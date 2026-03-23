Functional health drinks are having quite the moment, right now. From mushroom coffee blends to CBD spritzes and vitamin water, the market is estimated to be worth an eye-watering £2.4 billion, as Gen Z and beyond sips their way to enhanced wellbeing.

The latest trend doing the rounds? Anti-inflammatory drinks. Tart cherry juice, green tea and turmeric blends are everywhere - but scratch the surface of the fad, and what we're seeing is simply a new take on drinks we've enjoyed for centuries, such as green tea.

This being said, any excuse to pop the kettle on is fine by us, so we're intrigued to find out if there are really any legitimate benefits to the trend. After all, research (published in the journal Pharmacological Research) points to the efficacy of drinking tea and coffee for reducing cardiovascular and mortality risk, while studies (such as this one, from the journal Current Sport Medicine Reports) also show a link between tart cherry juice and a reduction in inflammation in athletes.

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So, are prettily packaged anti-inflammatory drinks worth spending our hard-earned cash on, or are we better off sticking to a daily cup (or six) of builders' tea? To unpack hype from truth, we've turned to the experts to weigh in. Keep scrolling for all the tea (sorry!), but while you're here, we've got a wealth of nutrition guides for you to dive into, covering fibrelayering, the latest research on intermittent fasting for women, magnesium gummies for sleep, and common nutrition myths, here.

Anti-inflammatory drinks are going viral for boosting gut health and overall wellbeing - but do they work? The experts weigh in

What are anti-inflammatory drinks?

So, what exactly are anti-inflammatory drinks? Well, it's a loose term, to put it bluntly, and it can be applied to any drink whose ingredients are purported to contain anti-inflammatory compounds.

"‘Anti-inflammatory’ drinks are beverages that contain ingredients thought to help reduce low-grade inflammation in the body," explains specialist registered dietician Nichola Ludlam-Raine. "They typically include compounds such as polyphenols, antioxidants, vitamins, and omega-3 fats. Common examples include green tea, turmeric or ginger drinks, berry smoothies, and drinks containing ingredients like matcha, cacao, or tart cherry."

Even if you've never thought of them as specifically anti-inflammatory, nutritionist Karen Preece Smith explains you're likely to have spotted them as turmeric shots, green juices, matcha lattes, ginger tonics, or smoothies, often made with ingredients like berries, flaxseed and leafy greens. "While the term sounds trendy, most of these drinks simply concentrate foods that are already known to contain beneficial plant compounds," she tells MC UK.

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This being said, the functional drinks market in the UK is regulated, so companies are required to ensure any health claims aren't misleading.

What are the purported benefits of anti-inflammatory drinks?

Despite this regulation, the allure of functional drinks is appealing, and beverage companies make some bold claims marketed in aesthetically pleasing packaging. So, are there any legitimate benefits to anti-inflammatory drinks?

In a word: maybe.

"Chronic inflammation has been linked with an increased risk of health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s and other illnesses," explains nutritionist Amie Parry-Jones. "By consuming a diet rich in plant foods that contain a variety of antioxidants - think all the colours of the rainbow - we can help reduce inflammation and therefore lower the risk of developing those illnesses."

And the purported benefits are pretty wide-ranging, says Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser for IQDoctor. "The reported benefits of anti-inflammatory drinks are quite broad, ranging from easing joint stiffness or mild muscle soreness to supporting cardiovascular health and potentially improving metabolic function," she tells MC UK. "Some people also claim they help with digestion, mood, and immune function, though the evidence varies. In practice, the effects are usually subtle; drinking these beverages isn’t going to replace medication or a healthy lifestyle, but they may complement it.

"Beyond inflammation, these drinks often carry other benefits like hydration, providing antioxidants, and simply replacing less healthy options like sugary soft drinks. Overall, while they aren’t a miracle cure, incorporating them mindfully can be a gentle, enjoyable way to support overall wellness."

Who are anti-inflammatory drinks best for?

Since the active ingredients in these drinks are plant-based and generally at low levels, they're considered to be safe for most people, taking into account individual intolerances (for example, people taking blood-thinning medication or with certain digestive sensitivities may need to be cautious with high doses of turmeric or ginger).

"Anti-inflammatory drinks can be useful for people looking to increase their intake of plant compounds, but they’re not something we strictly 'need'," notes Ludlam-Raine. "You can get the same nutrients from whole foods such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices. In fact, focusing on an overall dietary pattern, such as a Mediterranean-style diet rich in plants, olive oil, whole grains and fish, is far more important for managing inflammation than relying on specific drinks."

How do anti-inflammatory drinks work?

Now for the science bit, and we'll leave it to the experts, here!

"Certain vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals (plant compounds) have antioxidant effects in the body when we consume them, whether from food or drink," advises Dr Wylie. "Antioxidants protect against cell and DNA damage caused by oxidative stress, which helps reduce inflammation.

"Green tea, for example, contains a polyphenol called EGCG, which is a powerful antioxidant, and regular consumption has been associated with lower rates of various illnesses and improved metabolic health. Tart cherry juice is consumed for exercise recovery but is also thought to help with gout, joint pain and arthritis due to the high content of polyphenols, specifically anthocyanins, which have antioxidant properties."

Got it? Good!

What are the best anti-inflammatory drinks to try?

Intrigued to give them a try, but not sure where to start? Nutritional therapist Farzanah Nasser shares her top tips.

Green tea and matcha: contains EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), a potent polyphenol that reduces inflammatory markers, supporting the liver, metabolic health and gut microbiome diversity.

contains EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), a potent polyphenol that reduces inflammatory markers, supporting the liver, metabolic health and gut microbiome diversity. Turmeric latte: contains curcumin, which can inhibit up to 50 inflammatory pathways. It's often combined with black pepper, which helps improve absorption.

contains curcumin, which can inhibit up to 50 inflammatory pathways. It's often combined with black pepper, which helps improve absorption. Ginger: contains the active compound gingerols, reduces inflammatory cytokines, supports digestion and may reduce muscle soreness.

contains the active compound gingerols, reduces inflammatory cytokines, supports digestion and may reduce muscle soreness. Berries, rich in anthocyanins, powerful anti-inflammatory polyphenols, support vascular health, reduce oxidative stress and feed gut microbes

Tart cherry: contains anthocyanins and melatonin. reduces exercise-induced inflammation, is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, supports recovery, and may improve sleep.

contains anthocyanins and melatonin. reduces exercise-induced inflammation, is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, supports recovery, and may improve sleep. Cacao: rich in flavanols, which improve vascular function and reduce inflammation.

rich in flavanols, which improve vascular function and reduce inflammation. Chicory: contains a fibre that feeds our gut microbes. It's also thought to be good for the liver, bile flow and digestion.

contains a fibre that feeds our gut microbes. It's also thought to be good for the liver, bile flow and digestion. Herbal drinks: these are often used for their anti-inflammatory benefits. Chamomile tea, hibiscus tea and tulsi tea contain flavonoids and phenolic compounds.

Shop MC UK's go-to gut health essentials now:

Biona Biona Organic Tart Cherry Juice £37.95 at Amazon Keen to give the anti-inflammatory drinks trend a go? Start with Biona's tart cherry juice. Free from chemicals and 100% organic, it's pleasantly refreshing. Le Creuset Stoneware Mug, 350ml £250 for 6 at Abask We don't need an excuse to buy a new mug (ever), but should you be searching for the perfect tea drinking vessel, allow us to recommend cult favourite Abask's stoneware mugs. You can thank us later! How Not to Eat Ultra-Processed: Nichola Ludlam Raine £8.49 at Amazon Dive into Nichola Ludlam-Raine's super informative guide to a low UPF diet, complete with tasty, quick recipes and an easily digestible wealth of information.

Do anti-inflammatory drinks really work to boost health and wellbeing? Overall, the experts agree that anti-inflammatory drinks can be helpful, depending on your goals - and what exactly you're choosing to drink. "There are a few points to note about anti-inflammatory drinks," says Preece Smith. "They’re not a magic bullet. Anti-inflammatory drinks can complement a healthy lifestyle, but they can’t offset poor sleep, chronic stress or a highly processed diet. "Whole foods still matter most. Eating vegetables, herbs and spices throughout the day provides a broader range of beneficial compounds. "Finally, watch the sugar. Some commercial juices and smoothies marketed as anti-inflammatory can be surprisingly high in sugar or have added orange juice, which is less beneficial, and may even increase inflammation."