Keen to get strong? These are the best YouTube workouts for beginners to boost fitness and tone from home

If you’re gearing up to start strength training next year, instead of waiting until the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, why not get a head start by trying out the best YouTube workouts for beginners?

Doable from home (or just about anywhere), we've already bought you the ultimate guide to the best YouTube workouts. Next up? A round-up of the best workouts for beginners that are fun, free and that promise to make starting your strength-building journey a little less daunting.

And better yet, strength training—whether it’s performed properly from home or at the gym—can result in a seemingly never-ending list of benefits. “There are so many benefits to strength training - it would be the most widely prescribed drug in the world if we could get it in pill form!” award-winning personal trainer Emma Simarro, the founder of Building Body Confidence , says. “Both men and women lose muscle as they age, however, strength training is the best way to mitigate this by increasing muscle mass and improving bone density. The sooner you start the better, but women can start at any age and will see vast improvements in both.”

Strength training also does wonders for our minds. “It boosts our confidence and mood, reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression, improves our resilience to stress, improves our sleep quality and gut health, and boosts our immunity,” the PT adds.

Of course, trying something new or doing something challenging can feel like an uphill battle. But that’s where our guide to the best YouTube workouts for beginners steps up. We spoke to Simarro to ask whether YouTube workouts actually work and how to get the most from them at home. So, to kickstart your goal of getting stronger in 2025, keep scrolling to find out the at-home workouts to have on your radar.

Plus, while you're here, take a look at our guides to the best home workouts for beginners , the best home workout exercises and the best simple home workouts that are effective, here.

Your guide to the best YouTube workouts for beginners to boost strength at home

Why are YouTube workouts good for beginners?

Being a beginner at anything can feel quite daunting. But this is where YouTube workouts can rise to the occasion.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Free, and able to be completed at home without any bright lights or blaring music, the best YouTube workouts put all the power in your hands. Once you've found a YouTube fitness channel you like, you can go at your own pace and explore what forms of movement you like doing, without stumping up the cash to do so.

However, it’s worth noting that if you are a total beginner to strength training or doing a new type of exercise, it’s well worth speaking to a fitness expert, like a personal trainer, or taking an in-person class. That way, you'll be able to learn the basics, perfect your form and hone your technique. The PT will also be able to give you any alternatives, modifications, progressions and regressions.

What are the benefits of YouTube workouts for beginners?

There are many benefits for beginners taking on YouTube workouts. For starters, unlike some fitness apps or classes, they are completely free which makes them super accessible and gives you a chance to try out all types of exercise until you find one that sticks.

Secondly? They can be done anytime, regardless of location or time constraints.

And thirdly? You’re not short of choice. One quick Google of "beginner YouTube workouts" brings up more than ten million results (and counting). Meaning you have a neverending bank of classes to try. From 10-minute beginner Pilates classes and yoga to 20-minute strength training sessions or 15-minute HIIT workouts. There are even novice-friendly treadmill running sessions and low-impact no-jumping workouts to try, which are easy on your joints. YouTube is your fitness oyster!

Can YouTube workouts really be effective?

They really can. “The good news is that beginners build strength quickly," Simarro says. “Commonly known as ‘beginner’s gains’, total newbies to weightlifting tend to see a rapid increase in their strength in the early weeks. This is great because it motivates us to keep going," the PT adds.

However, to really feel the efforts of all your hard work, Simarro says there are a few things to keep in mind. “Be consistent with your workouts and follow a dedicated programme,” she says. “This is so important.”

So instead of switching from one YouTube class to the next and doing different exercises, the PT suggests sticking with the same workouts for a number of weeks and gradually increasing your weights as you go.

“This is known as ‘progressive overload’ and is perhaps the most important element of strength training,” the expert adds. “Our muscles adapt to the weights we are lifting as they get stronger, which means we need to increase the weight so they feel harder again.” Got it!

5 best YouTube workouts for beginners to try at home

1. 15-minute Pilates class for beginners by Flow with Mira

Who? Jakarta-based Pilates instructor Mira Hassan is the brains behind Flow with Mira, who gives you all the tools you need to feel strong in your body.

What? A 15-minute Pilates class for beginners

Why? “A quick and effective 15-minute Pilates workout for beginners will tone and tighten your core, abs, and legs,” the expert says.

15 min Pilates Workout for Beginners - YouTube Watch On

2. 30-minute yoga flow for beginners by Yoga with Adriene

Who? Adriene Mischler, AKA Yoga with Adriene is one of the biggest names in the yogi world. With nearly 13m subscribers to her YouTube channel, Mischler creates approachable and accessible at-home yoga flows.

What? A 30-minute yoga flow for beginners.

Why? Mischler says: “We will work with breath and other foundational elements to set you up for a sustainable and beneficial practice you enjoy. Set to a good pace, we will focus on form and function to increase flexibility, build strength, and regulate the nervous system. Repeat this session with consistency and watch your breath and body transform.”

30-Minute Yoga For Beginners | Start Yoga Here... - YouTube Watch On

3. Full body 15-minute total beginner workout by MadFit

Who? Workout instructor Maddie Lymburner, more informally known as MadFit, is the founder of the fitness wear brand, Madore Athletics, and the co-founder and lead trainer on The Mad Fit App. Along with dance workouts, Lymburner posts workouts designed to build full-body strength.

What? A 15-minute total beginner full-body workout

Why? “Today’s workout is a no-repeat workout and you need zero equipment so you can do this workout absolutely anywhere,” Lymburner says. "A workout designed for total beginners. Whether you are just getting into fitness, or are getting back in the fitness game, this one is for you," the PT adds.

15 MIN TOTAL BEGINNER FULL BODY WORKOUT (No Repeats, No Equipment, No Jumping) - YouTube Watch On

4. Absolute beginners total body HIIT workout by Joe Wicks

Who? British fitness coach, Joe Wicks who, since his rise to fame in 2014, has earned an MBE for his Services to Fitness and Charity in the UK and Abroad.

What? 20-minute absolute beginners total body HIIT workout at home.

Why? "This is an introduction to HIIT training, so if you’re a complete beginner I’m going to talk you through it, help you build up your confidence and your fitness," Wicks says.

Absolute Beginners HIIT Workout | The Body Coach | Joe Wicks - YouTube Watch On

5. 20-Minute Full Body Resistance Band Workout

Who? Fitness trainer Lindsey Bomgren of Nourish Move Love creates and effective home workouts.

What? 20-minute full-body mini loop band workout.

Why? "We are coming at you with a quick and dirty full body mini band workout, the trainer says," All you are going to need is a mini loop resistance band."

20-Minute Full Body Resistance Band Workout (No Jumping) - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to at-home workout equipment now

Coresteady Resistance Band £5.99 at Amazon Versatile, adaptable and multipurpose, this flat resistance band can be used for stretching, yoga, Pilates, resistance training and more. Whether you loop it around both feet and use your arms to pull on both ends or do chest openers, there is no end to this band's use.

Ultimate Scoop Neck Cap Sleeve Unitard - Graphite Grey £46.99 at Adanola Move from one at-home workout session to the next with this super soft, sweat-wicking, second-skin fitting unitard. Coming with a four-way stretch, this is just the thing for workouts at home.

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat £125 at Alo Yoga The number one thing on our Christmas list this year? This thickly cushioned, soft-on-the-joints and easy-to-clean mat from Alo. It's also moisture-wicking, anti-odour and slip-free. What more could you want?