These are the 8 best foods to eat for hormone health, according to a top nutritionist

Some of the best foods for hormone health might surprise you. Wondering what makes a food "good" for hormone health? Then you're in the right place.

While there's no such thing as "good" or "bad" foods - rather ones that are more nutrient-dense, and ones that are less so - there are foods that are more beneficial for your hormones when eaten regularly than others.

Hormone health is having a bit of a moment, largely thanks to experts like the bioscientist Jessie Inchauspé going viral and sharing her blood sugar-friendly Glucose Goddess hacks (opens in new tab).

Wondering how this is relevant to your hormone health? Long story short, certain foods spike your blood sugar levels (opens in new tab), and if these spikes happen frequently, you can face a whole range of issues spanning mood swings, acne, and weight gain.

Centre your diet around foods that are beneficial for hormone health, on the other hand, and you can reap the benefits. So - where to start?

"There are many ways in which a food can be beneficial for hormone health," explains qualified nutritionist Sophie Trotman (opens in new tab). "Firstly, foods which cause minimal impact to blood glucose levels are ideal for hormonal health - eating foods that cause insulin levels to spike too regularly can lead to imbalances in hormones, such as oestrogen and progesterone."

Not just that, but foods which contain micronutrients, like zinc and magnesium, and macronutrients, like healthy fats, will be beneficial. "Also aim to eat lots of foods rich in fibre and probiotics," she shares.

Research as far back as this 1985 study (opens in new tab) have explored the link between food and hormones, with The Institute for Functional Medicine (opens in new tab) concluding that "various nutrition intake patterns, [including] foods with a higher glycemic load, are known to impact circulating levels of certain hormones."

So, what does that actually translate to on your plate? Keep scrolling as the top expert shares her eight top foods to pack your meals with for hormone health - from wholegrains, to fermented foods, to leafy greens.

Best foods for hormone health: 8 to try

1. Leafy greens

Think spinach, kale, and collard greens, all of which are rich in the vitamins and minerals essential for hormone production, shares Trotman.

If you struggle to eat enough greens, greens supplements might work for you. Read our Health Editor's greens powder review (opens in new tab) here, plus what two nutritionists thought of the trending supplement.

2. Avocado

Did you know? Avocado is high in healthy fats, a key macronutrient for hormone both production and balance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Nuts and seeds

"These are a great source of healthy fats and minerals such as zinc and magnesium, again important for hormone function," shares the nutritionist.

Think:

Almonds

Cashews

Brazil nuts

Peanuts

Macadamias

Walnuts

Hazelnuts

Sunflower seeds

Pumpkin seeds

Chia seeds

Hemp seeds

Flaxseed.

4. Berries

We all know berries can be powerhouses on the nutrient front, but did you know this? "Berries are actually high in vitamin C, a key vitamin for hormonal balance," shares the nutritionist.

5. Oily fish

"Oily fish like salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines and herring are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which aid blood sugar balance and therefore hormone balance," the nutritionist continues.

Fun fact: they also support hormone production and transportation. Neat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Fermented foods

Think live yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi. "These can help to support a healthy gut microbiome, which is important for hormone production and balance," the nutritionist explains.

Other fermented foods include:

Tempeh

Kombucha

Miso

Apple cider vinegar

Sourdough.

7. Cruciferous vegetables

These span broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, to name a few. So, why are they one of the best foods for hormone health? "Cruciferous veggies are high in fibre and nutrients, both of which support hormone metabolism and balance," shares Trotman.

Do note here, though: it's important to be mindful of your consumption of cruciferous vegetables if you have a thyroid disorder. "They contain compounds called goitrogens which can (especially in large quantities and when uncooked), block the uptake of iodine, key for thyroid function," she explains.

Pack your plate with:

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Brussels sprouts

White and red cabbage

Collard greens

Kale

Turnips.

8. Whole grains

Finally, whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats are high in fibre and therefore great for supporting hormone balance.

"They also contain important minerals like magnesium, which is great for hormone health," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)