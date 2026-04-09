For those who sit in the strictly traditional bridal camp, wedding jewellery tends to follow a predictable formula: a sparkly solitaire engagement ring, paired with a plain gold band. It's a classic, timeless combination, and one that's dominated the past few decades with good reason—but for the fashion crowd, it can feel a touch too expected.

Instead, the most stylish brides are approaching their ring stacks in much the same way they get dressed: less about matching, more about balance. And the priority? To let their personality shine through—not just in the engagement ring, but in the wedding band, too.

"We are seeing a real shift away from plain wedding bands toward pieces with more thought and design behind them," explains Will Wright, director of insider-favourite vintage jeweller Wave Antiques. "Yellow gold is still the most popular choice, but people want to make it their own now. We're seeing a lot more requests for texture and engraving, or even little personal details like a birthstone hidden on the inside of the band."

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"Gold prices are high right now, but that actually seems to be making people more intentional," continues Wright. "Instead of just picking a simple band, they want to invest in something that feels unique and meaningful to them—that are an extension of their personal style."

Think: mixed metals, sculptural silhouettes, unexpected stone pairings, bold party jackets, and repurposed heirlooms that add depth, personality and individuality to a bridal ring stack. Below, some of the coolest fashion girl engagement ring and wedding band combinations I've spotted, to help inspire your own.

Nawal Al

"Growing up, I was always fascinated by vintage jewellery, and my grandmother was my greatest inspiration—and at the mighty age of 90, she still is. She is always the most glamorous woman in the room: hair blow-dried to perfection, and invariably adorned in something that sparkles or makes a statement. From a very young age, I had my eye on one particular piece of hers: a gold cut-out vintage band, originally from the Middle East. It was given to her by her mother, and then it was passed on to me by mine. When it came to my Taylor & Hart engagement ring, we knew we wanted it designed to complement the sentiment of my grandmother’s band. I love bringing those two worlds together—my past and my forever now."

@nawalalalalal

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Georgia Radhakrishnan

(Image credit: Courtesy Georgia Radhakrishnan)

“When it came to my wedding band, a plain gold design felt too similar to my engagement ring and a little too heavy alongside it. Instead, we chose platinum to complement the platinum in my engagement ring—I've always loved mixing metals. I also wanted a band that could stand beautifully on its own, and I’ve always been drawn to the timeless elegance of an eternity band. The stones were taken from a bracelet I inherited from my grandmother, which makes both pieces incredibly sentimental. I love how original they look together. Both are LYLIE Jewellery designs."

Rachel Boston

(Image credit: Courtesy Rachel Boston)

"The wedding band is from one of my earliest bridal collections: the Baguette Diamond Deco Ring. It has a strong, geometric profile with a flat top and tapered sides, set with white baguette diamonds. It was always intended to be worn either as a wedding band or as a standalone piece, and I’ve always loved its structure and presence. It has a beautiful hand engraving on the inside which has worn down and softened with daily wear. My engagement ring is a more recent redesign, created for my ten-year wedding anniversary. It features a 2.50ct octagonal geometric pear cut diamond, set on a knife edge band that tapers from wide to narrow, following the natural line of the stone in a subtle wave. It feels fluid, sculptural, and much more reflective of where I am now. I chose a white diamond this time, whereas my original ring had an icy grey stone, but I was still drawn to a distinctive and unconventional cut. On paper, the two rings shouldn’t really work together... The wedding band is very straight and architectural, while the engagement ring has a soft, flowing movement, and they don’t sit neatly side by side. But that contrast is exactly what I love. The rigidity of the band actually enhances the curve of the engagement ring. It feels more personal, less expected, and much more ‘me’ than a perfectly matched set."

@rachelbostonjewellery

Morgan Elizabeth Hall

"I have been obsessed with Spinelli Kilcollin for ages and was actually planning to buy one of the brand's rings for myself at some point. My boyfriend at the time knew that, but I had never thought of the brand as an engagement ring option... I didn’t even realise they offered that. He ended up designing my ring with the London representative, which made it feel incredibly thoughtful. He added emeralds into the band, which is his birthstone, so it has this really subtle sentimental detail woven into it. Later, when we were in New York, we happened to be near the Spinelli Kilcollin store and went in ‘just to look.’ I tried on a two-band linked stack over my engagement ring and instantly knew! It completed it. Now the full stack is five rings in total, all linked together, and it feels like such a statement. I love that it’s not traditional at all. It feels really reflective of my personal style."

@morgan.elizabeth.hall

Patricia Zhou

"I’ve always wanted something non-traditional and the unexpected combo of the chunky wedding ring with my custom WWAKE engagement ring feels a bit extravagant in a fun and different way, which is very much my style. I also love that my partner and I have matching vintage Cartier wedding rings—his holds a sapphire, whilst mine holds a diamond."

@patricia_zhou

Lucy Delius

"I have always been obsessed with kite diamonds. When I initially got engaged I didn’t design my engagement ring and ten years on I wanted to design something that reflected who I am now. I wanted to create something totally different that no one else had. As for the wedding band, why would you choose a plain gold style when you could have more diamonds?!"

@lucydelius

Serena Ansell

"I fell in love with this brown diamond ring years ago when I was working for my old boss, who is also a jeweller and an expert in rare stones. My husband, Ollie, was quite concerned about trying to propose to a jeweller, and knowing also that I am a romantic, knew that I would prefer a surprise—making his job even more difficult. However, Ollie knew I loved this ring, so when I left my job to start my own brand—Serena Ansell Fine Jewellery—he went back in and bought it without me knowing, and my dream came true. When it came to deciding on a wedding band, I didn’t want anything that took away from my engagement ring, but I also wanted the band to have a subtle beauty of its own. That's why I decided to embellish it with dainty milgrain: the pretty dotted pattern has a subtle but beautiful contrast against the plain setting of my engagement ring. It feels more 'me' than a traditional wedding band because I adore contrasting textures. It is something that I use in my jewellery designs a lot and, if balanced correctly, the results are stunning. I also love that the curve in the band allows it to sit flush next to my engagement ring—partly because of the slick echo of the design, but also because it’s comfortable to wear."

@serena.ansell

Lydia Njoh Nseke

"A traditional solitaire engagement ring is gorgeous but has just never felt like me. I wanted something you'd look at twice, that felt different... So I went for a coloured stone band of emeralds, and blue and pink sapphires, which has so much personality. I love colour and I love that it makes the whole thing feel a bit unexpected and joyful. I chose a diamond wedding band to mark our civil ceremony, and I'm going to get a simple band for our upcoming church wedding too. So eventually, the stack will be even bigger, and worn all together it will have even more meaning."

@lydia.njoh

Sophie Louise Tomlin

"I’ve always been drawn to emerald cuts and step-cut stones. When I first got married, I layered my engagement ring with two tapered baguette and pavé bands to echo the halo, but over time it began to feel a little busy—and the width of having three rings stacked wasn’t as practical for everyday wear. After seven years, I redesigned both my engagement ring and wedding bands into one single ring. I wanted to keep my original stone within the new design, so that became a side stone to retain its sentiment. I changed it all to full bezel setting (again for practicality). Working in jewellery, I wanted something fun, creative and distinctive. I worked with my good friend and client Jessie V E on both the original wedding bands and the remodelled ring."

@sophietomlin_

Stephanie Sofokleous

"It’s always been a thing in our 12-year relationship that my husband has never bought be jewellery because, in his words, ‘your style is always changing, and I know I’d get it wrong.’ So when he proposed with a Tessa Metcalfe ring, I was sure he’d had some help from my friends. I’d loved her jewellery for years, but hadn’t expected him to remember that. Turns out he’d been speaking with her for months to design the perfect ring. I love the design and how unique it is, but I love it more because he’d held onto that information and saved it for this exact moment. With such a unique engagement ring, I knew I’d need a wedding band to match. Not only something that worked with its shape, but something that would complement the design. A plain band just wasn’t going to work. The Tessa Metcalfe ring is so textured, so I wanted a textured band to work alongside it. Loveness Lee instantly came to mind: all of her pieces are inspired by natural textures, from cacti to mushrooms. Sadly, my grandmother passed away eight months before my wedding. She was so involved with the wedding planning, so when her own ring was passed down to me, I knew I wanted to make it my wedding band. I worked closely with Loveness to design something that that felt like me, adding five lab-grown diamonds to complement the sapphire in my engagement ring."

@stephaniesofokleous

Florrie Thomas

"I really wanted a ring that made a statement but also fitted with all the other jewellery I love to wear. I loved the idea of something chunky and I’ve always loved the gypsy set style. I liked the contrast of it with a super slim simple wedding band that I can wear it solo, too."

@florriet