These are the 8 best foods to eat for hormone health, according to a top nutritionist
Low mood and energy crashes, be gone.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Some of the best foods for hormone health might surprise you. Wondering what makes a food "good" for hormone health? Then you're in the right place.
While there's no such thing as "good" or "bad" foods - rather ones that are more nutrient-dense, and ones that are less so - there are foods that are more beneficial for your hormones when eaten regularly than others.
Hormone health is having a bit of a moment, largely thanks to experts like the bioscientist Jessie Inchauspé going viral and sharing her blood sugar-friendly Glucose Goddess hacks (opens in new tab).
Wondering how this is relevant to your hormone health? Long story short, certain foods spike your blood sugar levels (opens in new tab), and if these spikes happen frequently, you can face a whole range of issues spanning mood swings, acne, and weight gain.
Centre your diet around foods that are beneficial for hormone health, on the other hand, and you can reap the benefits. So - where to start?
"There are many ways in which a food can be beneficial for hormone health," explains qualified nutritionist Sophie Trotman (opens in new tab). "Firstly, foods which cause minimal impact to blood glucose levels are ideal for hormonal health - eating foods that cause insulin levels to spike too regularly can lead to imbalances in hormones, such as oestrogen and progesterone."
Not just that, but foods which contain micronutrients, like zinc and magnesium, and macronutrients, like healthy fats, will be beneficial. "Also aim to eat lots of foods rich in fibre and probiotics," she shares.
Research as far back as this 1985 study (opens in new tab) have explored the link between food and hormones, with The Institute for Functional Medicine (opens in new tab) concluding that "various nutrition intake patterns, [including] foods with a higher glycemic load, are known to impact circulating levels of certain hormones."
So, what does that actually translate to on your plate? Keep scrolling as the top expert shares her eight top foods to pack your meals with for hormone health - from wholegrains, to fermented foods, to leafy greens.
Don't miss our guides to foods to eat for energy (opens in new tab) and foods that boost mood (opens in new tab), while you're here.
Best foods for hormone health: 8 to try
1. Leafy greens
Think spinach, kale, and collard greens, all of which are rich in the vitamins and minerals essential for hormone production, shares Trotman.
If you struggle to eat enough greens, greens supplements might work for you. Read our Health Editor's greens powder review (opens in new tab) here, plus what two nutritionists thought of the trending supplement.
2. Avocado
Did you know? Avocado is high in healthy fats, a key macronutrient for hormone both production and balance.
3. Nuts and seeds
"These are a great source of healthy fats and minerals such as zinc and magnesium, again important for hormone function," shares the nutritionist.
Think:
- Almonds
- Cashews
- Brazil nuts
- Peanuts
- Macadamias
- Walnuts
- Hazelnuts
- Sunflower seeds
- Pumpkin seeds
- Chia seeds
- Hemp seeds
- Flaxseed.
4. Berries
We all know berries can be powerhouses on the nutrient front, but did you know this? "Berries are actually high in vitamin C, a key vitamin for hormonal balance," shares the nutritionist.
5. Oily fish
"Oily fish like salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines and herring are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which aid blood sugar balance and therefore hormone balance," the nutritionist continues.
Fun fact: they also support hormone production and transportation. Neat.
6. Fermented foods
Think live yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi. "These can help to support a healthy gut microbiome, which is important for hormone production and balance," the nutritionist explains.
Other fermented foods include:
- Tempeh
- Kombucha
- Miso
- Apple cider vinegar
- Sourdough.
7. Cruciferous vegetables
These span broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, to name a few. So, why are they one of the best foods for hormone health? "Cruciferous veggies are high in fibre and nutrients, both of which support hormone metabolism and balance," shares Trotman.
Do note here, though: it's important to be mindful of your consumption of cruciferous vegetables if you have a thyroid disorder. "They contain compounds called goitrogens which can (especially in large quantities and when uncooked), block the uptake of iodine, key for thyroid function," she explains.
Pack your plate with:
- Broccoli
- Cauliflower
- Brussels sprouts
- White and red cabbage
- Collard greens
- Kale
- Turnips.
8. Whole grains
Finally, whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats are high in fibre and therefore great for supporting hormone balance.
"They also contain important minerals like magnesium, which is great for hormone health," she adds.
Can what we eat impact our hormones?
Short answer, yes - what we eat can have a huge impact on our hormones, shares nutritionist Sophie Trotman. "I wish more women knew that food can really impact hormone health," she explains. "More women are beginning to understand this, but there are still many that are unaware of the connection."
Eating balanced meals of protein, fats, and carbs can be key for hormone health.
Remember this, too: learning more about how your nutrition impacts your body can be incredibly empowering.
Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Health, Sustainability, and Relationships Editor, eight-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she works across site strategy, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest Covid-19 updates, writing the must-read health and wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She regularly hosts panels and presents for things like the MC Sustainability Awards, has an Optimum Nutrition qualification, and is a bit of an SEO whizz, too, improving improved health traffic on site 189% from Feb 2020 to Feb 2021. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
-
Caramel hair is set to be the beauty trend of the season—here's the best inspiration out there
These caramel hair colours are just the sweetest
By Dionne Brighton
-
Dyson is releasing a wet-to-dry hair straightener—here's what we know so far
It's not yet available in the UK, but it's coming
By Shannon Lawlor
-
5 skincare products French women are buying on repeat
They're bestsellers
By Shannon Lawlor