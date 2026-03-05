6 Books That Shaped Marie Claire UK's Editors, in Celebration of World Book Day

The reads that the team loved growing up

Jadie Troy-Pryde's avatar
By
published
in Features
World Book Day Picks from the Marie Claire UK Editors
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to category:

As someone who spent my entire childhood with my nose buried in books, there's a certain nostalgia in looking back at the reads that stay with you long into adulthood. Like so many other avid readers, I grew up on a very 90s book diet, generously seasoned by the likes of Jacqueline Wilson, R. L. Stine and Roald Dahl. Then, as a teenager, I took a sharp (and somewhat self-serious) pivot towards Jane Austen, Charlotte Brontë and Virginia Woolf. And, decades later, I can still remember exactly how these books made me feel the first time I read them.

Now that my nieces and nephew are devouring their own beloved books and series, it got me thinking about the magic of reading as a child, and then as a teenager, and the particular pang of love you have for the stories that still linger in your mind many years later. For World Book Day 2026, and in support of the National Year of Reading campaign, I asked some of my fellow Marie Claire UK editors which books they remember most. Here are the books that shaped them, fascinated them, or offered a refreshing new perspective for their younger selves.

Marie Claire UK Editors on the Books That Shaped Them

Jadie Troy-Pryde
Jadie Troy-Pryde
News Editor

Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.