Gabby Thomas on Drive, Discipline and Doing Things Her Own Way

There aren't many athletes quite as accomplished as Gabby Thomas, a world-record-breaking athlete whose discipline plays out far beyond the track. A Team USA Olympian with five medals (three gold, one silver medal and one bronze) under her belt, she's one of the fastest women in the world, running the world's fastest 200m back in 2024.

A New Balance athlete, former Vogue cover star and Harvard graduate with a passion for public health, Thomas' success story is shaped by both purpose and performance.

In our latest iteration of "My Life In," she shares intimate details about the moments that shaped her sporting career and formative years - the early mornings, the barriers to entry, and the brands that supported her every step of the way. From balancing performing at the highest level to graduating from arguably the most prestigious universities in the world, Thomas deep dives into life behind the fame.

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Keep reading to hear more from one of our generation's greatest athletes - a woman paving the way for a younger generation, achieving the impossible, and proving that impossible is nothing.

My earliest memory of running is...

Running past the boys while playing at school. That is when I first felt fast.

The moment I realised I could compete at an elite level was…

Winning the 2018 NCAA indoor championship in the 200m. Before that I just looked at track as a part of my college experience. Suddenly it clicked that this could be something I could pursue at the highest level.

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A turning point in my career that changed everything was…

Making the 2021 Olympic team after winning the U.S. Trials. Overnight, I went from almost unknown to a favourite. The attention and expectations were a lot to manage, but I couldn’t have been more excited to be on that Olympic team.

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Before a big race, I feel…

Peaceful, or at least I try. I don’t listen to hype up music or do anything to get over excited. Instead I focus on my breath, being present and the technical elements I want to execute.

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Being a New Balance athlete means...

inspiration. I joined New Balance in 2018 and have been lucky to have them support me throughout my career. This has given me a platform to further inspire the next generation of athletes to feel confident and pursue their dreams – no matter the hurdles.

Designing my own New Balance shoe represents...

My personality. It was so exciting to work with New Balance to pick the style and colours of the collection. My FuelCell SuperComp MD-X v3 spikes are bright pink, and my Ellipse colourway and apparel are more of a pink pastel. Both show off my girly side, but the bright vs. neutral colours show the range of my personality from strong, intense race day energy to a more subtle, off-the-track vibe.

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Balancing elite sport with my work in science/public health has taught me…

That not only can I handle doing different things, that I need it. I love the ability to shift my focus so that my life does not only revolve around the track or results. It’s good for my brain. Plus giving back to my community helps fill my cup.

When things don’t go to plan, I remind myself…

That setbacks don’t make me question my talent. They refine it. Every setback I’ve had has led to a better version of myself. For example, I had a hamstring injury in the summer of 2022, and I was devastated to miss World Championships, especially as they were here in the U.S. But then in 2023, I had my best season yet, and of course, 2024 was everything I could have hoped for and beyond.

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Switching off, for me, looks like…

Stepping out of the performance mindset and into real life. I like hanging with friends and family, taking a walk for a cup of coffee, and playing with my dogs. I’ve had a pug named Rico that I adopted during COVID, and we just got a new rescue pup, Nala, that keeps us all on our toes. I prioritise letting my brain breathe. I’m at my best when I give myself permission to just be human.

What I hope young women take away from my journey is…

Is that you’re allowed to be ambitious in more than one direction. You can chase big goals. I’ve always balanced academics with running, and I never felt like I had to choose. You can be well-rounded, driven, and powerful at the same time

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Right now, I’m most excited about…

My wedding. I’m getting married in October and deep in wedding planning mode. I’m just excited to be married to my best friend and have a great party as well.

The legacy I hope to leave is…

The idea of doing things your own way. I want young women to see that you can chase excellence in multiple avenues and build a life that feels true to you.