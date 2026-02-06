Margot Robbie's Latest Look is Proof: Brooches are Officially Cool Again

If brooches conjure up images of stuffy vintage stores or your grandma's jewellery box, then it's time to reacquaint yourself with the accessory, as the long-loved jewellery item is having quite the comeback. And not just because Margot Robbie chose to wear not one, but two archival Boucheron brooches to the London premiere of Wuthering Heights last night: a yellow gold, cushion-cut red garnet and diamond Walkyrie Brooch from 1900 on the bodice of her custom Dilara Findikoglu gown, and a lion head Assyrian Lion Brooch from the 1920s on her choker.

Brooches were also spied on the Spring/Summer 26 catwalks of Chanel, Wales Bonner, Celine, Tory Burch and Bora Aksu (to name but a few), and sit in star position on Pinterest's 2026 trend predictions. With searches for 'heirloom jewellery' up 45%, 'maximalist accessories' up 105%, and 'brooch aesthetic' up 110% on the social media site, this prediction comes with key stats to back it up, too.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Although, there seems to be quite the contrast between the brooch aesthetic on Pinterest and that of the runway and real life. While maximalists may layer on multiple styles, creating a collage of brooches across jackets, shirts and even caps—a look that's incredibly cool, may I add—there's a strong case to be made for the solo styling.

Olympia Marie adds a shrunken-down version to the lapel of a black blazer, a tiny detail that elevates an outfit just that one step further. While Polly Newman proves they also work particularly well in pairs, sitting somewhere between the minimalist and maximalist stance. And we've also spied some other chic women getting a bit more creative, attaching their brooches through belt loops or jeans pockets, proving they work far beyond the classic lapel.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

In terms of brooch designs, much like jewellery, personal preference plays a key role. As the trend takes off, there's a growing number of options to choose from, spanning vintage-inspired insect designs (including a particularly beautiful dragonfly from Kenneth Jay Lane) to luxury label logos such as Loewe and Saint Laurent, which instantly elevate any jacket, coat or scarf. Just scroll below to see some favourites.

Shop Brooches