Looking to mix up your strength training? 7 best kettlebell exercises for beginners, according to Peloton coaches

New to strength training? If you're wondering where to invest your time and money, you can call off the search: kettlebells are where it's at. Enter: this edit of the best kettlebell exercises for beginners.

Here at MC UK, we're all about making exercise straightforward, accessible and effective and this simple, functional piece of kit might just be all you need to smash your new fitness goals. And the science agrees, with studies (like this one, published in the Journal of Human Kinetics) showing that the best kettlebell workouts are effective for improving muscular strength, power and maximum oxygen uptake (the amount of oxygen your body is able to absorband use during exercise, also known as Vo2 max), while further research (such as this study, published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science) reveals that the use of kettlebells in training improves athletic ability across a range of different sports.

Even better, kettlebells are relatively cheap, don't take up much space and couldn't be simpler to use - we're hailing them as the perfect piece of home gym equipment.

Wondering why you should give them a go? Hear this: strength training is crucial for everyone, but especially for women. "There are so many incredible health benefits to strength training, particularly for women as we age - but it's never too soon to start," shares personal trainer and founder of The Power of Mum, Nicole Chapman. "Strength training increases bone density, improves mobility, balance and posture, aids weight management, reduces our risk of chronic diseases, improves heart health and enhances mental health, among other things." Quite the list.

With this in mind, we've asked top Peloton coaches to share their favourite kettlebell exercises for beginners - keep scrolling for more. And for more on all things weight training, do check out our guides to the most effective home kettlebell workouts, the best 10 minute kettlebell workouts, and the best 20-minute kettlebell workouts, if you've got a little more time, not to mention the best kettlebell swing workouts, if you're a little more au fait with the piece of equipment.

New to strength training? Peloton coaches share the 7 top kettlebell exercises for beginners

What are kettlebell exercises?

First things first, if you're not familiar with the humble kettlebell, allow us to enlighten you.

"Kettlebell exercises are exercises that incorporate a kettlebell, aka a weight which is shaped like a bell with a handle," explains Peloton instructor Joslyn Thompson Rule. "They're a versatile piece of equipment, and can be used for exercises including rows, squats, and deadlifts to help build strength, as well as moves to improve cardiovascular health, such as kettlebell swings, cleans and snatches."

What are the benefits of kettlebell exercises?

While all strength training has undeniable benefits, there are specific advantages to adding a kettlebell to your fitness arsenal.

"Kettlebell training is one of the best ways to build functional strength, power, and mobility," agrees Peloton coach Jermaine Johnson. "During lockdown, the only equipment I had was my kettlebells and I realized how effective this style of training was. As a former dancer and boxer, the rhythm, control, and power felt natural. It kept me strong, mobile, and athletic - nothing else hits strength and movement in quite the same way."

1. They're great for functional movement

Functional training is key to building a strong body for life. The central tenet? Moving in multiple directions, at different speeds, and activating as many muscles as possible. And the perfect study aid? The mighty kettlebell, which can be used to mimic so many of our everyday movement patterns.

"Unlike traditional strength training, kettlebells move with you, forcing your core and stabilizers to engage," says Johnson. "This means you're moving as you would carrying shopping, playing with your kids, or running outdoors on uneven terrain, just with the added benefit of a weight, to increase strength."

In effect, training with a kettlebell should (over time) make those everyday activities feel easier - win, win.

2. They're simple and accessible

As beginners, the last thing we want is complicated equipment. A kettlebell couldn't be simpler to use, meaning they're perfect no matter where you're starting out from.

"You can train with kettlebells anywhere, as they're relatively small and easy to transport and store," adds Johnson, while Thomson Rule notes "they're a very versatile and accessible piece of equipment that you can find in most gyms or you can use them at home. They're great training for all levels of ability."

3. They build power alongside balance

We love multi-faceted training for how efficient and effective it is, and kettlebells epitomise a well-rounded workout, being as great for low-impact gains as they are high-intensity wins.

"The offset weight of the kettlebell works to improve balance and coordination, while explosive moves like swings and snatches build power and endurance for a total body workout," notes Johnson.

4. They boost cardiovascular health

Fancy adding some HIIT intervals to your strength training? Go right ahead. "High-intensity intervals with kettlebells elevate your heart rate quickly, offering similar cardio benefits to running, but with added strength-building," shares personal trainer Dewayne Gross.

5. They're perfect when you're short on time

Good news - you don't have to spend hours working out with kettlebells to reap rewards. "The compact size and efficiency of kettlebell workouts make them perfect for those juggling a packed schedule," says Gross. "A 20-minute kettlebell session offers the same benefits as a longer, separate strength and cardio workout."

7 best kettlebell exercises for beginners to try today

1. Kettlebell deadlift

What? A classic strength training move, you'll start in a squat position with the kettlebell between your feet. Slowly stand up, keeping your arms straight.

Why? "A deadlift is a familiar strength move that is great for beginners," says Thomson Rule. "They are solid foundation builders for the other more advanced moves."

How long for? Aim to hold for 30 seconds, and build from there.

How To Do a Kettlebell Deadlift | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

2. Kettlebell squat

What? Another traditional strength exercise, hold the kettlebell at chest height as you squat.

Why? Again, the squat is a foundational movement that's perfect for beginners to master before we move on. Squatting is one of the most common everyday movements, so you're ticking that functional fitness box with this.

How long for? Try three sets of eight to ten reps.

Kettlebell Squat Variations - Nuffield Health - YouTube Watch On

3. Kettlebell swings

What? Essentially, you're swinging a kettlebell from the ground between your legs, up to around chest height - but think with control, rather than momentum.

Why? Combining power, strength and cardio in a single move, strength exercises don't get much better than a kettlebell swing.

How long for? Aim for three sets of ten reps.

How To Do A Kettlebell Swing | The Right Way | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

4. Kettlebell side lunge

What? A weighted side lunge, holding the kettlebell at mid chest level.

Why? This move is great for posture, balance and alignment as you'll be engaging your core stabilising muscles at the same time as the larger leg and glute muscles.

How long for? Two sets of ten reps on each side.

Kettlebell Side Lunge || Kettlebell kings workout || kettlebell workout series - YouTube Watch On

5. Kettlebell split squat

What? A kettlebell split squat is an effective unilateral move that will challenge both strength and balance.

Why? Great for targeting muscle imbalances, a kettlebell split squat works hamstrings, quads and glutes. You have options, here: either keep the kettlebell at shoulder height and drive the same side leg back, or you can try an offset split squat, with the weight on the opposite side to the leg that's moving, to further challenge your balance!

How long for? Aim for three sets of ten on each leg.

Split Squat - How To Do A Kettlebell Split Squat - YouTube Watch On

6. Kettlebell bent over row

What? A great compound exercise, the kettlebell bent over row recruits multiple muscles at the same time.

Why? This move is excellent for building a stronger back, working your lats, traps, biceps, shoulders and erector spine muscles. You'll also need some core strength, too, to stabilise your body and avoid straining your lower back - the definition of a full-body move.

How long for? Ten reps on each side, as many sets as you can!

Bowflex® 840 Kettlebell | Bent Over Row - YouTube Watch On

7. Kettlebell overhead press

What? Starting with the kettlebell at chest height, push it up above your head, on an exhale. Lower on your inhale, and repeat.

Why? If you're after full-body engagement, the overhead press is your BFF. A low-impact way to work your heart and pretty much every muscle in the body, a kettlebell overhead press might look simple, but you'll feel the (after) burn.

How long for? Three sets of eight to ten reps.

Bowflex® 840 Kettlebell | Overhead Press - YouTube Watch On

