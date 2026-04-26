Not a fan of numbers? Honestly - we hear you, and same. Analysing metrics and poring over stats post-workout isn't always the best way of assessing progress, and let's just say, tying ourselves in knots over times is not the one when it comes to hyping ourselves up after a run.

There's something incredibly freeing about ditching all our tech and working out purely to feel, but that being said, there is one metric we're low-key obsessed with, right now: vo₂ max. If you own any wearable tech, the chances are you'll have heard of it - but if you're anything like us, you'll have glossed over the numbers, not entirely sure what they even mean (guilty).

But we're here to tell you that, unlike some other stats we're happy to leave in the past (BMI - we're talking about you), there are legitimate benefits to knowing - and improving upon - your vo₂ max. Not content to just take our word for it? Research (such as this study, published in the journal Translational Sports Medicine) shows that in fact, a decent vo₂ max score reduces our chance of developing cardiovascular disease and is a key indicator of mortality, with further studies (like this one, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine) reveal that the metric is more influential to health and mortality outcomes than weight or BMI measurements.

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And it's not just something for elite athletes to focus on; we can all benefit from understanding our vo₂ max. So, with this in mind, we asked the experts for an overview of what the metric really means and how we can improve it. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know, but in the meantime, do check out our guides on how to improve your fitness, fast, the fitness trends to avoid and get on board with the benefits of military fitness workouts, here.

Vo₂ Max Is the Understated Metric You Should Know About - Here's Why, and How to Improve Yours

What is VO₂ Max?

While it might sound technical, understanding vo₂ max doesn't have to be difficult. Put simply, it's about how efficiently our bodies are at using oxygen while we workout.

"Vo₂ max refers to the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use during intense exercise," explains personal trainer at Ultimate Performance, Steve Chambers. "In the most simple terms, it measures how efficiently your heart, lungs, and muscles work together to fuel your body."

If you're using a smart watch, your vo₂ max will be displayed as a number between one and 100, and the higher the number, the better.

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"A good rule of thumb is that the higher your vo₂ max, the more oxygen your body can deliver and use, and the better your overall cardiovascular fitness," notes Chambers. This being said, we can change the number - plus, it'll naturally fluctuate as we age, too: a 'good' score in your 20s, for example, will look very different to a good number in your 60s.

Why is VO₂ max important?

Ok, now we (kind of) know what it is, but why is it important? Previously the preserve of dedicated runners wanting to understand pace and endurance, we now understand that vo₂ mvax is strongly linked to health and longevity, as well as performance.

"Your vo₂ max levels are important because they can be used to measure your cardiorespiratory fitness and heart health," explains personal trainer at Gymshark, Alex Kirkup-Lee. "The higher your vo₂ level, the more efficient your body is at converting oxygen into energy while exercising. If you have higher vo₂ max levels, then you have stronger heart and lung capacity, helping to improve your overall health and your ability to engage in high-endurance exercises."

The reason experts are so engaged with vo₂ max as a metric is that, unlike other stats such as BMI and weight, it goes beyond aesthetics - giving us a snapshot of how well our bodies are functioning, and even ageing, too.

"Research consistently shows that higher vo₂ max is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, lower all-cause mortality, better metabolic health and greater physical independence and quality of life overall," shares Becky Townsend, head of nutrition at Virgin Active. "While aesthetic metrics can look 'good', underlying cardiovascular fitness might be poor. Vo₂ max, on the other hand, reflects how well your body actually functions."

What are the benefits of having a good VO₂ Max score?

So, in addition to the benefits touched on above, why else should the everyday exerciser focus on improving their vo₂ max?

1. You'll have more energy

This is a big one, and takes vo₂ max out of the realms of elite sports and into relatable, everyday life.

"A higher vo₂ max means your body delivers oxygen more efficiently, keeping you energised and less fatigued," says Chambers. "So, everyday activities, such as climbing stairs, carrying shopping, or even coping with long workdays, feel easier, more manageable, and less draining."

2. Your endurance will improve

When we talk about endurance, it's easy to picture marathon runners, but we all benefit from a good level of endurance fitness.

"When it comes to fitness, a good vo₂ max generally means you can last longer at greater intensities," says Simmons. "So instead of feeling out of breath jogging for the bus, you can jog for the bus, and your heart rate and breathing rate have barely changed. That is because your body is more efficient at doing this stuff, so it does not have to work as hard to pull in all of that oxygen; you are able to transfer it through to your bloodstream more effectively and use it well."

3. You'll have more stamina and better technique

You might assume that stamina and endurance are one and the same, and, to an extent, they are interchangeable. However, while there are some slight differences, one thing remains the same: a good vo₂ max will help.

"Better stamina is undisputedly a good thing, in terms of health and fitness," shares Simmons. "It helps you keep up in sport, means you can enjoy the pleasures of friendly competition, and that you can play to a better level.

"It also means that you can sustain good technique for longer, and that is important if you are trying to optimise your technique in a certain sport, or become more powerful at running, for example. Essentially, you're helping your muscles and joints function at a higher level. Often one of the things that breaks technique is not having great stamina, so having a good vo₂ max enables you to last better, for longer."

4. You'll recover faster

So, you've smashed your workout - but any trainer worth their salt will tell you that what you do in the hours after your session is just as crucial as the work itself. The good news? A strong vo₂ max aids recovery, too.

"A decent vo₂ max doesn't just make exercise feel easier; you'll recover quicker afterwards, too," Simmons continues. "Overall, your body is better at dealing with effort. It means it is harder for you to get really out of breath and exhausted when you are doing more intense exercise, and it also means you don't generally need to take as long to rest in between efforts."

5. You'll age better

Fitness benefits aside, a high vo₂ max will stand you in good stead as you age - something that, as our lifespans increase, is becoming ever more important.

"‘Longevity’ is one of those buzz words you’ll almost certainly have seen or read about in the media," agrees Chambers. "And, undoubtedly, more and more people – especially those in their late 30s, 40s and 50s - are waking up to how important it is to look after their bodies now, so that they continue to be active and independent and have a good quality of life in their 70s and 80s.

"This is where better VO₂ max levels can make a profound difference to your life as you get older. When combined with building and maintaining your muscle mass (particularly since sarcopenia is a real concern as we get older), higher vo₂ max levels can determine how capable, mobile, and independent you remain later in life."

How can beginners start to improve their VO₂ max score?

Keen to see those numbers on an upward trajectory, but not sure how to achieve it? We've got you, and the good (best) news is that you won't have to commit to hours of gruelling cardio to notice the gains - unless you want to, of course.

"Beginners can absolutely improve their vo₂ max levels without undertaking high-intensity training," advises Kirkup-Lee. "Ideally, beginners should focus on adapting their existing workout routines to include more low-intensity training sessions, such as jogging and cycling. A good point of reference is to check if you're able to maintain a conversation while exercising - your heart rate should remain in zone 2 for the greatest gains."

Remember: intensity is relative, so meet yourself where you are and work just a little harder than you do right now, and those numbers will start to creep up, over time.

Here are the experts' top five tips for improving that all-important metric.

1. Walk more than you think you need to

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: walking is a seriously underrated form of exercise.

"Low-intensity movement is massively undervalued," says Chambers. "Daily steps improve cardiovascular efficiency without adding extra stress to your body. I would say 7,000 to 10,000 steps is a realistic baseline for most people with a good level of fitness to aim for."

2. Introduce moderate cardio gradually

Building VO₂ max isn't just about hardcore HIIT sessions, but you do need to work on your cardio load to notice any gains.

"The best way to improve vo₂ max is with regular aerobic training," advises Simmons. "This means you are basically challenging your heart and lungs to work a little bit harder and a little bit faster - and it comes from doing repetitive movements that you can sustain over longer periods of time.

"Intervals work really well because you can push your system harder than normal without having to do prolonged sessions that require a much greater aerobic base. In one session, aim to do a little bit of faster work, a little bit of slower work, then more faster work again. For beginners, that might just mean brisk walking, treadmill work, or steady cycling."

3. Build strength first

While cardio is crucial, don't forget about strength, too.

"Traditionally, vo₂ max has been associated with endurance training, but you can’t separate cardiovascular fitness from muscular health," explains Chambers. "Strength training improves your muscle mass, which in turn improves how your body uses oxygen. It enhances mitochondrial function (your cell's energy systems) and supports better cardiovascular efficiency. In other words: stronger muscles make your entire system work better."

4. Focus on consistency over perfection

Consistency is a drum we (consistently) bang on for good reason. You'll gain more from three moderate sessions per week than a couple of all-out ones each month, and that's a fact.

"The biggest gains in vo₂ max often come from simply moving from ‘inactive’ to ‘consistently active," notes Chambers. "That doesn’t mean seven days a week of hard exercise, but training anywhere from three to five times a week (depending on your fitness levels), moving your body every day through Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT: essentially all the ways we use our bodies daily) and prioritising active recovery."

5. Don't sleep on your recovery habits

Lastly, we'll reiterate what we touched on above: recovery matters as much as your workout.

"Sleep, stress management, and nutrition all influence your cardiovascular performance," Chambers continues. "Poor recovery limits your ability to improve vo₂ max."

How can we track VO₂ max progress?

So, you've put in the work, but how can you tell if you're really gaining? Trust us: there will be signs.

"As your vo₂ max improves, you should start to feel some, or even all, of the below," shares Kirkup-Lee. "This is not an exhaustive list, but it's a good guide:

You stop getting out of breath as easily.

Workouts feel more manageable (even as they get harder).

Your energy levels become more stable throughout the day.

Recovery becomes faster.

You feel more physically capable and resilient.

"In short, you'll move from simply exercising to actually being fit."

And there's a long-term goal we should all be striving for.

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