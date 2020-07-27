Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You can’t ignore the huge conversation around ethical fashion (no, it’s not ‘just having a moment’), and the same goes for ethical jewellery.

But while you may know where to find trend-led pieces like shell jewellery or statement earrings, do you know how they’re made or where they’re sourced – especially when it comes to diamonds? Scroll down for some pointers and to shop the ethical jewellery brands we love.

What is ethical jewellery?

In a nutshell, it’s jewellery that has no negative impact on the people who make it, or the environment they’re produced in. That can mean:

Using materials you can trace back to the source, to ensure they’ve been produced in an ethical way, eg, fair trade materials and conflict-free diamonds

Using recycled materials such as gemstones

Using synthetic diamonds

Not using child labour and ensuring fair wages and working hours

Not using practices that pollute or impact the environment in a negative way

What are ethical diamonds?

Like or not, Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2006 Blood Diamonds really shed light on the issue of conflict diamonds, also called blood diamonds, as they’re mined in areas controlled by rebels, who then use the money to buy weapons or finance war activities.

So to avoid buying any conflict diamonds, you want to be able to trace their origin. Nowadays, it’s possible to buy synthetically farmed diamonds (and the quality is equally good), or buy diamonds from a jeweller who adheres to the Kimberley Process, which ensures that exported diamonds are conflict-free.

You can also go down the antique route as you’re effectively recycling an older diamond.

Ethical jewellery brands

Want to know where to shop some beautiful ethical jewellery brands? From Alighieri to Roxanne First, Wald to Vashi, scroll down to treat yourself to some of our favourite pieces, from diamond earrings to gold necklaces.