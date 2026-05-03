As far as New York–based legacy brands go, Lafayette 148is pretty iconic. Founded in 1996 and named after the SoHo street where its original store was located, it has long been renowned for its timeless approach to fashion and is synonymous with the 1990s minimalist fashion, often associated with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Here, creative director Emily Smith shares what life looks like behind the scenes of her nine-to-five. From sourcing inspiration in unexpected places, through her evolution as a design assistant, to looking ahead while staying true to the brand's heritage.

(Image credit: Lafayette 148)

Days at the studio are busy… Several projects and collections need attention all at once. I’m finding that I increasingly need quiet, slow time in the morning just for myself. Thinking about my day, the week, what needs to be accomplished, and working through any ideas that might be evolving in my head.

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When I can, I put together looks over the weekend... About seven looks in total (more than I’ll need for the upcoming week, so I leave myself options). Then, based on how I feel each morning, I choose which look to wear that day. If I have working days, I’ll go with comfort, whereas on days I know I need to meet clients, etc., I’ll dress it up a bit more.

Fabric is always at the centre of what we do... Having visual boards with large panels or swatches of the materials we are working with is critical. I like to visualise each collection on big working boards… seeing it come to life and using those as working visuals for conversations with the team.

(Image credit: Lafayette 148)

What is your favourite post-work, pre-bed ritual? I like to have the lights dimmed and a glass of wine to decompress. Then get in bed early and read or daydream a bit.

Inspiration comes from many places... It can be travel, art, inspirational women, or a craft. Often focusing on things that feel slightly imperfect or human—the evidence of the hand in something. The process always begins with material.

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Giving direction to the talented team, starting with fabric development, followed by silhouette and shape, followed by finishing, making and details.

What is your favourite thing about your job? The connection to how people live in what we make. There’s something deeply rewarding about creating pieces that become part of someone’s everyday rhythm—not just a moment, but something they return to again and again.

(Image credit: Lafayette 148)

I joined Lafayette 148 early in my career... I stayed because of how much I fell in love with the process and being able to get up close and personal with the craft. Being a vertical company, the ability to be creative in our design was endless, and this never got old. With each season, we try something new (technique, shape, or idea). Over the years, as a design assistant working my way into the role I have now….I’ve gained an incredible gift from working alongside the makers, truly respecting the process and the craft and incorporating that back into the design. I’ve been very fortunate to have a job that is a passion, and I am able to grow as a designer as the brand grows.

Can you tell me about the biggest highlight? It’s less about a single moment and more about continuity—seeing the work resonate over time and understanding how it becomes part of someone’s life. That’s what feels most meaningful.

Stepping into the role of Creative Director is significant... But more than that, it’s the opportunity to continue evolving the brand in a way that feels true to its foundation.

(Image credit: Lafayette 148)

Biggest lesson you’ve learned in business in this time? To stay clear and consistent in your point of view. There’s always external noise, but knowing what you stand for—and what you don’t—is what allows you to build something that endures.

What's next? With our marketing team, we are wrapping up the Fall 2026 seasonal assets and storytelling. With the design team, we are in the fitting stages of the upcoming Resort 2027 collection (to be debuted in June), and with the textile team, we are working on fabric development for Spring 2027.

Looking ahead... It’s about continuing to deepen the expression of permanence through material, craftsmanship and construction—refining how those elements come through so the quality is immediately understood.