles, bath salts and room diffusers with wellbeing-boosting slogans on each. My personal favourite range is Happy Space range, scented with calming rose, geranium and amber and perfect for a post-workout soak.

Adanola 3 Pack Socks £21.99 at Adanola The perfect "it" girl socks for workouts or day to day, Adanola's designs are fashionable yet functional and a perfect stocking filler.

Deliciously Ella More Plants Cap £22.99 at Deliciously Ella I've worn this More Plants cap on repeat this year - it's the perfect shape and elevates any athleisurewear look. Gift it to a friend or family member who'll wear it for park walks, long runs and brunch dates.

Papier Sun & Moon Gratitude Journal £26 at Papier Papier is team Marie Claire UK’s go-to for all our journaling needs. This gratitude journal has morning and evening prompts for whenever you can find a mindful moment and acts as a safe place to jot down your thoughts and feelings. Filled with motivational messages and affirmations to find gratitude in even the busiest of times, who wouldn't want to receive this?

Cosmic Dealer Chocolates £25.49 at Healf Team MC UK are big fans of Cosmic Dealer chocolates - they're rich in magnesium, polyphenols, and healthy fats and promise to have minimal impact on your blood sugar levels. They're also delicious, and this gift set contains all of their best-sellers, including peanut butter and smoked salt, pistachio and lion's mane, and raspberry and macadamia.

Free Soul Mango Greens £26.99 at Amazon It's no exaggeration that team MC UK are obsessed with the viral greens powder (and yep, one health writer did pen an entire Free Soul Mango Greens powder review, here). Containing a wide range of vitamins, minerals and nutrients, it tastes good and does good, too.

Mindful Affirmation Cards £28 a Healf One of the most thoughtful gifts you can get the wellness fan in your life? Affirmation cards, which encourage you to harness the power of positive psychology. These Intelligent Change designs get my vote, as alongside thought-provoking and calm-inducing prompts for every day, the backside of these cards can be used to create your own personal affirmations.

M&S Dressing Gown £29.50 at M&S After a simple but super snuggly wellness gift? Enter stage right, this M&S dressing gown, a cosy and thoughtful Christmas gift. It's made from super soft ribbed fleece and comes complete with a tie waist and large pockets, perfect for keeping your essentials in.

Grind Gift Set £30 at Grind Arguably one of the tastiest coffee offerings, B Corp Grind is one of the only companies that sells biodegradable coffee pods. Gift to your coffee-loving family member or friend and put eco-friendly coffee on their radar for the year ahead.

Aery Living Happiness Fragrance Oil Set £30 at Aery Living If you have a friend or family member who's into essential oils or has a diffuser at home, this trio of mood-boosting scents from Aery makes a thoughtful present. Featuring all of their best-selling scents. Happy Space, Positive Energy and Good Vibes, the uplifting and energising blends will carry you through the day.

Alo Yoga 90's Claw Clip £34 at Alo Yoga Alo Yoga, one of the Kardashian's go-to athleisurewear brands, opened their first UK stores this year - and they've become a mainstay on the UK fit kit scene ever since. This 90's inspired claw clip makes a great stocking filler or present in its own right, perfect for clipping your hair back for Pilates, strength training or yoga.

ARTAH Cellular Hydration £38 at Amazon ARTAH have firmly cemented themselves as one of the most trustworthy health brands on the market and their viral Cellular Hydration supplement makes for a thoughtful present for any gym goer in your life. Simply pop in your water for pre, post or during your workouts, or even sip throughout the day to stay hydrated and replenish your all-important electrolyte levels.

Adanola Ultimate Leggings £39.99 at Adanola We love the brand so much, that we've featured several items from them - and that's because Adanola is truly a gym wear brand that prioritises designs that look good but also support you through your sweat sessions. I love these leggings as they're butter soft, flattering, and don't roll up or fall down. Their seasonal colour range is pretty cute, too.

Dirtea Cacao Super Blend £39.99 at Amazon I've been drinking this 'shroom brew for well over two years now - so much so, I wrote an entire Dirtea Cacao review of it. Harnessing the power of functional mushrooms, imagine a creamy, dark hot chocolate that boosts calm and relaxation and you're on the right track.

Vida Glow Collagen Liquid Advance £40 at Vida Glow One of the first liquid collagen supplements team MC UK have seen that genuinely tastes delicious, too, Vida Glow continues to innovate in the collagen industry. Complete with chic packaging and double the dose of your standard collagen supplement, they're a win, win.

Stanley Quencher Tumbler £45 at Amazon A great gift for pretty much all ages, the Stanley Quencher cups have had a full resurgence in the past year. Handy to take to the gym, work, and everywhere in between, they hold a surprising amount of water (1.2 litres, in this design) and serve as a great visual reminder to hit your daily water intake.

lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet Wordmark £48 at lululemon This functional yet fashion-forward wristlet will be super handy for the city-living wellness friend or family member in your life. With two zippered pouches, a handy wrist strap and elevated branding, you can also use detach the pouches to use as standalone wallets.

By Glaze Earrings £48 at Byglaze Another of my go-to brands is By Glaze, a small sustainable jewellery brand founded by Natalie Glaze. All of the designs are gorgeous, but I wear these earrings on repeat and love the fact that they don't tarnish when you wear during exercise or in the shower.

That Stylish Life: Tennis Coffee Table Book £50 at Free People Free People has a huge range of wellness gifts on offer, and this stylish coffee table book gets my pick. Showcasing iconic and historic looks from Wimbledon, US Open and more, this book will inspire you to try looks from the likes of Lacoste and Fred Perry for your next volley.

Best wellness gifts under £100

Bala Bangles £50 at Free People Everyone's obsessed with Bala bangles for a reason. The simple yet effective workout tools promise to take your workout up a notch while also looking cute, and come in a variety of neutral and pastel colour options, too. Which one will you gift?

Austin & Austin Limited Edition Gift Set £52 at Austin & Austin One of my favourite luxury soap brands, Austin & Austin create deliciously decadent soaps and hand creams right here in the UK. Their limited edition Christmas set has been designed in collaboration with artist Christian Newby and contains notes of marjoram, rosemary and vetiver.

Loop Switch 2 Visit Site Loop earplugs have skyrocketed in popularity this year, loved by influencers, celebrities and reviewers alike. A simple way to offer adjustable noise relief all day long, they're great for noisy commutes, loud gigs or overstimulating situations.

YogiBare Acupressure Set £54.95 at Amazon While acupressure might feel overwhelming or a little, well, woo woo, trust us on this one. I swear by mine for pre-bed relaxation and love how it helps to ease muscle pain and boost recovery.

Unity Bamboo Crop Top £59.99 at Bamboo Clothing Sustainable B Corp company BAM have been on a mission to make workout gear more sustainable for years now. What sets them apart from other sustainable kit brands, though, is the quality of the kit. This jumper is butter soft, super cosy, and great to chuck on post-workout.

adidas Firebird Loose Track Tracksuit Bottoms £60 at adidas I live in my Firebird track pants and have several different colours. They've got zip pockets, a tailored yet relaxed fit and the iconic adidas logo. Trust me on this one - any wellness lover will wear on repeat.

August & Piers Saint Candle £64 at Cult Beauty On the hunt for a more luxe wellness gift? Let us introduce you to the August & Piers candles. First launched in 2020, the brand produces sustainable, luxurious and seriously stylish designs. They have an impressively long burn time, but when the wick does run down, the pots also make beautiful pen holders, ornaments, or make-up brush holders. Their Saint candle offers notes of sweet figs and cassis and orange blossom and a smokey, musky base. Yep - it's a good one.

Alo Yoga Airbrush Heartthrob Bra £68 at Alo Yoga This stylish yet functional sports bra from Alo Yoga ticks all the right boxes - it's sweat-wicking, supportive, and can be worn for any workout. Plus, Kylie Jenner shared a snap of herself wearing it last year. Celeb approved.

Obshay Swirl 4 lb. Weight £74 at Free People I'm a huge fan of home workouts and guarantee any fitness fan who also loves interior design will love this stylish yet efficient weight from Obshay. With it's elevated white and pink marbled design, what's not to love?

Yogi Bare Ever Grip Paws Mat £80 at Yogi Bare Yogi Bare have long been the brand I rely on for grippy, ethical and high end yoga mats that work for any workout. They're luxe, too, meaning they'll fit right in in any living space, adding an elevated feel.

Free People Runsie £88 at Free People This all-in-one run 'fit went seriously viral this year and, having tested, I can see why. It's cute, breathable and easy to throw on, plus pairs well with varsity socks and an oversized cropped tee for brunch post-workout.

NEOM Wellbeing Pod Luxe Diffuser £95 at Neom If you've read our piece on essential oils for stress, you'll know that they can be a great way to calm your nervous system. We're big fans of the Neom Wellbeing Pod - a stylish and simple way to boost zen and make your home smell great, too. I'm such a big fan that I have - true story - purchased and gifted it to not one, not two, but three of my family members over the years.

Emma Hug Weighted Blanket £95.20 at Emma The best weighted blankets can soothe stress and anxiety, so what better way to show some love this festive season than with a blanket that feels like a hug? It's made from 100% bamboo fibre that feels like silk but much easier to clean. Give the gift of better sleep this Christmas.

Slip Queen Embroidered Silk Pillowcase £95 at Selfridges Everyone needs one of the best silk pillowcases, and Slip is one of the best brands on the market. This pillowcase is made from 100% silk, has an easy zip fastening, and has gorgeous embroidered detailing available, too, if you'd like to make the present more personal.

Best wellness gifts under £150

lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie £108 at lululemon One of the brand's best-selling designs, the scuba half zip hoodie is seriously plush and cosy while also being flattering thanks to its cropped design. It's also functional, too, with thumb holes to keep your hands warm and a handy hairband hidden in the front zip for emergencies.

New Balance 327 Trainers £110 at New Balance One of New Balance's iconic 70's designs, their bold reshaping of the classic design is a contemporary yet traditional shoe with universal appeal. I'm a particular fan of this leopard print design and think they'd make the perfect Christmas gift.

THERUN Walking Pad £129.99 at Amazon If you've read my walking pad review, you'll know I swear by mine for hitting my daily step count during the colder winter months. The THERUN design is seriously affordable for the quality you get, plus is easy to transport and put away.

Lumie Dash £149.99 at Amazon Lumie sunrise lamps are great tools during the winter months, helping you to bring the sunlight indoors and make even the dimmest of work spaces mood-boosting. Not just that, but they help to regulate your circadian rhythm, in turn, improving your overall wellbeing.

Ninja Creamy £149.99 at Amazon Arguably the most viral kitchen gadget of the year, it'd be near impossible to not have seen the Ninja Creamy on your social media feeds. Blend your favourite fruit, protein powders and more to make ice cream, sorbets and more.

Best wellness gifts under £600

adidas by Stella McCartney Prime x 2.0 STRUNG Shoes £300 at adidas I've worn adidas trainers for many a marathon and can confirm they're one of the best brands if you're after a trustworthy, reliable and propulsive pair of running trainers. These Stella McCartney shoes are the perfect gift for the fashion-loving runner in your life.

Sweaty Betty Nimbus Mid Puffer £335 at Sweaty Betty From their newly launched Nimbus range, this seriously padded puffer jacket from Sweaty Betty has been designed with cosiness in mind (so much so, the brand designers confirm that you could go skiing in the coat, should you so wish). It's breathable, too , with ventilation built in.