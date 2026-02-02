Want to know the most frequently searched-for workouts right now? It's all about short, sharp, effective sessions that don't require hours of time. Specifically, 7-minute workouts are trending.

And it's easy to see why: we're all busier than ever, making moving our bodies more of a challenge. Yet research tells us that exercising in this way is as effective as longer workouts (check out this study, published in The Lancet), reducing our risk of all-cause mortality, particularly for women, who benefit more than men from less exercise (see this study, from the JAMA Internal Medicine journal).

So, it makes perfect sense, then, that we're all seeking out time-efficient solutions for our exercise habits - but, by the same token, we know that quick fixes rarely work when it comes to health and wellbeing, which leaves us with something of a conundrum. There's only one thing for it: test it out myself.

As someone who recommends workouts day in, day out, it's important that I put my money where my mouth is and actually try them, so I can be confident that what I'm saying works, actually does. So, when I was asked to switch my usual weekly workouts for 7-minute sessions every day for a week, it was a no-brainer.

Curious to find out my honest thoughts? Keep on scrolling. And if you're interested in finding out more about working out in a hurry, take a look at the best YouTube workouts in under 10 minutes, the best 10-minute walking workouts and the best 10-minute arm workouts, here.

7-minute workouts are trending, so I tried them everyday for a week - here's how I got on

What are 7-minute workouts?

In a world where wellbeing is often complicated, 7-minute workouts are exactly what they say: short, intense exercise sessions that are (thankfully) over in under ten minutes.

Since they're so short, PTs usually advocate a full-body workout to maximise gains, as a personal trainer at OriGym, James Bickerstaff, explains.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A full body approach works best for shorter workouts," he tells MC UK. "Compound movements like squats, push-ups, lunges, rows, and planks give you the most return for your time, whereas circuits or intervals keep your heart rate elevated.

"Focus on simple, high-impact movements that use multiple muscles. A classic format could be 30 seconds on, 15 seconds off. Rotate through bodyweight squats, push-ups, reverse lunges, mountain climbers, glute bridges, and planks. This hits strength, cardio, and core in a very short space of time, with no equipment needed."

What are the benefits of 7-minute workouts?

By now, we know that 7-minute workouts are fast and effective, but how so? Let's take a look.

1. They make exercise achievable

First and foremost, 7-minute workouts are perfect for reducing our barriers to exercise: time, lack of experience and cost. With a plethora of free, streamable classes online, it's really never been easier to give a 7-minute workout a go.

"Seven-minute workouts are effective because they reduce friction," agrees personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "When time feels tight, a short session makes it easier to start, and starting is often the hardest part. Psychologically, they build identity and momentum. Women stop seeing exercise as a huge thing, ‘they have to get done’ that requires perfect conditions and start treating it as a normal part of the day."

2. They build consistency

"Consistency trumps perfection, every time," shares personal trainer at Ultimate Performance, Steve Chambers. "Your muscles, your joints, and your cardiovascular fitness respond to being regularly stimulated, rather than sporadic bursts of exercise now and again.

So, seven-minute workouts might make it easier for women to maintain a consistent fitness routine. When something fits seamlessly into your daily life, and does not cause too much disruption, then people are more likely to stick to their routine, and repetition is where results begin to accumulate."

3. They're an effective full-body workout

As touched on above, full-body sessions are the way to go when it comes to a short workout. And while you may not see huge gains in strength, you can still achieve a good level of challenge in seven minutes.

"While seven minutes is not long enough to really maximise muscle growth, these workouts can be enough to stimulate your muscles, reinforce important movement patterns that will help you in everyday life, and maintain your strength, particularly if you choose the right exercises," notes Chambers.

"A short, seven-minute route that focuses on compound, bodyweight movements that challenge multiple muscle groups at once – for example, push-ups, split squats, pulling movements, and core-focused patterns - all generate meaningful tension into your muscles, without needing external weights."

Who are 7-minute workouts best for?

While anyone and everyone can give 7-minute workouts a try, some of us will reap more rewards than others. If you're a dedicated exerciser used to lengthy sessions that challenge strength and endurance regularly, you might not notice the benefits of a shorter workout in the same was as a beginner, or someone returning from injury or pregnancy, for example.

"They’re best for women who feel time-poor, overwhelmed, or intimidated by longer training blocks," says Jenner. "Beginners also benefit because seven minutes lowers the psychological barrier to entry. It’s easier to commit to something that feels manageable, which helps build early confidence.

"They’re particularly effective for women returning after illness, injury, or a long break because they gradually rebuild tolerance. In that sense, a 7-minute session is not just a fitness tool but a behavioural one.

"They keep women in the habit of showing up. And once that habit is stable, it becomes easier to extend sessions when life allows."

Are there any drawbacks to 7-minute workouts?

Here's the rub: all gain and zero pain is rarely the best way to see results, when it comes to fitness (sorry!) While a short workout is always better than nothing, if your goals are lofty (and we totally support this), you might be disappointed.

"There’s a limit on how much volume you can fit into seven minutes, limiting hypertrophy and long-term maximal strength gains," cautions Jenner. "Seven minutes won’t replace structured progressive training forever, but it’s a powerful tool for maintenance and habit building. Used properly, it complements longer sessions rather than competes with them.

"The risk comes when women rely on them exclusively while expecting elite outcomes. They’re efficient, not magical!"

I tried a 7-minute workout everyday for a week - my honest thoughts

Days one to three

Coming hot on the heels of a manic January, I couldn't wait to get started on my 7-minute workouts. After all, being used to spending around 45 minutes to an hour working out, five to six days a week, doing just seven minutes made me start fantasising about how I was going to use that extra time (spoiler: I'm not entirely sure where it went, but I'm pretty sure I wasted it scrolling on social media!)

But day one brought a surprising challenge: I kept putting it off. Usually, I hop straight into a workout post school-run, so I can be up and running for the rest of the day, but somehow knowing I wasn't working out for long made me (foolishly) think I could fit it in at any point. And while I did complete it, it weirdly felt like more of a struggle to make the time.

Interestingly, I read that this is pretty common: because the workouts are so short, it's easier not to make them a priority.

So, going into days two and three, I made sure that I earmarked that first half hour of the day (post making lunches, getting three kids out of the door, etc.!) for moving - and I was really surprised to find that I really did feel like I'd been working out. My heart rate shot straight up, I felt a little puffed out, and I ended the sessions feeling better both physically and mentally - my exercise tick boxes well and truly ticked.

However, I started this challenge on a Sunday - a day I'd usually not move as much as normal - so I'm interested to see how I fare later on in the week. I have a feeling I'll be itching for more.

Days four to seven

With this in mind, halfway through my trial, I decided to up the ante a little and take on a workout I usually avoid: HIIT.

Peri-menopause mixed with chronic stress means cortisol-spiking workouts like HIIT and tabata and I do not get along: more than this, I don't really enjoy them, so I don't bother doing them. Life's too short to do exercise you hate, right? But surely even I can manage just seven minutes of torture?

Wrong. I still hated it, just for less time. Since the sessions are short, I knew I'd need to hop straight into them, ready to work hard, but I was still shocked by how stressed I felt almost immediately. Lesson learned: no matter how swift your workouts are, the enjoyment factor is still vital - you won't be motivated to drag yourself onto your workout mat for an activity you hate.

That being said, I did complete it, leaving me with a brief but good-while-it-lasted sense of accomplishment that day.

Taking the week as a whole, I'll admit that I did still add in a few of my regular workouts too (reformer Pilates, I'm talking about you) - as a Health Writer, I'm used to working out a lot, and quite honestly? I missed it. I also (full disclosure) went for a run on day six, as I was desperate to shake things out. I felt like I was cheating the system, but in fact, this is exactly what the experts recommend: using the 7-minute workouts as a complement to, not a replacement for, your usual regime.

My verdict? If you're looking for a way to ease yourself into more movement, I'd absolutely recommend a 7-minute workout for boosting focus, energy and mindset. But if you're after some solid strength or fitness gains, I'm going to side with the experts and advise that these sessions, while valuable, are more of a complement to a varied and balanced fitness routine.

Shop MC UK's go-to workout essentials now:

BAM Bamboo Clothing Enduro Side Pocket Leggings £45.83 at BAM We don't know about you, but we're practically living in our leggings right now. And these BAM ones are top of our list: genuinely so comfortable, whether you're working out or just working. Alo Yoga Airbrush Better Together Bra - Candy Heart Pink/white £88 at Alo Yoga Name a prettier sports bra: we'll wait. But this Alo Yoga beauty isn't just style, it's substance too: made from their signature soft, stretchy Airbrush fabric, it's comfortable and supportive enough to take you from class to coffee. Topesct Adjustable Wrist Weights £16.99 at Amazon Up the ante on any workout by popping these weighted bangles on ankles or wrists. Trust us, they might feel light to start off, but that burn will build.

How often should I be doing 7-minute workouts? "Ideally, you should be doing these types of shorter sessions three to five times per week," advises Jenner. "Frequency reinforces habit without becoming overwhelming. "Pairing them with a conscious effort to increase NEAT, which stands for non-exercise activity thermogenesis, makes them more effective. NEAT is the energy you burn through everyday movement outside formal workouts: walking more, standing instead of sitting, taking stairs, carrying shopping, or breaking up long periods at a desk."