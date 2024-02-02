Looking for beginner gym workouts? You're not alone: 40% of people who set New Year resolutions committed to exercising more in 2024, according to Forbes Advisor, and many of those people will be beginners.

Unfortunately, many beginners get scared of heading into workout environments: a survey by The Gym Group found that one in three Brits worry about feeling out of place in the gym or getting gym anxiety. But it doesn't have to be that way - beginner workouts are the perfect way to build confidence using gym equipment, taking up space and feeling more confident while also building strength and fitness.



Even if you're not new to exercise, perhaps typically being a runner or Pilates girl, it's important not to jump straight into advanced gym workouts. Gym training is a different set of skills, movements and load that requires building up to.

And the good news is: everyone has been a beginner once, so there should be no shame in your routine. Even I - a fitness trainer who coaches people in studios and is also a health and fitness editor, who writes about how to improve your strength every single day - started out doing beginner workouts before building to more advanced movements and weights. Ready to learn all about the best beginner gym workouts to try? Keep scrolling, and don't miss our guides to the best workout plans, plus how much weight should you start lifting and how long it takes for women to build muscle, while you're at it.

These are the best beginner gym workouts, according to a personal trainer

What constitutes a beginner gym workout?

Beginner gym workouts are workouts that are adapted for people who have never been to the gym before or are returning after a long break. They will include lighter-weighted movements or bodyweight exercises as well as some of the basic compound lifts so you build confidence in the common patterns. For example, bodyweight squats and deadlifts with a light weight.

That doesn't necessarily mean beginner workouts are easy. How simple a workout is relative and beginner workouts are still designed to be challenging to the person performing them. We need to challenge our muscles in order for them to adapt and grow.

What are the benefits of beginner workouts?

1. Helps you build strength

Doing beginner workouts can build strength that will help you advance onto intermediate and advanced workout routines. Research in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found two-to-three strength training workouts a week was enough for beginners to increase their squat strength by 28% among other increases in strength.

2. Boosts your confidence

Starting in the gym as a beginner will help you build confidence in the exercises and yourself: a review from Europe's Journal of Psychology reported that "gym members associate their gym workout with amplified emotional resilience".

3. Creates mind-to-muscle connection

This refers to how well your brain is able to activate and engage a muscle group and is a vital skill in all workouts. It requires practice and that comes from starting as a beginner

4. Reduces your risk of injury

A 2023 review reported that the intensity of weight training impacts injury outcomes - with lower-intensity, traditional strength training resulting in the least amount of injuries compared to higher-intensity workouts like Strongman. Sticking with low-intensity, beginner workouts to build up strength and confidence can help avoid injury.

Can I build muscle with beginner workouts?

Yes, absolutely. The benefit of being a beginner is that you make the most adaptations when performing new things - this is known as 'newbie gains'. Research from the European Journal of Applied Physiology shows people with no strength training experience gained three times as much muscle as people who had previously trained when following a 21-week programme. They also gained five times as much strength.

It's important to use this time wisely to maximise your muscle while it's easier to build, but there are some considerations that are more important than muscle at the beginning of your gym training. These include perfecting form - building good habits now is vital, rather than being too focused on lifting heavy and not performing exercises correctly. Then there's finding forms of training you enjoy: lock in exercise that makes you happy at the beginning and you're much more likely to stick with it.

6 best beginner gym workouts to try now

1. Beginner upper-body workout by Alexandra Redmond

What? An upper-body workout beginners can do in the gym.

Why? Building upper body strength is really important - study up on this workout and take it to the gym with you for brilliant guidance.

How long? 15 minutes.

A post shared by Alex Redmond | Fitness Tips (@alexandra_redmond) A photo posted by on

2. Upper-body cable-only workout by PureGym

What? An upper-body workout you can do by grabbing a cable machine and staying put.

Why? If you want to start experimenting with kit as a beginner, you can't go far wrong with a cable machine. It's a great way to add resistance to your workouts for effective strength training. To turn these exercises into a workout in their own right, do three rounds, with ten to twelve reps on a weight that's comfortable for you each for each move.

How long? 20 minutes.

3. Beginner dumbbell workout by Kayla Itsines

What? Kayla Itsines shares such a brilliant beginner workout that you can take at your own pace.

Why? Simple but effective. In this workout you'll be working through the four key movements: upper-body push, upper-body pull, lower-body hinge and lower-body squat.

How long? 28 minutes.

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines) A photo posted by on

4. Beginner leg workout using basic gym kit by Naomi Kong

What? Another way to experiment with kit is to try machines. Don't be intimidated - this workout talks you through how to use every piece.

Why? The benefit of the gym is that it can hold big machinery that you can't access at home - and these pieces of kit can be used to build strength with extra stability. Kong talks you through how to use some of them in this workout.

How long? 30 minutes.

5. Full-body gym routine by Naomi Kong

What? Another routine by Kong, this time hitting the full body.

Why? Full-body routines are great for beginners: they target every muscle for optimum training volume while also ensuring there's no one area that's too sore to move the next day. This is also a friendly follow-along style you don't feel alone.

How long? 30 minutes.

6. Low-impact beginner workout by Shona Vertue

What? A beginner-friendly routine that uses resistance bands and a bench/box.

Why? If you're working on form, Shona Vertue is your girl. She talks you through how to do every movement.

How long? 30 minutes.