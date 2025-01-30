What causes skin inflammation? A consultant dermatologist reveals the triggers and the treatments

As someone with rosacea, one thing I'm consistently trying to avoid when it comes to my skin is inflammation. Skin inflammation is common and has many guises. It can also be really frustrating when you're unaware of what's causing it and/ or how to treat it.

I wanted to get a better understanding of exactly what inflammation is and what I can do about it. That's why I called in the help of an expert who truly knows best, Dr Anjali Mahto, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Self London.

If you're looking to gain insight into how you can manage inflammation, including the causes, prevention and treatment then you've come to the right place.

What is inflammation of the skin and what does it look like?

Inflammation is the skin's response to "irritation, infection or injury, causing redness, swelling, heat and sometimes pain," explains Dr Mahto. In light skin tones, you'll likely find your skin is red with bumps or even a rash, Dr Mahto notes.

In dark skin tones, "inflammation may present as hyperpigmentation or darker patches rather than redness," she adds. This is due to "varying melanin levels, which can result in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) after the inflammation has subsided."

No matter your skin tone, inflammation can cause the area to be warm or tender to the touch, as well as leading to skin sensitivity and discomfort, Dr Mahto explains.

Common causes of skin inflammation

There are lots of reasons skin becomes inflamed, some of those being:

Chronic skin conditions

Conditions such as rosacea and eczema can cause inflammation in the skin.

Environmental factors

Your environment might have a bigger impact on your skin than you realise. Things like "UV exposure, pollution or very cold weather", can lead to skin inflammation says Dr Mahto.

Allergies

"Some people react to fragrance or food, which can trigger inflammation," she adds.

Irritants

Similarly, certain products can irritate some people more than others (such as skincare products, certain ingredients, chemicals and soap), which trigger an inflammatory response.

Autoimmune conditions

Certain autoimmune conditions can cause inflammation, including lupus, psoriasis and Sjögren's disease, among others.

Injury or trauma

"Any injuries like cuts or burns can cause trauma to the skin, which can result in inflammation," Mahto explains.

Regardless of your suspected cause, it's important to visit a dermatologist who can help diagnose any skin conditions and come up with a holistic plan moving forward.

How to treat skin inflammation

If your skin is inflamed, the first step is to take a look at your skincare steps and take anything that might be a potential irritant out to create a simple skincare routine. "I'd recommend starting with gentle, fragrance-free skincare to avoid further irritation," explains Dr Mahto. She recommends looking for products containing soothing ingredients like aloe vera, niacinamide and ceramides, which help to repair and rebuild the skin barrier. The skin barrier is your skin's protection, keeping the good stuff in and the bad stuff out, which when impaired can cause irritation and inflammation.

You can also apply a cool compress or thermal water spray (think: Avene's Spring Thermal Water), which can reduce redness and swelling, Dr Mahto explains. "Over-the-counter hydrocortisone creams may help with mild inflammation," she adds, noting that you'll have to check this with your GP or dermatologist first.

When it comes to complementary treatments in clinic, Dr Mahto says that an assessment of the inflammation first needs to take place to find out what the root cause is. The great news is that there are a variety of treatments that can help, including lasers (such as broadband light therapy (BBL) and Halo; the former of which I myself love for my rosacea). There are also number of topical and prescription treatments that can benefit inflammatory conditions.

How to prevent skin inflammation?

Skin inflammation can be frustrating and even painful at times so if it's something you struggle with, you'll be pleased to know that there are things you can do to prevent it.

When it comes to skincare, you should avoid anything that you personally find common irritants or triggers. Starting with gentle, fragrance-free skincare is a great place to start. "Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily to protect against UV-induced inflammation," says Dr Mahto. I find this to be a particular trigger for my rosacea so make sure I'm in a good habit of applying a sunscreen that I love daily.

The next is maintaining a strong skin barrier by using soothing ingredients that Dr Mahto recommended earlier and avoiding over-exfoliating.

There are lifestyle factors you can consider, too. "Managing stress and maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods may further reduce inflammation risk," Dr Mahto adds.

If you're doing all you can at home to try to help prevent and treat inflammation and still find it bothers you, please do seek help from a professional, such as a consultant dermatologist like Dr Mahto (you can even see her and her wonderful team at her clinic). I can personally vouch for the worthy investment of seeking professional help and treatment.

