8 Timeless Weekend Bags That Make Packing for a Getaway Effortlessly Stylish
From chic carry-on bags to soft holdalls
Whether you're venturing on a quick staycation or jetting across the globe, any occasion calls for a chic, functional and hardworking weekend bag. Carrying all of the essentials while simultaneously complementing any look, we understand that finding the perfect one is no small feat.
After all, there are plenty of things to consider. Laptop-friendly options, airline size regulations, internal compartments to make sure nothing gets misplaced, the list is understandably endless.
However, as a self-proclaimed expert who is no stranger to a last-minute getaway, I've decided to put my expertise to the test and compile the top eight best weekend bags that will serve you well, regardless of the occasion.
Light packers will enjoy Longchamp's ever-so-iconic chocolate-brown Le Pliage XL handbag for its roomy fit and stylish exterior. While master overpackers (myself included) will favour Antler's Heritage weekend bag with its holdall design, including separate compartments and a removable back-strap to carry over a suitcase, it also doubles as an extra pocket.
Keen to have a look? Below, an editor-approved selection of the chicest weekend bags.
Shop best weekend bags
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.