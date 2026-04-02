We won't beat around the bush — winter felt endless, didn't it? Pair the wettest winter on record with leaden grey skies, minus temperatures and short, dark days, and it's easy to see why the term "winter blues" was coined.

If you’ve been wondering whether the sun is still even there, you’re not alone. With less sunlight, cold, damp weather and a psychological desire to hibernate, keeping physically and emotionally well can be an uphill battle. And while self-care might have been the last thing on your mind, now is as good a time as ever to reintroduce some simple self-care steps into your daily routine.

If you feel stuck or like it's time for a gentle wellness reset, you're in the right place, and now might just be the perfect time to prioritise your physical and mental health. You don't need ages - two minutes will do - and you don't need huge overhauls, either. All of the experts we spoke to for this piece confirmed the same - that small, consistent wins can have a disproportionately large impact on wellness.

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“Change might feel like trudging through the mud, especially post-winter, but what's often needed in these moments is something to build a sense of momentum,” explains clinical psychologist Dr Maggie Hogan. “Behavioural activation usually looks like small changes - often smaller than you might expect - but those low-effort wins [mean] meeting a bigger goal, like creating a habit, feels more doable.”



Not sure you follow? Small, consistent change is the key to feeling your best, or so reckons the science. So, with that in mind, keep scrolling for five evidence-based two-minute wellness hacks to boost your mood this spring and beyond. Keen to bookmark more ideas? Don't skip our guides to expert-approved self-care ideas, our tried and tested guide to the best sunrise alarm clocks, or Em The Nutritionist's wellness life lessons.

6 Quick Ways to Boost Body and Mind This Spring

1. Sigh Away The Winter Blues With Conscious Breathing

I’ve always thought sighing was underrated, so I was impressed to discover there's loads of research to prove that it's actually good for you. Try this:

Take a deep breath in through your nose, which warms the cold air.

When your lungs are full, take another short breath in to fully expand your chest.

Exhale very slowly through your mouth.

Repeat three or four times.

Research shows that this technique, known as cyclic sighing, is highly effective at reducing anxiety, improving mood and lowering breathing rate. Recently, I’ve been doing this on my morning commute — it works for lowering late-train stress, too.

2. Sync Your Body Clock With Natural Light

You'll likely know that the darker days and lack of sunlight during winter play havoc with your body’s natural circadian rhythms. According to Hogan, “The loss of light in the winter can have quite the impact. It can disrupt our circadian rhythm and make it more difficult to get vitamin D, both of which can lead to low mood and low energy.”

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Luckily, the clocks have now shifted, meaning we'll get to enjoy lighter mornings and longer evenings, too. However, if you do notice the aftereffects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) looming, experts recommend 20 minutes per day with a 10,000 lux light box or, if you don't have a light box, sitting or standing near a window in daylight for two minutes whenever you have the opportunity. TLDR: We can all benefit from short bursts of intentional natural light exposure.

3. Invigorate Yourself With a Cold Water Blast

Cold therapy may be all the rage, but taking an ice bath right now isn't exactly top of my wish list. You can mimic the benefits of a cold blast in the shower, though, which I've found to be pretty transformative during the colder months.

It's as simple as using the last two minutes or so of your daily shower to turn the temperature down. Research shows that the shock triggers the diving reflex, lowering heart rate and releasing endorphins and noradrenaline. These work together to improve clarity, performance, optimism and mood — all things hard to come by in the darker months.

I found I could only tolerate a few seconds at first, but if you aim for 30 seconds and then build up, it quickly becomes a spring wellness habit you’ll miss on days you don’t do it.

4. Take a Two-Minute Desk Safari

Struggling with motivation and concentration? Instead of doomscrolling, take two minutes to watch a high-definition nature video, such as a forest stream or a coral reef.

The amazing thing about nature is that research has proven that even viewing it digitally can reduce stress and boost cognitive function. I’ve found it works wonders as a mini focus reset.

5. Rev up for Spring With a Gratitude Burst

I'd been wishing the start of the year away, but then I realised that, even on grey days, most things we love about our lives are still present. Use your two minutes to write down three specific things you are grateful for - papers have proven that regular gratitude practice boosts dopamine and serotonin, the “feel-good” happiness brain chemicals.

This isn’t about pretending everything is always fine. As Hogan notes, “Being gentle and encouraging with yourself and acknowledging that there is a reason this is a hard time is the first step toward motivation.” However, I’ve found that noticing the good moments matters, too — and yes, being grateful that it’s not raining does count.

6. Remember, Consistency Is Key

Prioritising your wellbeing for even a few minutes each day leads to a more positive mental attitude, mood, and more.

Personally, it meant wellness suddenly felt a lot more achievable. Small hacks add up — and can lead to less stress, better mental health, improved mood, increased focus and healthier body rhythms. Use your random spare moments wisely so you can step out of hibernation and get ready to bounce into summer.

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