Em The Nutritionist recipes promise to make healthy eating simple - and these 9 meals are her go-to's
Her debut cooktbook, So Good, is out today.
Em The Nutritionist is arguably one of the most popular nutritionists in the UK right now. Shooting to fame and over a million social media followers over the course of the lat year, the glowing chef has inspired millions to give healthy cooking a go.
Her USP? She makes simple, tasty, nutrient-dense food that you actually look forward to eating, coming up with clever protein, fibre, and vegetable-packed twists on sandwiches, soups, cakes and more. While nutrition influencers in the past have been more - shall we say, prescriptive - Em is the poster girl of the 2024 approach to wellbeing, an approach where food is intrinsically linked with how you feel and focus what you can add to your plate, rather than cut out.
"I’ve always been passionate about good food that nourishes both your body and mind," she shares exclusively with Marie Claire UK. "If you don’t enjoy it, what’s the point?" She reckons that this is because she comes from a family of chefs, where food was at the forefront of any occasion. "That said, when I was introduced to the world of nutrition, it was all about diet restriction." Her debut cookbook aims to break that mould entirely, though, reminding her millions of followers and fans that food is never just about nutrients, but rather, joy, too.
Whether you're after simple savoury breakfast ideas that you actually look forward to, easy meal prep ideas, or quick protein-and-veg packed air fryer dinner recipes (because yep, she loves an air fryer), Em gets our vote. I don't know a single MC UK staffer who hasn't made one of her recipes, so much so, at least five of us have got the book pre-ordered.
If you'd rather try a few of the recipes first, below, she shares some of her go-to meals from the book, including her favourite breakfast tacos and a veg-packed glow bowl. We've also included some of team MC UK's go-to recipes, including that crispy potato salad. Keen to read more of Em's philosophy for life? Scroll the Em The Nutritionist health hacks she advises all of her clients try, here, plus our go-to healthy breakfast ideas, healthy snack ideas, healthy smoothie recipes, and what to eat after a workout, too.
9 quick, simple and delicious Em The Nutritionist recipes to make tonight
1. Morning tacos
What the nutritionist thinks? "These are so delicious and so quick, too," English shares. "I could honestly eat them for breakfast every day. The corn tortilla really makes these so I highly recommend you seek them out, but otherwise mini wheat tortillas will work fine. So simple, these will leave you feeling full, satisfied and balanced, plus they’re great served with a dash of hot chilli sauce too."
Serves: 1 | Takes: 15 minutes | Macros: 16g protein.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 ripe avocado
- 1 spring onion finely diced
- Handful of cherry tomatoes, diced
- Squeeze of lemon juice
- Pinch of dried chilli flakes, plus extra to finish
- 5 basil leaves, chopped
- 2 medium free-range eggs
- 2 corn tortillas
- 10g feta cheese
- Salt and pepper
- Optional toppings: 1 tablespoon whole basil leaves
- 1/2 spring onion finely diced
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges.
Method:
- Begin by mashing the avocado in a bowl and then mixing with the spring onion, tomatoes, lemon juice, chilli flakes and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, adding a pinch of salt and pepper. Over a low heat, gently scramble the eggs in a nonstick pan.
- Toast your tortillas until lightly browned and crisp.
- Generously spread the avocado mixture over each, followed by a layer of scrambled egg. Finish by crumbling the feta over the top and adding an extra pinch of chilli flakes.
2. The Glow Bowl
What the nutritionist thinks? "Back in lockdown, I used to have a Deliveroo kitchen and my Glow Bowl was one of my best sellers," she shares. "A heavenly mix of grains, feta, jalapeno hummus, roasted squash and pickled red onions. This stores really well and makes for great meal prep."
Serves: 4 | Takes: 35 minutes | Macros: dependant on protein source.
Ingredients:
- 500g (1lb 2oz) peeled, deseeded butternut squash
- 1 tablespoon za’atar spice mix
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 jar of jalapenos
- 250g cooked grain of choice
- 60g rocket leaves
- 200g feta cheese, crumbled
- 200g hummus
- Protein of choice (cooked chicken, tofu, prawns, etc.)
- 80g pomegranate seeds
- Salt and pepper
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges, to serve
- For the pickle: 150ml white wine vinegar
- 100ml water
- 1 tablespoon caster sugar
- 2 red onions, sliced into rounds
- For the dressing: 150g (2/3 cup) natural yogurt
- 1 tablespoon tahini
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 teaspoon honey.
Method:
- For the pickle, pour the vinegar and water into a pan, add the sugar and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and immerse the red onion slices in the liquid. Let them pickle as you continue with the prep.
- Preheat the oven to 230°C/210°C fan (450°F) Gas Mark 8 or set an air fryer to 200°C (400°F).
- Cut the squash into 2cm (¾ inch) cubes and add to a heatproof bowl. Season with the za’atar spice mix and some salt and coat in the olive oil. Microwave on HIGH for 5 minutes, then spread out on a baking tray and either roast in the oven, or in the air fryer, for 10 minutes. Remove and set aside.
- In a bowl, mix the dressing ingredients (yogurt, tahini, lemon juice and honey) together with a pinch each of salt and pepper, and set aside.
- Make a jalapeño sauce by tipping the entire jar of jalapeños, including the brine, into a blender or food processor. Blend to achieve a chunky consistency. Store any leftovers in the original jar in the refrigerator, where it will last for a month.
- Microwave your chosen grains to heat through.
- Divide the rocket between 4 bowls, to create the base. Divide the grains, feta, roasted squash and hummus between the bowls. Create a well in the hummus using the back of a spoon and add 1 teaspoon of jalapeño sauce to each. Add any extra protein of choice.
- Finish with the drained pickled red onions and the pomegranate seeds and serve with the dressing and lemon wedges.
