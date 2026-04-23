Hips feeling tight? You're not alone: experts advise that hip stiffness (along with lower back pain - more on this, below) is one of the most prevalent niggles (technical term, naturally) among sedentary UK adults.

By sedentary, unfortunately, that includes most of us. Studies (such as this one, conducted by researchers at University College London) show that around two-thirds of us are spending more than eight hours a day sitting down, whether this is working at a desk or watching TV in the evenings.

And it likely won't be news to you that we're not doing ourselves any favours, here. Alongside a raft of other negative health outcomes associated with prolonged sitting, tight hips are a common complaint.

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But it's not just office workers and sofa snugglers who are falling foul of hip stiffness and immobility - the more active among us aren't immune either, with regular runners also being highly prone to these issues.

So, if you're regularly lacing up your trainers and trotting out, you might be interested to learn that you're not imagining running feeling tough: tight hips will take their toll on your performance. Research (like this study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health) shows that hip flexor stiffness both causes back pain and impairs performance: a double whammy no runner wants to contend with, marathon season or not.

But you're in luck: keep scrolling for the 60-second tight hip reset that comes PT and physio-approved; plus, check out our guides to all things flexibility, from the best hip flexor strengthening exercises and whether hip thrusts are effective, right through to frog stretches for tight hips and the best yoga moves for hip tension. You're welcome!

Tight hips? Try this PT-approved 60-second reset now

What are tight hips?

You probably don't need us to explain exactly how tight hips feel, but it's important to make the distinction, here, between the sensation of tightness and a genuine lack of mobility in the joint, as both these things can have the same net result (pain, stiffness and more).

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"Tight hips aren’t a diagnosis in and of themselves," advises physiotherapist at Complete Pilates, Helen O'Leary. "What patients are really describing is either a sensation of tightness around the pelvis, or a reduced range of motion when doing certain exercises involving movement at the hip joint; for example, trying to touch your toes or pulling your knee to your chest."

Wondering why the distinction matters? Well, you can't treat what you don't know, right?

"When someone says they have 'tight hips', we have to ask a critical question: are the hips simply holding tension, or is there a genuine loss of mobility?" explains consultant osteopath and co-founder of The Back in Shape Program, Michael Fatica. "People who feel stiffness but have a normal range of motion are actually describing weak hips, where the muscles are struggling to cope with the basic demands of daily life. The second reality is actual, chronic shortening of the musculature. In this case, whether the person is actively trying to move (like in a hip hinge) or someone is passively moving the joint for them, the hip simply will not move past a certain point."

What causes tight hips?

We've touched on this above (sitting down, running, cycling - you name it), but let's look in a little more detail at what's really going on, anatomically speaking.

"Tight hips are very common," shares personal trainer and women's health and wellness advocate, Meera Bhogal. "In my experience as a PT working with women across all life stages, I would say the majority of clients present with some degree of hip tightness or dysfunction - largely driven by lifestyle habits rather than exercise alone.

"What most people describe as 'tight' hips is often less about true muscle tightness and more about inactivity. Modern life means we spend long periods sitting at desks, in cars, on sofas, which keeps the hip flexors in a shortened position for hours at a time. Over time, they feel tight, but the bigger issue is that the opposing muscles(particularly the glutes) become underused and inactive.

"So, it’s not just tightness, it’s a muscle imbalance causing the sensation: overworked hip flexors and underactive glutes."

According to Bhogal, the biggest contributors are:

Prolonged sitting: desk jobs, commuting, screen time

desk jobs, commuting, screen time Lack of varied movement: we don’t squat, kneel, or sit on the floor as much anymore

we don’t squat, kneel, or sit on the floor as much anymore Reduced daily activity: We're far more sedentary than ever before

We're far more sedentary than ever before Muscle imbalances: stronger quads, weaker glutes

stronger quads, weaker glutes Pregnancy and childbirth: can affect alignment and muscle function

can affect alignment and muscle function Hormonal changes: particularly during menopause.

What are the signs and symptoms of tight hips?

Now, you might think this one is straightforward: tightness in the hip joint, right? Well, yes - plus more unexpected symptoms as well.

"Clinically, what we often see isn’t true shortness or tightness, it's poor strength and control," explains Pilates instructor, physiotherapist and founder of Core LDN, Claire Mills. "This manifests as feeling stiff when standing up after sitting, reduced hip extension (difficulty fully straightening the leg behind you), lower back discomfort, especially after prolonged sitting, a tendency to arch the lower back or tilt the pelvis forward and glutes that feel 'lazy' or hard to engage

"In many cases, the body is substituting mobility for stability, so what feels tight is often compensating for weakness elsewhere."

But what about the not-so-obvious signs? "Tight (or more accurately, underactive and weak) hips can have wider effects than people expect," notes Mills. We're talking:

Low energy and fatigue: inefficient movement patterns make everyday tasks more tiring

inefficient movement patterns make everyday tasks more tiring Poor posture: prolonged sitting can encourage a forward-tilted pelvis and a rounded spine

prolonged sitting can encourage a forward-tilted pelvis and a rounded spine Reduced breathing efficiency and altered breathing mechanics: tight hip flexors can affect diaphragm function via their connection to the lumbar spine and associated fascia

tight hip flexors can affect diaphragm function via their connection to the lumbar spine and associated fascia Decreased athletic performance: especially in running, cycling, and strength training

especially in running, cycling, and strength training Pelvic floor dysfunction: due to altered load and pressure management.

What can we do to ease tight hips?

It's not all bad news, though: there are some super simple (not to mention quick) solutions for stiff and tight hip flexors. However, contrary to what you might think, it's not just a case of adding in a few rushed stretches at the end of your run.

"The first thing you can do is stand up and get moving," advises O'Leary. "Make sure that you take regular breaks from sitting at your desk - preferably every 30 minutes to an hour. Remember that maintaining any position for a long time is hard for your body, so keep moving."

And Mills agrees, advising a multi-pronged approach. "The solution isn’t just stretching, it's retraining how the hips function," she notes. "From a physio point of view, a well-rounded approach includes a combination of activation work to re-engage glutes and deep core and work hips through range, strength training (especially through full hip extension), movement variability (regular position changes throughout the day) and targeted and controlled (not passive!) mobility work."

The 60-second expert-approved tight hips reset to try today

Mills recommends the following as a simple, discreet, and effective reset that can be done more or less anywhere, without your colleagues so much as batting an eyelid.

1. 20-second seated pelvic reset and low back mobility with core activation

"Sit tall, feet flat on the floor and exhale as you gently rock the pelvis back," says Mills. "Think of engaging your deep core (imagine a zip tailbone to belly button or a pelvic floor elevator lift). Inhale and relax your deep core as you rock your pelvis forward."

2. 20-second seated glute activation with resistance band

"Sit on the edge of your chair, spine tall with your feet flat on the floor hip width apart," instructs Mills. "Have a resistance band around your thighs just above your knees. Keeping your feet still, push your knees out into the resistance of the band.

"Hold the max point of tension for a couple of seconds, then slowly release your knees back, keeping the lower back relaxed. If you don't have a band, you could press out into the resistance of your hands or just do seated glute squeezes instead."

3. 20-second standing hip opener

"Stand up, step one leg back into a small lunge," says Mills. "Tuck pelvis slightly (posterior tilt) and, if you're feeling good, reach the same-side arm overhead. Take two to three deep breaths, and switch sides."

Continue for 20 seconds, and there you have it: a 60-second hip reset challenge, done and dusted.

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