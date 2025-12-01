I Tried to Find My “Flow State” for Two Weeks – and It Helped Productivity, Focus and Calm Tenfold

You don't need us to tell you that life is busier than ever, right now; at this point, we've stopped asking our friends how they are - we all know that we're overwhelmed, overstretched and overworked (all the overs!)

But with Christmas just around the corner, it's also true that we can't take our feet off the gas for the next few weeks, either. Annoyingly, the more I have on my plate, the less productive I can feel (tell me I'm not alone?) as it's tempting to flit from one task to the next without ever really finishing anything.

Relatable? Sure. Helpful? Absolutely not, so when I was asked to try and find my flow state for two weeks, it was an easy yes from me. More on exactly what it is and why below, but if you've been anywhere near TikTok in the last month or so, the chances are you'll have seen the term cropping up all over the place. "Finding my flow state" reels are garnering thousands of views, with the phrase firmly entrenched in the online lexicon.

For the uninitiated, achieving flow state involves being so totally immersed in a task that you completely zone out of real life: you're in the zone.

And, as I scratched the surface of the trend, it became clear just why it has captured our imaginations so completely. Alongside anecdotal evidence on social media, there's compelling science to back up the benefits of total absoption in a task: studies (such as this one, published in the journal Behavioural Sciences) show that achieving flow state boosts performance, enhances creativity (as shown in this 2020 research) and improves overall wellbeing (check out this study, from the Journal of Applied Psychology).

It's safe to say that I'm keen to give it a go - keep scrolling to find out how I got on, but if you're after a dose of zen in the meantime, don't skip our zen-boosting guides to five-minute morning meditations and TikTok's new guided meditations. We've also got guides to the best self care ideas, best self care products, and best wellness journals, here.

Finding your flow state promises to boost productivity, focus and wellbeing - so I tried it for two weeks

What is a flow state?

As touched on briefly above, finding your flow state basically refers to the act of being utterly absorbed in an activity, to the extent that, once you've moved on, you look back and realise that you essentially achieved an unparalleled level of focus. And the best bit? We're not (generally) talking about work-related tasks.

"A flow state is one of those psychological experiences most people recognise instantly, even if they don’t have the language for it," says registered psychologist Dr Carolyne Keenan. "It’s that feeling of being completely absorbed in what you’re doing; when your mind feels focused, time moves strangely, and the task in front of you feels both challenging and deeply satisfying."

The term 'flow state' was coined by Hungarian psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi, who devoted his life's work to the study of happiness and creativity. His 1990 book Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience became an instant bestseller, and the idea of flow became an accepted psychological phenomenon - and it's purported to be the perfect antidote to our hectic modern lifestyles.

"Most of us spend a lot of time feeling scattered and pulled in different directions," says Dr Keenan. "Flow is the antidote- a reminder that our minds are capable of deep focus, creativity and calm when the right conditions are met."

What are the benefits of finding your flow state?

In contrast to some of the more dubious TikTok trends we've witnessed, seeking to achieve a flow state does, in fact, offer legitimate benefits for both mental health and performance.

"There is a particular kind of magic that can happen when you are fully immersed in what you are doing," muses chartered counselling psychologist Dr Kirstie Fleetwood Meade. "We lose our sense of time, our inner critic quietens down, and mind and body feel as if they are moving in the same direction. As such, flow state is one of the most nourishing and surprisingly accessible forms of wellbeing we have."

1. It calms the brain

"Flow emerges when challenge and skill sit in the optimal window of the Yerkes–Dodson curve, a psychological law which shows that we perform best under moderate, not excessive, levels of arousal," explains consultant counselling psychologist Dr Ritz Birah, founder of Reflect with Dr Ritz. "Too little challenge and the brain drifts into boredom. Too much, and stress circuits overwhelm the attentional networks. In flow, the brain shifts into a focused, high-efficiency mode: dopamine rises, the default mode network (linked to rumination) quietens, and neural pathways become more streamlined.

"When someone enters flow, they usually describe feeling 'locked in' or fully immersed," she continues. "Distractions fade, decisions feel quicker, and the inner critic quietens. Neuroscience calls this transient hypofrontality: the prefrontal cortex (the part linked to self-doubt, time awareness and overthinking) temporarily steps back, allowing smoother, more intuitive processing."

2. It enhances performance in both work and play

"Flow boosts creativity, problem-solving and emotional regulation," says Dr Birah. "The brain releases dopamine, norepinephrine and endorphins, which make the state feel rewarding and keep motivation high. Research shows that flow increases productivity and subjective wellbeing."

"Flow is so powerful because it supports both performance and wellbeing," agrees coach and founder of Fox and Fable, Chantel Hayward. " It's often the place where people feel most like themselves again. "

3. It boosts self-esteem and reduces stress

Few things in life feel quite as good as being simultaneously challenged and rewarded by achievement.

"Flow gives people a sense of mastery, which is particularly protective against stress and depressive symptoms," notes Dr Birah. "It gives the mind a break from worry and builds confidence."

"Over time, regular experiences of flow are linked to lower stress, better mood and a greater sense of meaning," agrees Dr Keenan. "It feels good because you’re using your abilities in a way that stretches you without overwhelming you."

4. It's a powerful form of mindfulness

"There is something profoundly beautiful about the moments when we stop thinking so hard and let the body take over," says Dr Fleetwood Meade. "Flow is the opposite of the hectic, fractured, multitasking, always-on way many of us live. We spend so much time in our heads and disconnected from the intuition of our bodies, but when we move without analysing or correcting, we tap into a deeper, more intuitive knowing."

Who is flow state best for?

The experts are unanimous that a flow state is beneficial for pretty much anyone and everyone, but it's particularly good for the following:

Creatives

Athletes

Professionals

Students

People with anxiety or burnout

People who are overwhelmed by constant multitasking

Parents juggling multiple demands

Leaders who need deep thinking time

Women, who often carry the emotional and logistical load of work, caregiving and invisible labour.

This being said, it is important not to let your flow state become yet another stick to beat yourself with.

"Flow is energising, but it still requires cognitive and emotional effort," cautions Dr Birah. "If people chase the high of productivity or deep focus without rest, they can end up overstimulated and depleted. The brain is not designed to operate in sustained peak-performance mode.

"Healthy flow has boundaries: periods of immersion followed by genuine recovery. It helps to try and distinguish between healthy absorption and relentless striving, because the latter is where burnout subtly begins."

How to achieve your flow state

While the legitimate benefits of finding your flow state are lengthy, achieving it is easier than you might think. There are, however, just a few factors to bear in mind. Ideally, your flow state will be achieved during something that you enjoy doing: exercising, reading, listening to music or any other hobby - but it shouldn't be too taxing.

"Flow tends to happen when the challenge of an activity matches your skill level," notes Dr Keenan. "If something is too easy, your brain gets bored, too hard, and you tip into anxiety. But when the balance is just right, the brain shifts into a smoother mode of functioning. Self-doubt quietens, you are less likely to be distracted, and you become fully engaged in the present moment. People often say things like, “I looked up and couldn’t believe how much time had passed.”

As such, it's likely to be activated by different tasks for different people, too. "A flow state will look different from person to person," agrees Dr Keenan. "For some, it’s writing, painting or designing. Others find it during sport, coding, cooking, or problem-solving at work. You don’t need to be in a creative job to experience it- anyone can. What matters is that you care about the task, it has a clear goal, and you can see your progress as you go. When those conditions are in place, your brain naturally settles into deeper focus."

However, as with most things that are worth doing, it pays to spend a little time working out what you'd like to achieve, and warming up your brain, so to speak. Dr Birah recommends the following steps to find your flow:

Take the first ten to 20 minutes of the task to warm up and focus before the brain drops into deeper absorption.

Pick a task that stretches you but doesn’t overwhelm you. This keeps you in the optimal arousal zone described by Yerkes–Dodson.

Minimise distractions: this means putting your phone out of sight and switching your notifications off. Even a silent phone drains cognitive bandwidth.

Set a clear intention: The brain focuses better when it knows the purpose of the session.

Work in timed blocks, using a timer to create structure. Flow needs containment.

Use a consistent 'entry ritual' such as a certain playlist, a particular workspace or a small grounding practice. This can help cue your brain into focus mode.

I tried to find my flow state for two weeks - here are my honest thoughts

Week one

Having spent a week or so researching flow states, when the week of my challenge rolls around, it's an understatement to say I am ready for it. But I'm going to level with you: for all the talk of using flow state to lock into an enjoyable habit, I was pretty hectic with work for the first few days, so I attempted to apply the psychology to getting through my never-ending to-do list.

I started off by setting the scene, following the expert's advice and warming up my brain for the flow session. This will likely be something unique to you, but for me, it involved clearing my work space (is there anything more therapeutic? I think not), lighting a candle (always my favourite start to the day), pouring myself a cup of tea and making sure I'd been for a wee (not exactly transcendental, but trust me: nothing ruins my flow state more than needing a toilet break!)

Luckily, being a writer lends itself beautifully to practising flow (apologies to all the accountants/lawyers/insert serious profession of choice here), and it's often something I experience when I'm deeply engaged in an interesting piece of work - so I'm hoping that it'll serve the expert-backed dual purpose of boosting productivity and calm.

I'm the type of person who does find it tough to focus at times, and I'll level with you: the first few days were a bit of a challenge. Never mind needing 10 minutes to warm up, apparently, my brain needs three to five working days. I put this down to being particularly tired this week: I know I haven't slept well, and for a few of the days I had a poorly child at home, too (who knew kids don't respect one's flow state?)

So, towards the end of the week, I tried finding a flow state playlist to listen to, in an attempt to quieten the noise in my brain. I can't pretend to understand exactly how it works, but it does: Spotify's finest flow state playlists are now right at the top of my top mixes (sad, but true!)

Week two

I have high hopes for the second week, feeling as though I've worked through all the niggly teething problems now. Realising I still haven't done too much non-work-related flow, I resolve to add some fun to the flow this week and attempt one of my favourite pastimes: a Christmas jigsaw (name a better festive activity: I'll wait)

And I'm richly rewarded: I'm so deeply engrossed that I don't even notice a whole hour goes past, and it's only when my neck starts to complain that I look up and realise I've done it. Flow state: achieved. And I concur: I feel calm, centred and happy - I'm a convert.

Having experienced it once makes me realise that what I was chasing last week while working actually wasn't a flow state at all. Perhaps some people can tie in their career with a sense of calm and flow, but I'm too highly strung (read: neurotic) to feel overly calm while trying to work - and I'm pretty sure I'm not alone.

So, for the rest of the week, I ditch the productivity aspect of the challenge and focus purely on practising flow in my downtime. I quickly learn how my brain responds, too: reading and jigsaws are a success, but playing the piano, while something I love, is too challenging to allow me to access flow. The experts were right: it's definitely a balance between feeling challenged but not overly stretched.

Has it helped my productivity? Perhaps inadvertently, as I'm using my 'free' time to absorb myself in things I love doing, allowing me to feel more focused when I'm working - but if I'm honest, this is a bit of a stretch. It has, however, boosted my focus and calm, which, at this time of year, I'm taking as a huge win.

My biggest takeaway is a bit of a curveball, though: it's amazing how much time I have (yes, even with three kids!) when I'm intentional about using it wisely, rather than simply scrolling on my phone. And I'm determined to carry this on, once my flow state work is over: it's a lesson that I absolutely needed, and for that, I'm grateful.

