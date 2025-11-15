Your Ultimate Guide to Sourcing and Shopping the Best Engagement Rings

Shopping for an engagement ring is notoriously difficult—not for lack of options out there, but precisely because there are so many. Unless you're someone with an existing family heirloom (lucky you!) or very clear ideas about what you want, navigating the vast array of designs and brand on offer can feel somewhat overwhelming.

And understandably so: with a piece this significant, that will (hopefully) only be bought once and worn forever, the pressure is very much on. The fact that engagement rings tend to warrant a hefty investment certainly adds a daunting dimension, too.

But fear not, for this in-depth guide to sourcing and shopping the best engagement rings is sure to help. Below, you'll find a curated list of the best engagement ring brands and retailers, as well as expert advice covering fit, stone, metal choice, trends, antique vs new, lab-grown vs natural diamonds, and more, courtesy of some of the most respected jewellers in the business. Keep scrolling for your first step on the journey towards finding that perfect piece.

What Makes the Perfect Engagement Ring?

"The perfect engagement ring is about finding that sweet spot between beauty and wearability," says Will Wright, director of Wave Antiques. "You want a design that truly resonates with you, something that feels meaningful and special for decades to come. But it’s not just about looks. The right ring also needs practicality, durable stones and a secure setting that can stand up to everyday life, so it can be worn and cherished for generations."

Where to Find Engagement Ring Design Inspiration

"Wander through places like Burlington Arcade or Gray’s Antiques Market in London," says Eliza Walter, founder of LYLIE. "They’re full of history and craftsmanship and always spark ideas. You can also visit luxury department stores with fine jewellery concessions to see a range of styles and settings side by side."

Jeweller Rachel Boston, meanwhile, recommends Instagram and Pinterest as a first port of call. "They're wonderful visual tools, but it’s important to curate what you’re looking at and also be realistic with stone sizes. I’d suggest following independent jewellers whose work feels thoughtful rather than trend-driven, you’ll start to learn what shapes and settings you get excited about. Visiting a few showrooms in person is invaluable too; seeing how rings feel on the hand tells you much more than a photo can."

How to Determine the Right Ring Size

"A ring should feel secure but comfortable, tight enough that it doesn’t spin round, but loose enough to slide over the knuckle without forcing it," explains Boston. "If you’re planning a surprise proposal, discreetly borrow one of their rings that fits the correct finger, or trace the inside of it as that gives a jeweller a good starting point."

If that's not possible, Wright recommends "selecting approximately a UK size M as a safe starting point to ensure the ring can be placed on the finger. After the surprise, have the ring professionally resized by a jeweller to achieve a perfect fit." Alternatively, you can simply go to a local jeweller to get measured with a metal sizing tool, or print off a sizer from your chosen brands' website.

What is the Best Stone for an Engagement Ring?

"Think about what matters most to you: brilliance, shape, colour, or individuality," says Boston. "If you love symmetry and sparkle, a classic white diamond might be perfect. If you prefer something with some extra character, antique or coloured stones could feel more interesting to you. My advice is always to choose a diamond or gemstone that excites you, as that reaction can mean you’ve found the right one."

You'll need to consider durability, too. "Look at the stone’s hardness on the Mohs scale—the higher, the better for everyday wear," says Walter. "Sapphires (including coloured varieties) and rubies are an excellent choice, while softer stones like aquamarine or tanzanite are best avoided as they can scratch or chip more easily over time."

What is the Best Metal for an Engagement Ring?

"If you’re shopping for someone else, it can be helpful to look at their existing jewellery to see whether they tend to wear yellow gold, white metals, or rose gold," says Wright. "Yellow gold offers a warm, traditional appearance, while white metals such as platinum and white gold beautifully enhance the brilliance of white diamonds. Rose gold adds soft warmth that complements many skin tones. Ultimately, it’s a personal decision influenced by individual style and colouring. Platinum and gold are both durable choices suitable for everyday wear."

Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamonds

"Lab-grown diamonds offer excellent value for money and full traceability, making them a great choice if you’re looking for a larger or higher-clarity stone within a certain budget," says Wright. "It’s worth noting, however, that their resale value can be less stable compared to natural diamonds."

The latter might be more expensive, but for Boston, natural diamonds still make for a worthwhile investment. "For me personally, they carry more of an emotional connection as each one is a unique piece of the earth’s history, billions of years old, and truly one of a kind," she says. "But ultimately, it comes down to what feels more meaningful to you—origin and history, or price point and scale. There’s no right or wrong answer"

Antique Engagement Rings vs New

"Antique engagement rings offer inherent sustainability, as no new mining or mass production is required," explains Wright. "Each piece is crafted by hand, reflecting a level of craftsmanship that has stood the test of time, making every ring truly one-of-a-kind. They also provide excellent value, as you are not paying for the costs associated with new production. Antique rings carry history and a story that cannot be replicated in modern pieces.

"New engagement rings, on the other hand, offer the opportunity to create something completely personal. They can be designed from the ground up to reflect your individual style, preferences, and vision, making them a perfect choice for those seeking a unique and contemporary piece."

Expert Tips for Finding the Best Engagement Ring

"Try on as many styles as you can — seeing rings on your own hand is the best way to discover what truly suits you. It’s a piece you’ll wear every day, so it should feel like a natural extension of you — a second skin for life. Don’t be shy about visiting fine jewellery stores just to try pieces on; there’s absolutely no expectation to buy, and it can actually be one of the most enjoyable parts of the process." - Eliza Walter

"Don’t get caught up in trying to incorporate too many different elements. The most timeless engagement rings usually have one detail that feels personal, an unusual diamond shape, a unique band, or a coloured stone that gives it character. Trust your instinct rather than the trends and choose a jeweller who listens and guides rather than ‘sells’." - Rachel Boston

The Best Engagement Ring Brands

Wave Antiques

Based in London's legendary Hatton Garden jewellery district, Wave Antiques is a fifth-generation, family-run business with one of the most enviable collections of antique engagement rings around. Follow their Instagram page for inspiration and to be the first to see all the new arrivals—before shopping directly from the site or booking an in-store appointment. Any resizing is offered free of charge, too.

Jessie Thomas

London-based goldsmith and designer Jessie Thomas is a favourite among the fashion set for her beautifully handcrafted modern engagement rings. Her elegant diamond scalloped rings are perhaps her most recognisable, but she offers a variety of signature designs and bespoke creations too. All are made from recycled gold, responsibly sourced stones, and the highest quality conflict-free diamonds from Botswana.

Tiffany & Co.

If you're looking for a classic engagement ring with cultural cachet, look no further than Tiffany & Co. It is, after all, the brand that introduced the engagement ring as we know it today all the way back in 1886—and it's remained a failsafe choice ever since. Rings can be purchased online with a virtual appointment, as well as over the phone and in person at any Tiffany & Co. store.

Jessica McCormack

Jeweller to stars including Zoë Kravitz, Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham, and the designer behind Zendaya's iconic engagement ring, Jessica McCormack is one of the hottest names in jewellery right now. If you're after all-out luxury, gob-stopper diamonds and distinctive, drool-worthy designs, look no further.

Kimai

If you're considering a lab-grown diamond engagement ring, Kimaï should be your first port of call. The London-based brand disrupted the fine jewellery industry when it launched in 2018, by offering truly traceable pieces crafted from recycled gold that, thanks to a direct-to-consumer and made-to-order model, are incredibly competitively priced.

886 The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has been striking the coins of British monarchs for over 1,000 years—but it wasn't until 2022 that it launched its own jewellery line. Named for the year of the Mint's foundation, 886 is led by creative director Dominic Jones, and crafts beautiful pieces from 18 carat gold recovered from end-of-life electronic waste, and lab-grown diamonds. A great under-the-radar option for those seeking a blend of heritage and cutting-edge innovation.

Cartier

It couldn't be a guide to the best engagement rings without Cartier. The iconic French luxury house is synonymous with timeless design, quality and exquisite craftsmanship, and has famously created rings for the likes of Grace Kelly, Mary-Kate Olsen and Nicole Kidman. Alongside classic styles, you'll also find diamond-studded versions of the brand's famous Love and Vendome rings, while the "Set For You" bespoke service can be used to make the piece even more personal.

Rachel Boston

For minimalist, geometric, and truly unique modern engagement rings, Rachel Boston is the name to know. Fans of her work include Rihanna, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora, as well as a good few fashion insiders who have turned to the designer to craft the jewels of their dreams. All of Boston's beautiful engagement rings are made to order, and as such can be customised to fit your exact stylistic preferences. Prepare to receive a lot of compliments.

Vrai

Another trailblazing purveyor of lab-grown diamonds, Vrai is the brand to know if sustainability is high on your list of priorities. It's carbon-neutral certified, and crafts its diamonds in its own zero-emissions, hydro-powered foundry in the US. Its engagement rings are fully customisable, from the stone size and shape to the setting and metal, and all come with a lifetime guarantee.

Lylie

Female-run, London-based jewellery brand LYLIE is a real hidden gem. If you have old jewellery you no longer wear, they'll recycle it for you—and either give you credit in exchange, or use it to craft a new piece of your choosing. It's a great initiative to encourage circularity, but also a clever route to designing your dream, one-of-a-kind engagement ring for less.

