Jewellery Designer Tilly Sveaas Shares a Glimpse Into Her 9-5

If you've found yourself suddenly drawn to t-bar jewellery of late, it's like you have Tilly Sveaas to thank. The London-based, Hong-Kong born, British-Norwegian jewellery designer founded her eponymous brand in 2016, and quickly built a loyal following for her timeless chains, links and pendants—pieces inspired by antique watch fobs, yet designed to slot seamlessly into modern wardrobes.

Today, Sveaas' signature designs have achieved cult status, proudly worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Florence Pugh, Kylie Jenner, Oti Mabuse and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—and lusted after by jewellery insiders and fashion aficionados alike.

Here, Tilly Sveaas shares what life really looks like behind the scenes of her nine-to-five—from daily routines and creative inspirations, to the important lessons she's learned along the way.

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(Image credit: Courtesy Tilly Sveaas)

I can’t start my morning without… Symprove, followed by WelleCo Daily Greens. It all starts so well, and then I have two super-strong coffees, which I adore and which probably cancel out all the goodness!

My go-to work uniform is… A mix of denim and more denim, and cashmere—although it slightly depends on whether I’m just having a day in the studio or if I’m out for meetings. A well-ironed shirt is also a must. Sadly, I am pathetic when it comes to wearing heels. I would love to be super glam and be able to wear killer stilettos, but the reality is that it’s normally Gucci loafers or Adidas Sambas.

My office essentials are… Peppermint tea and apple cider vinegar, which I put in water and sip all day; Mitty, my miniature dachshund, and her treats; my favourite Carambars, a beetroot and lentil salad from Gail’s, and a pair of good, sharp scissors. Blunt scissors make me mad!

(Image credit: Courtesy Tilly Sveaas)

My favourite post-work ritual is… A glass of white wine. It goes down very well while standing around the kitchen, chatting to my husband about anything and everything and trying to cobble a relatively healthy supper together. Pre-bed, I try to forget I have a phone and wind down, but it doesn’t always go that well.

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I find inspiration for my designs from… Anywhere and everywhere. You just have to have your eyes open. I love old things—classically designed, simple pieces of antique jewellery or hardware, architectural technical drawings… We are so lucky to live in London and have access to so many museums and archives. But as well as all the historic references, you can’t beat London street style.

(Image credit: Courtesy Tilly Sveaas)

I have been in the jewellery industry for close to 30 years… Then, 10 years ago, the time felt right to put my name above the door and set up Tilly Sveaas. I could see there was a gap in the market and wanted to introduce modern, simple jewellery that wasn’t fussy but created a statement without trying too hard. When the company carries your name, there is a certain pressure to create something you are very proud of. There is nobody to hide behind!

The best thing about my job is… Seeing my ideas and designs come to life, and then actually walking past someone in the street wearing a piece and looking absolutely awesome in it. It always makes me smile hugely!

(Image credit: Courtesy Tilly Sveaas)

The biggest pinch-me moment so far was… When I saw Taylor Swift suddenly appearing in one of our T-Bar necklaces. That was a pretty amazing and unforgettable moment.

The career achievement I’m proudest of is… Growing my business more than 4.5 times in the last two years and still standing, smiling and being enthusiastic! The company is 100% privately owned, and I have never taken on external investment, so the business has grown purely from profit, which I am incredibly proud of.

The most important lessons I’ve learned are… Always listen to your hunch, you know the business and your customers better than anyone. Be kind and really, really care about the people who work for you. And it’s OK to say “no”.

(Image credit: Courtesy Tilly Sveaas)

Tilly Sveaas Jewellery has evolved organically… We have had rapid growth over the last two years, but this has been built on a strong foundation and a really loyal customer base, whom we understand fully and can, therefore, communicate with effectively.

Right now, I’m working on… This year is our 10-year anniversary, so we have lots going on including designs celebrating the culmination of the past decade, the introduction of a new collection, as well as some Tilly Sveaas merch. We also have a new website launching in May and, of course, parties to celebrate the milestone.

As for future plans… We’re focusing on growing across the pond! It would also be fun to experiment with a retail space later in the year.

tillysveaas.co.uk