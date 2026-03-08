In an intrinsically wasteful industry still searching for ways to meaningfully reduce its impact, E.L.V. Denim has taken a refreshingly direct approach. The London-based label founded in 2018 by renowned fashion stylist Anna Foster works exclusively with existing denim, transforming unwanted pre-loved jeans into new, carefully reconstructed pieces without the need for virgin fabrics. The result is a collection of one-of-a-kind jeans, dresses, tops, jackets and accessories that prove circular design can be both considered and genuinely covetable.

Since launching the brand at London Fashion Week—and simultaneously becoming the first label to present a collection made entirely from upcycled materials at scale—Foster has steadily grown E.L.V. Denim into one of the fashion industry’s most compelling sustainability stories. Here, she shares what life really looks like behind the scenes of her nine-to-five—from morning rituals and office essentials to the lessons she’s learned while building a business that does things differently.

I can't start my day without... ‘The Pages’—I have started doing The Artist's Way [a twelve-week programme designed to increase creativity], and the pages are the ritual that gives me a positive start to the day. And my morning Cacao; sadly, I can’t drink caffeine anymore, so I was encouraged to try this by reiki master Vickie Biggs, and it gives me energy for the day ahead.

In an ideal world, I plan my outfits the night before... And in the perfect world, I would plan them a week in advance. But the reality is that I start every morning with a pair of jeans, and pull an outfit together that makes me feel elegant as well as being practical in five minutes. Luckily jeans are the one item that makes that possible. My current obsession is The Roan.

My office essentials are... My laptop, Smythson notebook, Anatōme diffuser, Aesop hand balm, Aesop facial hydrator, and Master & Dynamic headphones.

My favourite pre-bed ritual is... Using my new facial cleansing balm by Rhug Estate. It was recommended to me by my ‘skinspiration’ guru Andrea Pfeffer of Salon C. Stellar. I really look forward to the double cleanse ritual. Then, I resist playing solitaire on my phone (it’s become an issue!) and read for 30 minutes to unwind. Currently, I'm reading Butter by Asako Yuzuki.

As our constant theme at E.L.V. Denim is our circular design processes, I am always working on new ideas... Inspiration can come at random times, but it really comes from the fabric within the garment that is no longer wanted. For example, the jeans that can’t be reworked into new jeans—what do we do with those? Solution: we extract the largest section to create the Willow dress, the smaller sections are ‘clicked out’ to become the Gaby skirt, the smallest pieces are crocheted into our Crochet Bag, and the tiniest scraps become denim paper and form our Writing Note Set. Our designs create beautiful solutions for every garment.

The E.L.V. Denim woman wants the perfect-fitting pair of jeans... Designed to adapt and evolve with her body, without compromising people or planet. And she shouldn’t have to. I founded E.L.V. DENIM to ensure just that.

The best thing about my job is... Seeing people in my jeans, who have previously said they can never find jeans that fit. And secondly, my team who I utterly adore and who I couldn’t do this without.

The biggest pinch-me moment so far? Our collaboration with The Outnet, proving that big business can approach upcycling successfully—it’s just a change of mindset.

My proudest career achievement to date is... Launching at London Fashion Week in February, as the first ever brand that is 100% upcycled at scale. Scale is the important word here, as E.L.V. Denim is not the first upcycled brand, but we are the first to scale without compromise, and without using any virgin fibres or cutting from a roll of fabric.

The most important lesson I've learned in business is... If someone says no, they probably don’t know the answer, or they may well have a vested interest in saying no. If you are innovating, you are bound to upset a few apple carts.

The methods that I have used for upcycling at scale are completely unique... I am creating a revolution within design manufacturing. However, it’s really important to look forward and refine to grow and evolve, and having the right team is essential, as we all must believe in the process and not look at traditional ways for solutions. My team are essential in the evolution of the business, and I truly believe that each one found me, rather than me looking for them. When the right person comes along, you find space for them.

Right now, we're working on... A lot of exciting collaborations and partnerships. 2026 is a big year for us, and the first of these partnerships will be announced very soon, with more to come. Sign up to our newsletter if you want to be the first to know!

