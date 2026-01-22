It's an undisputed fact that the wellness space is complicated. According to research from Nuffield Health, over half of UK gym-goers don't know what they're doing, while two in 10 of us make our workouts up as we go along.

And it's easy to see why: there's much gatekeeping in the gymosphere, and the barriers to exercise can feel manifold. Whether it's heavily curated social media content making us feel we don't belong, or the mixed messaging about what does and doesn't work (Pilates! HIIT! Slow exercise!), it's true that lots of us just don't know where to start when it comes to getting fitter and stronger.

But we know that we should start: after all, the benefits of even just small amounts of exercise are unequivocal. Studies (like this 2025 one, published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology) consistently show that short sessions are effective in boosting both physical and mental health, meaning we don't have to set aside hours to workout to reap the rewards.

So, all you need is a few minutes of your day - but you still need to know what to do with it. The fastest way to get started? A few simple yet effective strength training moves that you'll easily master and can progress.

That's where we're here to help, with the three strength moves that top trainers swear by for beginners looking to kick-start strength and endurance. Keep scrolling for all the details, but in the meantime, do have a browse of our guides to the best beginner workouts, plus the best gym workouts for beginners , the best YouTube workouts for beginners and the best home workouts for beginners , here.

The top three moves trainers recommend for beginners looking to build strength and endurance

What are beginner workout moves?

We get it: it's tempting (especially at this time of year) to go all out with a new exercise regime, starting out full throttle and then losing momentum when you realise that, actually, it's really quite tough (we've all been there!)

So, it's super important to start with some solid beginner moves for the win - not only will these foundational moves start to build strength and endurance, but they will also help you gain confidence, too, as they should feel manageable.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That being said, what we're talking about here is modified moves, rather than a whole special set of beginner-only exercises.

"Many people assume beginner workouts need completely different exercises, but they don’t," advises personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "What you need is to learn simple, classic movement patterns, practised often enough that your body starts to feel confident and familiar with them."

There are five basic human movement patterns that underpin everything that we do, either specifically while working out, or simply when going about our everyday lives: squat, hinge, lunge, push, and pull. Focusing on working our bodies regularly in all these ways ensures that, no matter where your workout journey takes you, you'll always know what you're doing.

"When you train this way, you’re not just doing exercises, you’re learning a system," notes Jenner. "This system is what removes confusion because you always know what you’re working on and why it matters."

How to do beginner workout moves

Still not sure where to start? Take a look at our expert-approved moves below, and just give them a go. Focus on form and repetition, and you're well on your way.

"The key for a beginner is learning the fundamental moves and repeating them long enough for them to start to feel familiar," says Jenner. "Variety can feel like you’re doing more, but if you change exercises every session, you usually slow your progress because you never practise the skill long enough to improve.

"In the early weeks, good form and choosing the right load matter most because a lot of your initial progress comes from your body learning the movement, feeling more stable, and building confidence through repetition."

And don't confuse strength training with just weights - you can achieve an effective (and tough!) workout using bodyweight alone, especially as a beginner. When you do feel ready to add load, ensure you're choosing the right weight: you should still be in control of your form; if not, drop down, or try a resistance band to add some extra spice in a gentler way.

What are the benefits of beginner workout moves?

The science behind strength training for women is as rigorous as it is compelling: in case you've missed it, take a look at this 2024 study, which found that women who strength train two to three times a week significantly lower their risk of all-cause mortality and heart disease. Furthermore, as we age, women begin to lose both muscle mass and bone density - both of which can be offset by regular strength training.

And as a beginner, strength training is truly one of the best things you can do, advocates Jenner. "Training in this way builds strength that carries over into everyday life," she tells MC UK. "You’ll improve your posture, joint support, balance and stability, and you’ll start to feel more capable and confident in your body.

"Strength training also helps you preserve and build lean muscle, which supports your metabolism over time."

How quickly can beginners expect to see results from their workouts?

When it comes to noticing results, it really depends on what your goals are. It's also important to note that some of the most significant benefits of strength training will be silent: improved bone density, enhanced muscle mass, a stronger body as we age and improved immune function, to name just a few.

"Everybody is different, so it's difficult to say exactly how long it takes to notice improved strength," advises Paulina Skladanowska, trainer and assessor at Les Mills UK. "Building strength is a journey that involves consistency and gradual progression over time. There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. To anybody who has ever asked me that, my tip has always been to focus on the journey rather than the destination. Enjoy the ride, and the strength gains will come!"

3 beginner-approved moves trainers swear by for boosting muscle, strength and endurance

1. Squats

What? One of the most basic, yet most valuable, moves you can have in your strength training arsenal. The squat can be performed with just bodyweight for beginners, or you can add in a resistance band as you progress. Save the weights for your intermediate sessions - you'll be there before you know it.

Why? "The squat is the master strength move," says Jenner. "When you learn how to do it well with good form, it changes everything, because it builds strong legs and teaches your whole body how to brace, stay stable, and produce real force. That skill carries into every other lift."

How long for? Aim for three sets of ten reps to begin with, focusing closely on form and technique.

2. Glute bridge

What? Another classic strength training move, begin lying down with the knees bent and the heels close to the butt. Lift the hips towards the ceiling while actively squeezing the glutes and trying not to arch the back. Hold the hips up for one to two seconds and then return them back down to the floor, maintaining glute squeeze and control.

Why? "Glute bridges are an excellent (and in my opinion, often underestimated!) exercise that requires no equipment, which makes it easily accessible for everybody," says Skladanowska. "One of the biggest benefits of strengthening your glutes is that they provide lots of support for the lower back, taking pressure off it, which may help reduce or even prevent lower back pain.

How long for? Try three sets of five reps, as slow as you can.

How to Perform the Perfect Glute Bridge - YouTube Watch On

3. Bent-over rows

What? Performed with a light weight or barbell, the bent-over row is one of the best upper-body exercises you can do as a beginner. It's tempting to focus on the lower body, as a beginner, but those smaller, upper body muscles are just as crucial when it comes to stability, balance and control.

Why? "I love a bent-over row to build your upper back and biceps, support posture, and balance out all the lower-body work," says Jenner. "It's vital to train your body properly from head to toe."

How long for? Build up to three sets of 10 reps on each side.

Bent Over Barbell Row | Nuffield Health - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's must-have beginner workout kit now:

Coresteady Resistance Bands £9.99 at Amazon Bag a set of resistance bands, and you're on your way to building strength and endurance with every workout. These coloured bands range from light to heavy resistance, allowing you to work your way up as you gain strength. Adanola Ultimate Square Neck Bra £30 at Adanola Beginner workout 101: a decent sports bra. We love the Adanola range for efficacy and price, plus there are so many colours to choose from. Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Gym Leggings £88 at Sweaty Betty Workout leggings don't get much better than Sweaty Betty's powers. We love the 7/8 length and can attest to the fact that these absolutely do not budge, no matter how intense your session gets.