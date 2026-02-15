Blue Monday has come and gone, but the February Fog is here. The festive buzz has faded, resolutions have slipped, mornings are still dark, and seasonal sniffles linger. It’s no wonder energy levels dip, motivation wanes, and even simple tasks feel like a slog.

That's where I come in. I'm Dr Megan Rossi, an internationally renowned gut health scientist with an award-winning PhD in probiotics, a dietitian, and a nutritionist. I'm also a best-selling author and the founder of The Gut Health Doctor, Bio&Me, and SMART STRAINS.

My mission is simple: to inspire and transform everyone’s health using the latest science.

So, if you're feeling a little under the weather right now, know there are practical, science-backed ways to lift the winter slump, support your immunity, and restore energy. And many of them start with your gut.

Your gut microbiome – the 40 trillion microbes living in your digestive tract – influences far more than digestion. It supports immunity, metabolism, mood, energy, hormone balance, and even skin health. When your gut is thriving, the benefits ripple through the whole body.

Below, I share how to give it the boost it needs to get you through February. Keen to learn more gut health hacks? Don't skip our guides to the 30-30-30 gut health method , whether you should take probiotics , and the signs of an unhealthy gut , here.

6 science-backed ways to beat the winter slump

1. Re-establish your routines

Erratic mealtimes, sleep schedules slipping, and even bathroom habits feeling inconsistent? You’re not alone. But your microbiome thrives on regularity, so re-establishing daily routines is one of the simplest ways to support digestion, energy levels, and mood. Even small steps, such as a consistent bedtime (set your alarm), regular meal times (consider meal prepping), or a morning walk (even just 15 minutes), can make a noticeable difference.

2. Don't forget fibre

Protein has been trending, and yes, it’s important. But focusing too heavily on protein at the expense of fibre can backfire. Research from my PhD showed that a high protein-to-fibre ratio in the diet (what I call the protein: fibre index) is linked to increased gut-derived toxins.

In other words, lots of protein without enough fibre can create a more aggressive gut environment, and yes, also contribute to foul-smelling gas.

Fibre, unlike protein, isn’t digested by human cells – it acts as fuel for your gut bacteria. This supports metabolism, helps regulate blood sugar, and can even influence mood and energy. Alongside your protein goals, aim for variety across the Super Six plant groups - that's:

Vegetables

Fruits

Wholegrains

Legumes

Nuts and seeds

Herbs and spices.

Small swaps make a big difference. Substitute 50% of the meat in your Bolognese for lentils; mix berries into (protein) porridge, or swap white rice for quinoa. Most adults fall short of the recommended 30g per day, so even modest increases can energise both you and your microbes.

3. Support your immunity from the inside out

A diverse, nutrient-rich diet is the foundation of a resilient immune system. Focusing on plant variety, adequate protein, healthy fats, and fermented foods helps ensure your gut has the support it needs to keep your immune system strong.

But in some cases, specific supplements can help. For example, alongside vitamin D3, the targeted probiotic combination of LGG and BB-12 has been clinically proven to support your immune system during the winter months, reducing the length and severity of colds and flu by over 30%.

4. Introduce fermented foods daily

Fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, miso, sauerkraut, and kimchi provide live bacteria that support microbial diversity. Even if you’re not a huge fan of the flavours, start small – a few spoonfuls a day is enough. Think of it as giving your microbiome the tools it needs to work at its best.

5. Move and connect

Exercise isn’t just good for overall health; it also supports your microbiome. Research shows that moving regularly, around three times per week, can improve gut microbial diversity, no matter what you eat. It also helps keep bowel movements regular, a bonus for the one in seven people who struggle with constipation.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of activity most days, whether you’re walking, running, doing yoga, dancing, or playing with the kids. The best exercise is the one you enjoy – that’s what makes it sustainable. Whenever possible, take it outdoors – exposure to nature benefits both your microbial diversity and your mental health, a true win-win.

6. Sleep for your gut (not just your brain)

Your gut follows a circadian rhythm, just like you, which means disrupted sleep can throw off its natural cycle, and yours.

Tempted to watch just one more Netflix episode before bed? Well, even two nights of poor sleep can negatively affect your gut. Research from colleagues at King’s College London shows that sleep deprivation also influences both how much and what we eat, with an average of 385 extra calories per day, typically from less nutritious foods.

To support better sleep, try these evidence-backed strategies:

Stick to a consistent bedtime and wake time.

Get natural light early in the day to help regulate your circadian rhythm.

Prioritise sleep hygiene: keep your bedroom dark, quiet, and cool; avoid bright screens for two hours before bed; and limit caffeine after 3pm.

If you’re in the thick of the fog, think of this month as a mini reset for both you and your microbiome. Remember, your gut is your ally. Treat it well, and it’ll help you navigate the month with more energy, focus, and resilience.

