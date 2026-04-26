Tailoring has long been a wardrobe staple, ever since women started wearing suits in the late 19th century. But no brand has quite approached it the way Liberowe has: drawing from Indian menswear—the rich embroideries, diamonds and pearls of the Maharajas—and filtering it through a lens of 1970s Parisian style, comfort and androgyny. The London-based label is the current obsession of many a fashion fan, the Raja jacket chief among the reasons why.

Here, founder Talia Loubaton shares what life really looks like behind the scenes, from daily routines and studio essentials to the lessons learned while building one of the most talked-about new fashion brands around.

(Image credit: Liberowe)

I can't start my day without... A cup of coffee.

When it comes to dressing myself... I am very pragmatic. If I'm planning to be in full studio mode, actually making and sewing clothes, it's pretty physical, so I'll go for my most comfortable jeans, a good knit and a pair of loafers. If meetings are planned, I'll lean into something a bit more feminine and, of course, full Liberowe.

In the studio, I always have... My very old pin cushion, a good pair of fabric scissors and a measuring tape around my neck. On my desk I have a fragrance from Esteban Paris (Cologne), an Aesop hand mist, some vitamins and a good luck stone.

(Image credit: Liberowe)

My highlight of the evenings is... I tuck my kids into bed and we either read a book or talk about the day. My days at work are very long but I try to get back home on time for that moment. I miss it when I don't.

For inspiration... I love to explore the merge of antipodes. Liberowe was born from the fusion of my own identity and sense of femininity and elements from Indian menswear. I love the tailoring from the '60s and '70s, but also the fashion of the '90s, and how I perceived it as a child. I make rather than design. My creative process is in 3D. I drape a lot. Sourcing and feeling the fabric is my first direction, then I work on the stand and often fit on myself in front of a mirror. I try to make what I would wear. It's a sort of pragmatic introspection.

(Image credit: Liberowe)

Somehow, India was the birthplace of a vision that shaped me as a designer... The noise, the chaos, the beauty—it silenced me. I came back to London with the urge to create. I had no words, just emotions and ideas I wanted to translate into clothes. I made a jacket, it was the RAJA, and then the rest just flowed.

(Image credit: Liberowe)

My favourite thing about my job is... Everything! I am literally living my dream job; it is all I ever wanted to do. Making clothes at night, alone in the studio, is probably one of my favourite moments. It reminds me of the beginnings. But I also love working with my team and meeting new people: industry experts, journalists, buyers, craftspeople. It's a job where we get to learn and grow every day.

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