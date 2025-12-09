A Pilates Instructor Confirms: You Can Get Stronger At Any Age With These 3 Simple At-Home Moves

Pilates workouts aren't going anywhere for 2026. Strength has become the new health currency, and suddenly everyone’s rolling out a Pilates mat: your friends in their thirties, your neighbours in their fifties, even relatives in their seventies. Demand is exploding, studio memberships are climbing, and at-home classes are booming, with the global pilates and yoga market set to hit $120 billion by the end of this year.

That cultural shift, the desire for sustainable movement and functional fitness, has helped catapult strengthening Pilates into the spotlight. Google searches for “Pilates for strength,” “Core stability,” and “Pilates at home” are soaring as more people realise they can build functional muscle, improve posture, balance and mobility, all without ever setting foot in the gym.

But unlike most trends, this one comes with receipts. A 2025 study found that a 20-week Pilates programme significantly improved balance, core stability and postural control in older adults - a big win for strength and mobility at any age.

And experts agree. “Pilates has become the go-to because people want strength that supports their lives, not just aesthetic,” says Bryony Deery, founder of Pilates By Bryony. "We’re in a cultural moment where people are prioritising their nervous system and sustainable movement. “

"What makes Pilates unique is that it doesn’t simply build muscles; it improves how the body functions,” adds Pelvic-health specialist and physiotherapist Claire Mills.

It’s no wonder people are swapping burpees for hundreds. Pilates is one of the best workouts you can do for building strength, and it's also joint-friendly, beginner-friendly, and best of all, living-room friendly, whether you’re 25 or 75.

Like the sound of movement without intimidation? Strength without the stress? Then you're in the right place. Grab your mat - below, we've asked world-renowned experts for the three Pilates moves they'd opt for if they were looking to boost strength from home. Don't miss our guides to the best modern Pilates exercises, the best 10-minute Pilates workouts, and the best Pilates exercises for beginners , here. Keen to learn more about the many benefits of Pilates ? You'll be trying these advanced Pilates exercises in no time.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3 Strength-Building Pilates Exercises That A Pilates Instructor Recommends For Building Strength, Whatever Your Age

What are strength-building Pilates exercises:

One of Pilates’ biggest perks (besides the sculpted muscles and reclaimed sense of calm) is the sheer variety. Wondering what separates strengthening Pilates from the regular kind? Simple: strengthening uses bands, weights, and Reformers to build power, whereas classic Pilates focuses on core strength, flexibility, and posture through controlled bodyweight moves.

Strength-focused exercises are your secret weapon - multitasking moves that hit several muscle groups at once, boost balance, and make everyday movement feel easier. As Marsha Lindsey, founder of Nobu Pilates, puts it: “The exercises are challenging, yet accessible to all… all ages can perform safely and achieve the same results.” No faff, no gym membership, no heavy lifting - just strength you can actually feel.

From a scientific angle, Claire explains: “Every exercise strengthens the communication between the brain and the body, improving stability, balance, movement efficiency, and protecting the joints.”

In other words, your body learns to move like it actually knows what it’s doing. Strength-building Pilates isn’t about looking perfect (bonus if you do); it’s about building real, usable power that helps you lift, bend, twist, and keep up with life’s challenges - at any age.

What are the benefits of strength-building Pilates exercises?

The benefits of Pilates are clear: they support your core, glutes, and hips - the muscles you rely on daily. Pilates keeps them strong, supported, and well-maintained.

“As we move into our 40s, 50s, and 60s, our bodies naturally change - we lose muscle mass, balance dips, and our joints need extra support,” says Bryony. “Strengthening Pilates targets exactly those areas in a safe, controlled, low-impact way. It builds strength in the deep stabilising muscles, which are key to protecting your spine and staying mobile. I see many in midlife rediscover their physical confidence. They move with more ease, feel stronger in their day-to-day life, and that ripple effect on wellbeing is incredible.”

Claire adds that Pilates works through neuromuscular control, functional strength, and low-joint stress, making it suitable for all ages. Research supports this: a meta-analysis shows pilates significantly improves lower-body strength, flexibility, and balance in older adults, and systematic reviews highlight stronger stabilising muscles, better posture, and a reduced risk of falls. “In practice, this means clients often notice stronger cores, better alignment, reduced back or hip pain, and a greater confidence moving - whether they’re 20 or 70.”

So, I guess there’s just so much more to Pilates than looking toned; it’s all about feeling capable, stable, and ready for whatever life throws at you.

Who are strength-building Pilates exercises best for?

By now, it should be obvious: strengthening Pilates is for literally anyone. You don’t need to be mega-flexy or a gym-regular - it meets you exactly where you are, at any age, and at any level.

“Strengthening Pilates is a full-body workout that strengthens both the bigger and smaller muscle groups,” says Marsha. “You won’t leave a session without working your entire body.” And she means it. While some modern takes on Pilates zero in on abs and flexibility, Marsha stresses that everyone must start from the beginning, working their way through the system the right way, to get those long-lasting results: “once it’s locked into your body’s muscle memory, it’s pretty much there for good.”

And, as Joseph Pilates himself said: “If your spine is still at 30, you’re old. If it’s flexible at 60, you’re young.”

Translation? Pilates works for everyone, especially as we age. Recent research backs this up. A 2025 review of older adult women found Pilates boosts strength, balance, flexibility, and overall quality of life - a firm reminder that Pilates pays off whether you’re 40, 60, or 80.

Now, let’s meet the moves that’ll get every muscle in your body to sit up, take notice, and maybe even send you a thank-you card.

Your Top 3 At-Home Strength-Building Pilates Exercises

1. The Hundreds

What? A dynamic core exercise that engages all abdominal muscles, boosts circulation, and reinforces controlled breathing.

Why? It wakes up the body, fires up the core, and sets the tone for the rest of your workout

How long: Traditionally 100 beats, although beginners can break into smaller sets.

Modifications: Reduce the range of motion for beginners or older adults; opt for the full version if you’re more advanced.

Pilates Exercise: The Hundred | Pilates Anytime - YouTube Watch On

2. Side Kick Series

What? A lower-body sequence that targets the gluteus medius, strengthens the hips, and improves balance.

Why? It builds functional lower-body strength and enhances your overall stability.

How long? 10-12 repetitions per side for 2-3 rounds

Modifications: Use a chair or wall for support, and lower the leg height if needed.

Pilates Exercise: Side Kick | Pilates Anytime - YouTube Watch On

3. The Swan

What? A spinal extension exercise that activates the back, glutes, and core.

Why? It improves posture, counteracts desk-related stiffness, and strengthens the posterior chain.

How long? Hold for 3-5 breaths; repeat 5-8 repetitions.

Modifications: Place hands under the shoulders for support, or reduce the range of motion for older adults.

Pilates Exercise: Swan Prep | Pilates Anytime - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's Pilates essential kit now:

Oasis PureLuxe High-Waisted Crossover Flare £89 at Fabletics We can’t get enough of these Oasis leggings by Fabletics - buttery soft, flared just right, and made to flow with every stretch. Alo Accolade 1/4 Zip Pullover £96 at Alo The go-to for simple, sleek, and comfortable activewear. Alo delivers again with the Accolade ¼ Zip Pullover - made for home Pilates or relaxed days off the mat. Tala DayFlex Ruched Front Sports Bra £42 at Tala One of the most comfortable sports bras on the market? Tala has done it again! Their DayFlex design is supportive, comfortable, and leaves you feeling undeniably confident.