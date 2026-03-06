Whether you're venturing on a quick staycation or jetting across the globe, any occasion calls for a chic, functional and hardworking weekend bag. Carrying all of the essentials while simultaneously complementing any look, we understand that finding the perfect one is no small feat.

After all, there are plenty of things to consider. Laptop-friendly options, airline size regulations, internal compartments to make sure nothing gets misplaced, the list is understandably endless.

However, as a self-proclaimed expert who is no stranger to a last-minute getaway, I've decided to put my expertise to the test and compile the top eight best weekend bags that will serve you well, regardless of the occasion.

Light packers will enjoy Longchamp's ever-so-iconic chocolate-brown Le Pliage XL handbag for its roomy fit and stylish exterior. While master overpackers (myself included) will favour Antler's Heritage weekend bag with its holdall design, including separate compartments and a removable back-strap to carry over a suitcase, it also doubles as an extra pocket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keen to have a look? Below, an editor-approved selection of the chicest weekend bags.

Shop best weekend bags