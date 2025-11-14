Dark Cherry Is Autumn’s Activewear Colour of Choice – 9 Elevated Picks That Also Deliver on Practicality

Activewear is experiencing a colour shift just in time for winter, and it comes in the form of dark cherry red. It's no secret that deep burgundy hues emanate festive warmth, but it's not just chunky knits and leather accessories that can look the part - it's your workout kit too.

I'm a huge proponent of investing in high-quality exercise gear that you can wear on repeat for years, opting for staple basics that will never go out of style. However, there's something about refreshing my collection with a pop of colour every now and then that really gives my sweat sessions that little boost.

Countless trending activewear brands have recently launched cherry-inspired collections, including TALA, Alo, Sisterly Tribe and more. Clearly something is in the water, and I'm definitely on board. The beauty of dark cherry is its versatility - it's sophisticated, practical, and easy to team with the rest of your workout wardrobe.

From the best Reformer Pilates sets to cool girl activewear brands, we spend a lot of time trialling different kit at MC UK - so you can be very sure that we know what makes for a good sportswear investment. I've narrowed down the very best gym leggings, gym layers, yoga flares, and even accessories in rich cherry red on the market right now, from our most trusted brands, to see you through your winter health goals, looking and feeling your very best.

Best dark cherry leggings

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Active SoftMotion™ High Waisted Leggings Today's Best Deals £58 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Two inseam lengths + High waisted fit + Super soft Reasons to avoid - Low compression - not for all workouts

I swear by Oner Active's leggings, and these come in the perfect dark cherry hue. Impossibly soft but still supportive thanks to the high waistband, they're ideal for lower impact sessions when you want to feel your best. Built with low compression and sweat-wicking properties, they will keep you cool whilst you get a sweat on. Plus, there are two inseam lengths available to cater for petites - always very welcome in my book.

Best dark cherry top

(Image credit: Gymshark)

Gymshark Ruche Short Sleeve Top Today's Best Deals £30 at Gymshark Reasons to buy + Affordable + Super stylish silhouette + Breathable mesh panel Reasons to avoid - May be too low cut for some

Despite how affordable Gymshark is, I have never once been able to find fault with the quality. This particular top could easily be mistaken for a going-out piece, but it's built for movement. With breathable mesh panels to keep you cool and supported. You will need a sports bra underneath if you have a larger chest, but it's the perfect elevated workout top.

Best dark cherry tank

(Image credit: TALA)

TALA SkinLuxe Scoop Neck Full Length Vest Today's Best Deals £44 at TALA Reasons to buy + Sculpting + Sweat wicking + Inbuilt bra Reasons to avoid - Thinner straps

"You'll have heard of activewear giant Tala, but PSA: they've just launched their brand new fig colourway and I'm honestly obsessed. The brand has been on my radar for quite some time now, designing effortlessly chic activewear that's also functional and sustainable. While I'm a fan of a few specific items from their collection, my current favourite is this SkinLuxe Scoop Neck vest, which comes in a sweat wicking, sculpting material, and has a handy inbuilt bra that's comfortable while still being surprisingly supportive. Need more convincing? I wore it for a six mile run and didn't feel any movement." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best dark cherry gym jacket

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Zip Up Mid Layer Jacket Today's Best Deals £60 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Ideal for winter workouts + Cropped fit + Secure zip pockets Reasons to avoid - Selling out fast

A zip jacket like this is ideal for winter workout sessions. Made with practical thumbholes and secure zip pockets for your essentials, it can be worn out hiking, running, to the gym, or even to Pilates. I love the cropped length that cuts below the waist, and the high neck traps in extra heat when you need it. Not too tight and compressive but still very cosy, it's an ideal cold-weather layer.

Best dark cherry sports bra

(Image credit: Alo)

Alo Airlift Advantage Racerback Bra Today's Best Deals £68 at Alo Reasons to buy + Racerback cut + Removable cups + Smooth seams Reasons to avoid - No adjustable straps

I love nothing more than a sports bra without bulky seams, and this one fits the bill perfectly. The scoop neckline and slightly longer cut ensure a comfortable fit for low-impact workouts or wearing for lounging. It doesn't have adjustable straps, but considering it's designed for Pilates workouts and similar, that's no dealbreaker. The main selling point is how comfortably it sits on the skin without cutting in.

Best dark cherry wrap top

(Image credit: Sisterly Tribe)

Sisterly Tribe Soft Ballet Wrap Top Today's Best Deals £88 at Sisterly Tribe Reasons to buy + Second skin feel + Adjustable ties + Light layer Reasons to avoid - Not designed for high intensity

I'm seeing these ballet-style wrap tops everywhere recently, and I understand why - they are both comfortable and so chic. This style from Sisterly Tribe has a second skin feel with thumbholes and adjustable ties for the perfect custom fit. It's best suited to wearing as an outer layer or for yoga and Pilates, but it can also be integrated into your everyday wardrobe, making it a great all-rounder investment for the season. Do note, though: it's not designed for high-impact sweat sessions, like HIIT or running, and won't sweat-wick accordingly.

Best dark cherry flared leggings

(Image credit: Amazon)

CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe Flared Leggings Today's Best Deals £37 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Soft fabric + Multiple inseam options + Pockets Reasons to avoid - Not a good size range - only up to UK 16

CRZ Yoga's leggings are another staple in my collection. Not only are there four inseam lengths on offer, but you get spacious pockets included in the design too. I find the fabric to provide just the right amount of compression without digging in, and the high waistband cuts at just the right point to pair with cropped tops. The only downside is the small size range, which I'd love to see expanded in the future.

Best dark cherry layering jacket

(Image credit: Oner Active)

Oner Oversized Piped Woven Track Jacket Today's Best Deals £70 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + On trend style + Great for wearing to and from your workout + Versatile Reasons to avoid - Not warm

I have been eyeing up this Oner jacket for the last few weeks, and it's still top of my wish list for the season. I love the vintage style track jacket look for adding a stylish touch to my gym gear while I'm on the move, and Senior Health Editor Ally Head, who's tested it, confirms that it makes for a great running windbreaker if you want an outer layer that won't trap heat or cause excess sweat. There are even matching cherry red trackies to pair it with, or you can dress it down with jeans for maximum styling potential.

Best dark cherry Pilates socks

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Ballet Gripper Socks 2 Pack Today's Best Deals £25 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Super cosy and comfortable + Front band keeps the socks in place + Comes as a pack of two Reasons to avoid - Harder to roll up and keep together than your standard crew design

I'm a huge fan of these types of Pilates socks as they provide all the grip I need without making my feet sweat or feeling too bulky. Ally Head, Senior Health Editor, agrees: "Having tested these socks for a few years now, I rely on them as a fail-safe option for Pilates, Barre, or ballet-inspired workouts," she says. I love the mixture of cherry red with lavender in these pairs that gives the trending colour a new edge.