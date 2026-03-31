If, like us, you’ve been swept up in the latest wave of Jane Austen TV adaptations, then The Other Bennet Sister deserves a spot at the very top of your watchlist. The first five episodes are streaming now (free in the UK) but fans abroad needn't miss out. Below, we'll show you how to The Other Bennet Sister online from anywhere. A fresh reimagining of Pride and Prejudice, the series shifts focus to Mary Bennet – the often-overlooked middle sister – giving her romantic arc the spotlight it always deserved. And yes, it’s just as cosy, witty and heartbreaking as you’d hope.

In short: if you're a huge fan of Bridgerton, or you couldn't get enough of Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, then you'll want to binge The Other Bennet Sister right away. Here's how...

Watch The Other Bennet Sister in the UK

Good news: if you’re in the UK, it couldn’t be easier to watch The Other Bennet Sister.

The show airs on BBC One, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer – completely free (assuming you have a TV licence).

Traveling outside the UK? You can easily unblock BBC iPlayer and watch all your usual shows with our favourite VPN app. Details below.

Watch The Other Bennet Sister From Anywhere

Travelling abroad? If you can't access your usual BBC iPlayer account due to regional blockers, try NordVPN (75% off). It removes restrictions and protects you when streaming (and shopping) online. Better still, there's currently a special discount for readers:

NordVPN – 75% off + Free Amazon gift card Nord is the most popular VPN app around. It ups your security when streaming/shopping/posting online and unblocks regional restrictions, making it a must-have for trips abroad and binge-watchers. (It's also great for watching Married at First Sight Australia, if you're an Aussie abroad.)

1. Choose a NordVPN plan (75% off)

2. Install the app on your phone/device/laptop

3. Select 'UK' as your location

4. Watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world!

Watch The Other Bennet Sister in the US

(Image credit: BBC)

If you’re Stateside, you may need to wait a little longer. Sadly, The Other Bennet Sister isn't available to view just yet - but, if you can hold out for just a few more weeks, it is set to debut on Britbox in the US on 6th May 2026.

Just visiting the US? Don't forget that you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a good VPN.

Watch The Other Bennet Sister in Australia

Aussie viewers can watch The Other Bennet Sister exclusively on Binge. Plans cost from AU$10 a month. The first five episodes are available now; the next five are due to drop mid-March.

If you're from the UK visiting Australia, you can always hop back onto your BBC iPlayer account via a VPN and watch the Beeb's Pride & Prejudice spin-off for free.

The Other Bennet Sister cast

Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet

as Mary Bennet Ruth Jones as Mrs Bennet

as Mrs Bennet Richard E. Grant as Mr Bennet

as Mr Bennet Indira Varma as Mrs Gardiner

as Mrs Gardiner Richard Coyle as Mr Gardiner

as Mr Gardiner Maddie Close as Jane Bennet

as Jane Bennet Poppy Gilbert as Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bennet

as Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bennet Molly Wright as Kitty Bennet

as Kitty Bennet Grace Hogg-Robinson as Lydia Bennet

What is The Other Bennet Sister about?

The Other Bennet Sister | OFFICIAL TRAILER – BBC - YouTube Watch On

Based on Janice Hadlow’s novel (which is available to buy on Amazon), The Other Bennet Sister retells Pride and Prejudice from Mary Bennet’s perspective – before taking her character far beyond the original text. Rather than remaining a wallflower, Mary embarks on her own journey of self-discovery, independence and (of course) romance, moving from Longbourn to London and beyond.

Expect literary nods, quietly empowering storylines and a whole lot of main character energy.

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