New to Working Out? It’s Official: 16 Best Workouts for Beginners of All Time To Boost Fitness, Muscle, and Tone

The fitness space can feel intimidating, at the best of times, but especially if you're a beginner. Cross the minefield of acronyms (EMOMs, AMRAPs, and HIIT) with the many conflicting opinions (do only low impact! Don't bother with low impact) and gymtimidation so many feel, and it's no wonder many can feel put off. Enter: the best workouts for beginners that promise to boost your fitness in a fun and non-intimidating way.

But before you roll out that new yoga mat and get cracking, let's have a quick refresher on why you should dip your toes back in.

We know that moving our bodies is vital for overall health and wellbeing, whether that's physical health (improved cardiovascular fitness, enhanced strength, more mobility and flexibility) or mental wellbeing (lowered risk of anxiety and depression and improved cognitive function, to name just a few benefits).

And the great news for beginners is that you really don't have to commit to hours in the gym to make gains: studies (like this paper from the University of Sydney, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine) show that execise 'snacks' of around five minutes are associated with lower risk of dveloping cancer, while other research (such as this paper, published by the University of Cambridge) points to just 11 minutes of walking per day cutting our risk of premature death.

Convinced? Us too, so we've put together an expert-approved list of the best workouts to tackle as a beginner below. In the meantime, do take a look at our guides to the best gym workouts for beginners, the best YouTube workouts for beginners and the best home workouts for beginners, here.

16 best workouts for beginners of all time, according to coaches

What is the best way to start working out as a beginner?

We all have to start somewhere, and whether you're starting a new habit completely from scratch or you're returning after a hiatus, there are some important points to bear in mind.

1. Work out what works for you

"If you are a beginner wanting to get started with exercise and you are unsure what the best way is to start working out, the first thing to establish is the environment that works best for you," advises personal trainer Robyn Drummond. "Getting fit doesn’t mean you have to go to the gym; you can exercise at home if you are short on time, or it works better for your lifestyle."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Start small

Firstly, consistency and commitment trump effort every time. Starting with the basics, build things up slowly, meeting yourself where you are.

"The best way to start working out as a beginner is to focus on building a consistent habit rather than jumping into anything too intense straight away," advises Rowan Clift, training and nutrition specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics. "Start small, with short sessions that are manageable, and choose bodyweight exercises that build foundational strength and mobility."

3. Find an activity you enjoy

"Find an activity that you enjoy," suggests James Bickerstaff, personal trainer at Origym. "The best way to start is by doing something you already love and building from there. This could be walking or even dancing around in the kitchen; you don't need intimidating machines to get started."

4. Go steady

Ideally, you'll be doing low-impact workouts to start with, to avoid over-stressing the body. Nothing puts paid to a new exercise habit quicker than an injury, so don't overdo it.

"I always recommend beginning with low-impact routines that allow you to learn the correct form and gradually improve your fitness," agrees Clift. "Importantly, make sure you warm up before and cool down after each session to protect your body and aid recovery. Being kind to your body in the early stages will help reduce injury risk and ensure long-term motivation."

5. Don't overcommit

"It's natural to feel excited about getting started making healthy changes, but it’s so easy to set our goals too high and then fall short of them," warns Drummond. "This can leave you feeling disappointed and impact your motivation, meaning you're less likely to continue.

"Additionally, don’t go all in too soon. You don’t need all the equipment from the beginning. Simple things like mini resistance bands or doing bodyweight movements are great. It’s all about finding a way that helps you get started and finding a method that helps you stay consistent long term."

6. Just do it

And as for actually getting started? In the words of Nike, just do it.

"If you are going to a gym, my advice would be: just go!" says Drummond. "It doesn’t matter what you do, but just get into the environment. For many people, that’s the scariest part. Scope out the changing rooms, the water fountain, and how the machines work. Don’t pay too much attention to the workout session itself; that will come in time. Focus on feeling more comfortable in that environment."

What are the benefits of workouts for beginners?

You likely won't need us to list all the benefits of a regular and consistent exercise routine, for both body and mind. But in case you need reminding, we're talking:

Improved strength and cardiovascular fitness

More self-confidence

A sense of achievement

Improved productivity

Boosted mood

Reduced anxiety

Better sleep quality

More mobility and flexibility.

What should we be looking for in a beginner's workout?

But how do we know if the workout we're doing is beginner-friendly and appropriate? The chances are, your body will tell you pretty quickly if it's not right: too easy, and you'll be breezing through barely breaking a sweat, and too hard, you'll struggle to complete it or feel awful the next day. Either way, listen to your body, but do expect (and embrace!) a little pain along the way - just not too much.

"When choosing a workout, it’s important to consider your current fitness level, your goals, and what you genuinely enjoy," advises Clift. "As a beginner, look for workouts that focus on fundamental movements, like squats, lunges, push-ups and planks - these help build strength, balance, and coordination.

"Ensure the workout allows for good form and offers progressions so you can scale up as you improve. Evolving as you gain strength and fitness is key for staying motivated and avoiding injury."

16 best workouts for beginners, according to top coaches

1. 10-minute beginners low-impact workout with Joe Wicks

What? A quick, low-impact 10-minute workout with everyone's favourite PE teacher, Joe Wicks, for the win.

Why? As touched on above, low-impact workouts are a great place for beginners to start, as they limit the strain on joints while challenging fitness and strength.

How long for? 10 minutes, and the day is yours.

QUICK 10 Minute Ultimate Beginners Workout Low-Impact | The Body Coach TV - YouTube Watch On

2. Madfit 15-minute no equipment cardio workout

What? A short and sweet cardio sweat session.

Why? Bickerstaff rates this cardio-based workout, as it has no equipment (perfect for beginners) and is easy to fit into your schedule, being only 15 minutes.

How long for? Just a quarter of an hour, done and dusted.

15 MIN BEGINNER CARDIO Workout (At Home No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

3. Freeletics 17-minute no equipment workout

What? An equipment-free, beginner-friendly class from Freeletics coach Selene.

Why? "Selene uses only bodyweight exercises, jumping jacks, crunches, lunges, and burpees, which means no equipment is needed and the focus is on developing foundational fitness," notes Clift. "You'll work on coordination, balance, endurance and core strength. These are excellent for beginners as they help improve general physical literacy."

How long for? Just 17 minutes.

Selene Full body workout | Freeletics no equipment workout - YouTube Watch On

4. 20-minute Yoga for beginners with Adriene

What? If you've never done Yoga with Adriene, who even are you? The queen of online yoga workouts guides you through a 20-minute beginner's workout.

Why? "Yoga with Adriene is great for beginners," notes Bickerstaff. "She has a whole playlist dedicated to showing newcomers the practice, ensuring good form and technique."

How long for? Just 20 minutes to get started.

20-Minute Yoga For Beginners | Start Yoga Here... - YouTube Watch On

5. 20-minute Eras Tour workout

What? Thought we'd left the Eras Tour back in 2024? Not so. Reminisce as you workout with this 20-minute, no-repeat HIIT-style cardio class.

Why? Who says working out can't be fun? HIIT is a fab way to work on your cardio fitness, and it allows you to bank benefits in less time than other forms of workouts.

How long for? Twenty minutes (but you might wish it was longer!)

20 MIN ERAS TOUR TAYLOR SWIFT WORKOUT | No Repeat HIIT Cardio | warm-up + cool down included - YouTube Watch On

6. Caroline Girvan lower body workout for beginners

What? A 30-minute lower body workout with internet rock star trainer, Caroline Girvan.

Why? "I always recommend Caroline Girvan because I think she is the best trainer," says personal trainer Edwina Jenner. "Beginners will benefit from workouts like this one with clear instructions, minimal equipment, and a trainer who explains simply what you need to do. There is a process, a clear framework for you to follow. You want the workouts to feel doable, not punishing. An encouraging trainer can go a long way towards you actually enjoying your workout."

How long for? Half an hour.

DAY 1 of Beginner EPIC | No Equipment Lower Body Workout - YouTube Watch On

7. 10 minute beginner yoga workout

What? Perfect for the complete beginner, this video is made by hugely popular teacher Yoga with Adrienne, who guides you through the basic postures that will get you started on your yoga journey.

Why? Yoga is tough, and learning about the practice is the only way to make it easier. Plus, if you've done one of the more intense strength or HIIT workouts above, you might want to get started with yoga, which will help you stretch out.

How long? 10 minutes.

10-Minute Yoga For Beginners | Start Yoga Here... - YouTube Watch On

8. Joe Wicks ultimate beginners workout

What? In this workout by Joe Wicks, you'll do 30 seconds of exercise followed by 30 seconds of rest and repeat for 15 minutes. He talks you through all the moves, including squats and star jumps, as well as how to modify the session to your personal fitness level.

Why? Joe was the king of lockdown, getting even fitness haters to start moving with his daily P.E. classes. We might not be locked at home now, but his tutorials are just as good. Keen to try more? We've rounded up all the best Joe Wicks workouts, here.

How long? 15 minutes.

15 Minute Ultimate Beginners Workout | The Body Coach TV - YouTube Watch On

9. 16 minute beginner mobility routine

What? Flexibility is about having muscles that stretch, whereas mobility is about having joints that can safely support those muscles. This routine is about developing that joint strength for loosened shoulders, neck, hips, spine, knees and ankles.

Why? Mobility is needed for you to properly move through all exercises, including squatting, doing a press-up and running. Plus, it's challenging in itself, and shaking out tightness makes you feel great.

How long? 16 minutes.

10. 20 minute beginner fat burning workout

What? If you want to get your heart rate up without jumping around, this low-impact HIIT session is for you. The workout includes exercises such as overhead reaches, squats and glute bridges.

Why? MadFit is one of the most popular workout creators on YouTube, so she knows exactly how to instruct a good routine. You have free rein to take this session as easily as you need to, so make sure you listen to your body.

How long? 20 minutes.

20 min Fat Burning Workout for TOTAL BEGINNERS (Achievable, No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

11. Happy mood-boosting dance workout

What? If you've been putting off HIIT training because the thought of burpees and planks is enough to make you puffed out, we have the solution: dance workouts. Dancing for happiness and throwing some shapes has been scientifically proven to boost fitness and mental health - plus, you'll have so much fun, you'll forget you're even exercising.

Why? Exercise should be all about endorphins - and with this workout, it is. There are dance workouts for every mood. Some will get you sweaty, some will improve your fitness, coordination and even muscle strength, and all of them will leave you feeling amazing.

How long? 25 minutes.

HAPPY DANCE WORKOUT-If you're feeling like shite, this one is for YOU. - YouTube Watch On

12. 2 mile walking workout

What? We all know walking is good for beginners and advanced exercisers, but we bet you didn't think about starting with it at home. Enter: Jo, otherwise known as Grow With Jo, the YouTuber who shares walking workouts you can do from your living room.

Why? Walking is so beneficial - it's low impact, which means it's great for your joints, and it also improves your fitness levels without being too much too fast for your brain and body to keep up with. You'll be amazed at how sweaty you get with these videos. If you need more persuasion, read our guide to the benefits of walking, here.

How long? 26 minutes.

2 MILE FAST WALK At Home | Fitness Videos growwithjo - YouTube Watch On

13. Low impact beginner circuit workout

What? A circuit-based workout (meaning you repeat a few different exercises multiple times) specifically designed for people who are brand new to exercise, coming back from injury, are carrying more weight than they are used to or find other YouTube workouts inaccessible.

Why? You can be sure that Shona Vertue knows what she's doing when it comes to instructing you, given that she fuses her knowledge of physiology and psychology to leave you feeling great.

How long? 30 minutes.

LOW IMPACT WORKOUT - Complete Beginners | Follow Along | Shona Vertue - YouTube Watch On

14. Absolute beginner bodyweight workout

What? In this workout, Joannah Soh takes you through a five-minute warm-up before guiding you through exercises for your lower body, upper body and mid-section.

Why? With expert explanation - including pointers on what not to do - you can learn more about perfecting these exercises safely, taking away knowledge as well as endorphins.

How long? 30 minutes.

Absolute Beginner Bodyweight Workout (No Weights, No Jumping) | Joanna Soh - YouTube Watch On

15. All standing beginner cardio

What? This workout doesn't require you to throw your body around the room. Instead, you'll be stepping and reaching with this standing workout full of good vibes.

Why? The Body Project channel has loads of beginner workouts, and the comments are drenched with thanks to the instructors for helping them get fit and fall in love with exercise.

How long? 30 minutes.

Low impact, beginner, fat burning, home cardio workout. ALL standing! - YouTube Watch On

16. 45 minute beginner Pilates workout

What? Don't be overwhelmed by the length of this workout - those minutes aren't just spent on the mat but also familiarising yourself with the Pilates principles, expert form and guidance from instructor Isa Welly.

Why? If you've wanted to get started with Pilates exercises for a while but haven't known how to get going or felt intimidated, this calm and educational practice is for you.

How long? 45 minutes.

45MIN FULL BODY PILATES WORKOUT FOR BEGINNERS - GET STRONGER AND MORE FLEXIBLE - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to fit kit now:

Shop MC UK approved fit kit now:

BAM Enduro Crop Top £20.30 at BAM We love this gorgeous BAM crop top for so many reasons, but we'll try to pin it down. Gently supportive, soft and comfy and in the most buttery of shades, it ticks all of our boxes (and more) for summer workouts. Alo Yoga Match Point Shorts £68 at Alo Yoga You'll win game, set and match in the style stakes in these Alo Yoga shorts this season. As practical as they are pretty, we love the built-in briefs. Adanola Ultimate Cross Back Romper £48 at Adanola Tired of a two-piece? This Adanola romper is the perfect alternative. Cut from a lightweight fabric, it'll keep you cool and comfortable whatever the British weather brings.