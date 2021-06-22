This £30 jewellery cleaning machine makes my engagement ring look brand new

I have a confession to make: I used to take off my engagement and wedding rings ALL the time, which usually raised a few eyebrows amongst other married friends.
Why? I wasn’t having an affair, don’t worry. I just couldn’t bear them getting dirty or gunky so I would take them off every time I put on hand cream, washed my hands, went swimming etc.
That was then though, now I’ve found the perfect solution: an ultrasonic cleaner, which uses ultrasonic waves to help clean your jewellery better as the vibrations dislodge oil, dirt and everything in between.
Uten 750mL Ultrasonic Cleaner Machine Portable for Jewellery –
was £49.99, now £29.99
his 750ml Ultrasonic Cleaner Machine generates 40kHz with 35W power of ultrasonic waves output for a powerful yet gentle clean and won’t damage your valuables while keeping them looking like new.
You just pop your jewellery (it’s also good for watches and glasses) into the basket, fill with water and set the machine to run for under two minutes, then they come up clean.
It’s basically a smaller version of what they use in jewellery shops, and I tell you, my engagement ring has never looked so sparkly!