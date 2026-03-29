Jewellery Designer Laura Vann Shares a Glimpse Into Her 9-5

If you have an eye for jewellery, chances are that Laura Vann is already on your radar. The British jeweller has been crafting Art Deco–inspired pieces for well over a decade—designs that strike a balance between statement and staple, and feel as fresh as they do truly timeless.

Over the years, everyone from Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle to Anya Taylor-Joy and Daisy Edgar-Jones has been spotted proudly rocking her eponymous brand's designs—and while Vann initially focused on the mid-price, demi-fine category, she has since expanded into precious gemstones and bespoke to meet ever-increasing customer demand.

Here, Laura Vann shares what life really looks like behind the scenes of her nine-to-five, from early-morning routines and office essentials, to the many achievements and lessons learned along the way.

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(Image credit: Courtesy Laura Vann)

I can't start my day without... A cuddle in bed with my daughter and something caffeinated.

Getting dressed in the morning is about... Whatever fits, as I'm heavily pregnant right now. But usually it’s jeans, a nice shirt, ballet flats, a trench or leather coat and my favourite bag from Stylein which fits everything I could possibly need for the day.

My office essentials are... A nail file and OPI polish (for shooting ring videos), a sketch book and, much as I wish it wasn’t, the ever-present phone.

(Image credit: Courtesy Laura Vann)

My favourite post-work ritual is... Lighting a Diptyque candle—it's a small and easy win to help me unwind. That said, with a lively four year old at home, I don’t get much time for rituals.

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The idea for my jewellery brand first came in 2012... At the time, I was working for COS after graduating and also helping out part-time at my dad’s jewellery business. I really admired the COS ethos of mid-priced, nicely made, timeless classics, and realised that, with my dad’s 30-plus years of industry experience, we had the perfect platform to apply that same ethos to jewellery.

Our jewellery collections are hugely inspired by Art Deco design. I tend to look at contemporary trends and apply a Deco aesthetic, which results in pieces that are timeless yet relevant.

(Image credit: Courtesy Laura Vann)

My favourite thing about my job? I always love photoshoots and designing bespoke pieces as they allow me to go back to being creative which, as we grow, is less and less part of my day-to-day. That said, I’m also really enjoying a more strategic role—especially now that we’re starting to achieve our ambitions. After more than 10 years in business, I have had a million 'no's, but with all our hard work and resilience the brand is starting to accomplish my dreams, and having a hand in those deals, launches and collaborations is so fulfilling.

The most memorable highlight so far was... Definitely seeing Michelle Obama wearing our earrings—that was an incredible pinch-me moment!

(Image credit: Courtesy Laura Vann)

One of my biggest career achievements is... Where the brand is stocked. I'm so proud of being in Liberty London and Harvey Nichols, as well as having a shop-in-shop in Fortnum & Mason—the latter have championed us for more than 10 years! Last year we expanded internationally and also launched at David Jones in Australia and NK in Sweden. Our retail partners are always evolving, and we have even more lined up for 2026!

The most important lesson I've learned is... That you can lead with compassion and kindness. Of course, there are some successful people who don’t do this, but their success is short lived and those who go on to greatness are good people who build authentic relationships and share their victories with others.

(Image credit: Courtesy Laura Vann)

I love that as the brand (and I) have grown, our customers have come along for the journey... We used to just be 'demi-fine' but when I got married and struggled to find the perfect engagement ring, we expanded into bespoke and the demand for that business was born. Then as I became a mother, the brand grew in confidence and since then, we’ve had our biggest achievements thanks to a renewed clarity and focus.

Right now, I'm working on... Growing new life!

As for what's next? We have just collaborated with the amazing Francesca Hayward for our SS26 campaign, which I'm so excited to share with the world. And for AW26 I’ve been working on a collection very dear to my heart for the past two years which is finally going to be released. You’ll want to grab your popcorn for that one...

lauravann.co.uk