This iconic French candle brand has been around for 60 years—and these are the best scents to try now

When it comes to luxury candles, it doesn't get much better than Diptyque. This brand knows how to do fragrance, and if we're being honest, there isn't one scent from the French perfume house that we don't like.

Not only do the candles smell incredible, but they look incredible, too. The packaging is the epitome of sophistication, with the famous black and white, oval-shaped logo displayed front and centre.

The brand was founded back in 1961, and has remained one of the most luxurious fragrance houses to this day. You've most likely seen the candles all over your Instagram feed, and we always have ours on display. In fact, once we've finished burning them, we reuse the glass vessels to store our make-up brushes.

To celebrate the brand's 60th anniversary of the iconic candle, we thought it was only right that we rounded up our favourite scents for you to shop.

Let's face it, these candles are definitely more of an investment, so you want to make sure that you get your hands on a scent that you truly love. That's where we come in.

Over the years, we've smelt our fair share of Diptyque candles, so we feel pretty confident in our recommendations. We've included something for everyone, no matter what scent you like, so keep on scrolling to find out more.

The best Diptyque candles to buy now

1. Diptyque Freesia Classic Candle

Diptyque Freesia Classic Candle Specifications Burn time: 190g - 60 hours Key notes: Freesia, bergamot, jasmine, pepper and rosewood

We're kicking things off with something fresh and floral. Diptyque's 'Freesia' scent features citrusy notes of bergamot, combined with sweet hints of jasmine and rosewood. Everytime we smell it, it reminds us of freshly-washed laundry hanging in the garden, and we love burning it in both the kitchen and bathroom.

2. Diptyque Vanille Classic Candle

Diptyque Vanille Classic Candle Specifications Burn time: 190g - 60 hours Key notes: Vanilla, leather and sandalwood

You really can't go wrong with vanilla scents, and this Diptyque candle is no exception. It's warm and comforting, however, notes of leather and sandalwood give it a sophisticated edge. We like to think of it as the grown-up version of our favourite vanilla body spray from back in the day.

3. Diptyque Baies Classic Candle

Diptyque Baies Classic Candle Specifications Burn time: 190g - 60 hours Key notes: Roses and blackcurrant leaves

We are yet to meet someone who doesn't like this scent. It's another great mix between fresh and floral thanks to the combination of blackcurrant and rose notes, but it also has a warmth to it which makes it so unique. We love burning this in our hallway so that it's the first scent to greet us as we walk through the door.

4. Diptyque Noisetier Classic Candle

Diptyque Noisetier Classic Candle Specifications Burn time: 190g - 60 hours Key notes: Hazelnut and green leaves

Ok, now this candle is really something. It has hazelnut at the heart, which makes it deliciously warm and sweet. However, the green leaves add a surprising freshness that you don't expect at first, which makes you keep wanting to come back for more.

5. Diptyque Mimosa Classic Candle

Diptyque Mimosa Classic Candle Specifications Burn time: 190g - 60 hours Key hours: Honey and hay

This is our beauty writer's favourite candle of all time, and it's not hard to see why. It really does smell like summer thanks to the combination of sweet honey and fresh hay, and the warmth of the mimosa flower transports us to hot sunny days spent outside in the country.

6. Diptyque Figuier Classic Candle

Diptyque Figuier Classic Candle Specifications Burn time: 190g - 60 hours Key notes: Wood and crushed fig leaves

In contrast to the above, this scent is ideal for a crisp winter's day. Woody notes blend perfectly with the earthy scent of fig, and there's an overall freshness that makes it so uplifting.

7. Diptyque Santal Classic Candle

Diptyque Santal Classic Candle Specifications Burn time: 190g - 60 hours Key notes: Freshly-cut sandalwood

Another woody fragrance is Diptyque's 'Santal'. With sandalwood at the heart, this smooth, creamy scent feels like a warm embrace. We love burning this in the living room or bedroom for a calming feel.