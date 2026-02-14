Alexandra Popa, Founder of Bordelle, Shares a Glimpse Into Her 9-5

Sharp, architectural and endlessly alluring, Bordelle has always felt like a label you notice before you can quite place it. Founded in London over two decades ago by Alexandra Popa, the brand began with a quietly radical idea: lingerie that isn’t shy, but sculptural, expressive and unapologetically bold. Its graphic, body-contouring pieces soon became a signature in fashion circles and on red carpets—worn by the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga—cementing its cult status while never straying from its female-first ethos.

But behind the striking silhouettes is something more considered. Designing from London, Popa has steadily built a loyal, largely female team around her, with intricate details—from bespoke embroidery inspired by the city to seasonal themes such as SS26’s sea-world motifs—forming part of the brand’s DNA. She also owns and operates her manufacturing base in Romania, where she has invested in preserving specialist corsetry know-how and creating opportunities for women, from the factory director to the skilled makers on the floor.

Here, Bordelle's founder and creative director Alexandra Popa shares what life really looks like behind the scenes of her nine-to-five—from creative process and daily rituals to the lessons learned while building an independent luxury brand on her own terms.

I always begin the day with... A cup of Earl Grey tea to get me ready for the school run. After dropping off my daughters, I try to squeeze in a workout session at home— a mix of pilates, yoga and weights for a dose of endorphins before diving into the working day.

Getting dressed in the morning starts with... Deciding what lingerie to wear according to the mood of my main activities on that day. On days when I have a meeting or a presentation to do, I’ll choose one of Bordelle's signature push-up bras or a body to make me feel confident and in control. It’s important to feel empowered and comfortable at the same time, from the inside out. From there, I decide what I will wear next: for the office, I find jeans and a great designer blazer are always a fantastic option—for the latter, Saint Laurent is a favourite.

My office essentials are... Notebooks. I have them everywhere. I still believe some ideas need to be written down by hand before they make sense. Sketches, half sentences, fabric notes—my desk is usually covered in them! Music is also important as it keeps the studio vibe alive. A curated playlist is essential to maintain the energy and set the tone for creative work. And lastly, I always make sure I have a good supply of Earl Grey in the studio—there’s something about the aroma that not only gives me comfort but also wakes up my brain far better than anything else.

Being a business owner can be so intense, so when I get home, I really try to switch off. Spending time with my two girls makes me feel so happy; I aim to pick them up from school at least three times a week and spend screen-free time with them, chatting about our days, doing homework and coming up with fun activities. Time permitting, I like to unwind with a book before bed or listen to a podcast whilst giving myself a facial massage with some Crème de La Mer and my PerfectioX red light device. The massage really helps to relax my facial muscles and the LED light therapy really works in reducing inflammation, clearing breakouts and boosting collagen and circulation.

I get creative inspiration from... So many personal and team experiences. From seeing an aerial map of London and its street grids becoming an embroidery pattern, to a shell-shaped nipple inspired by mermaids or days spent daydreaming on the beach in Ibiza. I usually snap pictures on my phone or note down inspirations in my notebook. It can also be an exhibition or a movie that really moved me and inspired a colour or a cut. The design team also come up with fantastic ideas that we discuss altogether and that represent the Bordelle woman: one that likes luxurious materials, elaborate designs with great attention to detail, and a je ne sais quoi of provocation and fun.

I have always had a great interest in beautifully made lingerie. I had a collection of pieces that I barely wore but bought in admiration of the artistry and craft involved. When I ditched a more conventional career in the City and took up a role in the fashion industry, I was intrigued by the level of design innovation that was sweeping the catwalks on a seasonal basis. In the lingerie world, however, designs were kept to a minimum, with a hyper focus on comfort and fit, overtly romanticised or straight-out vulgar. It was a great time to start my brand. There was somehow much more creative freedom in the Nineties, with so many independent designers layering lingerie in their shows and daring, bold choices. Social media barely existed, and censorship wasn’t as strong as it is now with algorithms controlling content, however beautiful it is.

What sets Bordelle apart from other lingerie brands is... The quality, and the ability to adjust the pieces thanks to this strap system we’ve developed. Our signature design style is also special: uniquely provocative, empowering, and never without a reaction. It’s also a brand for women, designed by women. Sixty-five per cent of our clients are females buying for themselves, and our campaigns reflect that. We design for women wanting to feel empowered and sexy first and foremost.

The best thing about my job is... Seeing a collection that took a long time to develop come to life—there's nothing more rewarding. The designs are the result of constant dialogues between my London team and the craftswomen in our Transylvanian Atelier. Some of the best corsetry craft in the world is there and we’re very lucky to work with these women—they can somehow turn around any challenge into an opportunity and constantly innovate. When I started the Atelier there, the minimum salary in the region was very low, I really tried to change this and offer them a higher salary, matching their skills alongside better benefits. Feeling part of a team of talented women is the best feeling in the world... The sky is the limit!

The biggest pinch me moments of my career so far are... Realising that Bordelle had become instantly recognisable —its own visual language. From inception we had celebrity placements on the likes of Madonna, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more recently Selma Hayek, but being invited to make the Shebari dress for the V&A Undressed Exhibition in 2016/2017 elevated Bordelle’s creative reputation. Being requested to exhibit showcased the brand's unique DNA, reflecting our innovative spirit and impeccable craftsmanship and quality. Bordelle’s legacy will live on in the V&A archives and for me that’s very powerful.

My biggest achievement is... Finally getting into Harrods last year, after years of conversation. I feel like this has been a great achievement for the team and an incredible validation for the brand. It is the perfect positioning for Bordelle and a great way to expand our audience to other untapped markets such as the Middle East.

The most important business lesson I've learned is... Never give up, learn from every failure, be kind.

The business has evolved massively over the years. Since launching in 2009 at Selfridges London with our figure-hugging girdle dresses, Bordelle's offering has expanded to include a Signature collection, bodywear, accessories and hosiery. Alongside our direct-to-consumer online presence, which accounts for 86% of sales, the brand now has stockists in 25 markets, including Farfetch, Printemps, LuisaViaRoma and Harrods. Despite all the challenges the industry has faced over the years, whether it is censorship, the rising trend of casual over design post- Covid, or the e-tailers crisis, we are so proud to celebrate 17 years this year and feel strong as ever.

Right now, we're working on... Finalising the works on our Atelier in Transylvania, and I look forward to the official launch that's set to happen in the second half of this year. The ABP project was very considered from the start. A lot of investment went into ensuring that the entire concept was carried out with longevity and modernity in mind. The building is energetically independent, powered by solar panels, and is extremely energy efficient. It has underfloor heating powered by modern air-to-water heat pumps and a hospital grade air filtration system. I am incredibly proud of this project as it has been built on the foundational pillars that Bordelle operates on: transparency, longevity, quality and ethical business practices.

As for what's next? We’re about to launch into swimwear, which is super exciting and I cannot wait to reveal it. Swimwear feels like a natural extension of Bordelle’s language. The same principles apply: structure, fit, sensuality and strength. We’re approaching it with the same level of technical rigour, ensuring it feels as powerful and considered as our lingerie.

