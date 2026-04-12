Antonia Johnstone, CEO of Sign Of The Times, Shares a Glimpse Into Her 9-5

The secondhand luxury market has been booming in recent years, and rightly so. With a growing focus on circular fashion, sustainability and more considered shopping habits, resale has shifted from niche to necessity—and Sign of the Times has been leading the way for more than 50 years. Founded in 1976, London's original luxury reseller remains a go-to for pre-loved designer fashion, and with CEO Antonia Johnstone at the helm, it has evolved from a single boutique into a global powerhouse.

Here, Antonia Johnstone shares what life really looks like behind the scenes of her nine-to-five—from daily routines and office essentials to the lessons she's learned while running one of the world's foremost fashion resale platforms.

(Image credit: Courtesy sign of the times)

I can't start my day without... Green tea, a cuddle with my dog Cheddar and a workout—if I leave it until the evening, it won't happen. I usually check in around 7am to look at overnight sales and any important work messages and emails, which is probably not the best habit.

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I try not to overthink getting dressed in the morning... I usually lay things out the night before when I pack my gym bag because I can’t think straight first thing. My wardrobe is fairly tight by design—given what I do, I'd rather have fewer pieces I really love and that work hard with a fast rotation. At the moment I love sets: they feel fresher than a dress, but are just as easy and look put-together. And despite working in fashion, I carry a very practical backpack most days. It’s become a bit of a joke in the office.

My work essentials are... Good colleagues, without question. Building something long-term takes trust, collaboration and shared ambition. Some of our team have been with Sign for over 25 years. Despite mainly working off Google Tasks, I also love a notebook for when my eyes need a break from the screen. I also strategically sit near the buying team so I can see new pieces arriving each day. Seeing the daily newness of insanely amazing items is the most exciting part of this job.

(Image credit: Courtesy Sign of the Times)

My post-work ritual is... Watching Real Housewives. It's a real guilty pleasure. My mind doesn't stop easily but that is one tactic that really works. I also take Magnesium L-Threonate supplements, which have become part of my routine for better sleep.

My career journey started at... University in Bath where there was a small second-hand store at the end of my road that sold high street pieces. On a student budget, it meant I could afford brands that would normally have felt out of reach. Post-uni, most of my friends headed into high-paying city careers. I went to the UK's best preloved luxury store for work experience knowing that I wanted to start my own. After starting my own store and learning the ropes for a few years, my journey came full circle and I acquired Sign in 2019.

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I have always been drawn to the idea that beautiful pieces can continue to hold value... Long after they are first purchased. There is something genuinely exciting about discovering an item that already exists and recognising its relevance again in a new moment. The history that pieces carry adds another layer of meaning to what we wear. I have also always disliked the idea of waste, whether that is wasting money, materials or natural resources. Resale offers a more thoughtful way of engaging with fashion.

(Image credit: Courtesy sign of the times)

My favourite thing about my job is... Seeing someone connect with a piece in an instinctive way. There is often a moment when someone recognises something as exactly right for them, and that feeling never really changes. The thrill of the find is incredibly special, and being part of a piece's journey as it moves between owners is very rewarding.

The biggest highlight so far has been... Celebrating Sign's 50th anniversary this year. Reaching such an important milestone and reflecting on how many pieces have passed through the business over the decades feels incredibly meaningful. We are celebrating throughout the year with curated edits, community moments and special partnerships, which feels like a wonderful way to honour the legacy of the business while continuing to evolve it.

My biggest career achievement to date is... Acquiring and growing three businesses. All while continuing to respect the heritage of Sign, which is something I feel very proud of. Building on fifty years of trust while evolving the brand for a new generation has been both a responsibility and a privilege. Taking on a Commercial Director this year and being recognised through Drapers 100 and Drapers Awards have also been incredibly rewarding milestones for the business.

(Image credit: Courtesy Sign of the Times)

The most important lesson I've learned is... Hire the best people you can afford and surround yourself with individuals who challenge and support you. Seeking advice and remaining open to learning is incredibly important as a leader. Resilience is also essential. Business inevitably brings both highs and lows, and often the difference comes down to the ability to navigate difficult moments and continue moving forward. Staying true to what makes the business special has always been key. Authenticity and trust take time to build and are incredibly valuable.

Sign has evolved significantly over the years... From a single boutique, it has become a business that is now structured for scale, with a global client base and partnerships with companies such as Farfetch and John Lewis. We typically house around 5,000 items, with approximately 1,000 new pieces arriving each month. Over time we have moved away from mass-market platforms towards a more curated, high-touch approach that reflects the quality and individuality of the pieces we source. Managing single-SKU inventory across both online and in-store environments is complex, but it has allowed us to maintain a highly considered offering that feels distinctive. While the infrastructure has developed, the core philosophy has remained the same, focusing on longevity, quality and character.

(Image credit: courtesy sign of the times)

Right now, we're working on... Sign's 50th anniversary celebrations. We recently launched The One, which is a curated edit of handbags centred around the idea of finding a defining piece that can stay with you for years. Alongside this, we are integrating AI across our workflows and operational processes to support the next stage of growth. The aim is to create greater efficiency behind the scenes, allowing us to focus even more on curation, client relationships and the overall experience.

As for what's next... We are continuing to explore ways to elevate the experience for our clients, including creating more exclusive opportunities for our VIP community. We are also planning our first international pop-up in one of the world's most exclusive island destinations, which is a very exciting step!

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